Here she comes. Lord Farquaad.

Let me hold my tongue.

Haha just kidding. Yo, guys. Why does she look like Jeffrey Dahmer and Jimmy Saville? She looks unwell. She is unwell. That’s where Hamas excel. The mentally ill. They use them to spread their psychosis. And no I do not feel sorry for Greta, embarking on her third flotilla to deliver “humanitarian aid” to Gaza. What does Greta want to take (for herself) to Gaza this time? A box of Labubus? Last voyage, she was intercepted by the IDF and given a free challah sandwich. Famished from her hunger strike, she will now return for more.

Listen here, Sir Francis Drake. You know you can get challah in the local supermarket, right? You don’t have to go to Gaza just to get your hands on some sabich.

Don’t force me. I said I was holding my tongue.

It says a lot about the amount of mental illness and attention-seeking both on social media and in the world of the arts that people who have no previous knowledge of Israel or Gaza, or the West Bank, or Iran, or Yemen, or Syria, or Jordan, or any of it, have become so obsessed with the libel of "genocide" that they are posting and chanting and protesting 24/7 like it's a fashion accessory about the most literally unbelievable, unfounded, baseless, fantastical fictions about Gaza. From "intentional" strikes on humanitarian zones, to "enforced famine", to "murdering journalists", to perverted DARVO allegations against the IDF about sexual abuse of Palestinians. They are worshipping at the alter of disinformation like they're high on drugs.

(I wish Greta – and all of them – would discover the use of recreational drugs and experience what a good time actually feels like, and then all fuck off).

Thunberg, in all seriousness is the living embodiment of everything that is wrong with the “illiberal” left. They claim to speak for everyone but speak for no-one except themselves, and their own need to be heard. They are spoiled. They are entitled. They are stupid. They are brats (and not in the fun way). They are allergic to taking any form of responsiblity or accountability for any of their lives’ trials and tribulations, instead choosing to hop on bandwagons to redress the alleged crimes of states and governments that they do not speak for, so they can pass a moral purity test that is completely lacking in their own personal day-to-day actions. Do you suspect that Greta Thunberg is a good person? The behavior I witness every day online by the “grown-up” versions of her are not giving well-adjusted, hinged, morally sound human. Quite the opposite. These people are parasocial sycophantic snakes, eating their own tails, and they are all obsessed with celebrities, and/or terrorists.

There’s a daily desperation to prove that public figures they either have a stalkerish obsession with or want to leverage more power via are “pro Palestine”. (Which as we know is - in fact - a desperation to prove that someone politely hates Jews). Come in to the zoo and watch as these maggots argue among themselves in their pen all day determining whether or not pop stars and actors and writers are Zionists. It’s all they do. There are threads on Threads about it for days. “Noooo, is Shawn Mendes a Zionist?!” they all cried this weekend after he performed in Portugal and said something pretty balanced about the war in Gaza. “i love how everyone forgets sabrina is besties with a raging zionist,” said pop stans on Reddit on Friday, the day of Sabrina Carpenter’s album release, in an attempt to boycott her. Brands, too. Is the place I buy my stationary from Zionist? Is my energy drink Zionist? My unibrow is getting out of control because I cannot find out whether or not my tweezers are Zionist?!!?

It sounds insane because it is insane. I noticed excessively unwell Swifties have decided to boycott their favorite pop star Taylor for not speaking out on Gaza. Guys, so long as Gaza doesn’t have a 100,000-capacity venue and a few out gay habibis who make bracelets, Swift will not be putting Travis in a keffiyeh. Let it go.

This is what mental disorder looks like:

Do they understand they sound somehow even more paranoid than the Nazis of the 1930s? Not to make this about me, lol, but I will use this opportunity to say that the lenghts these unwell and unhinged people have gone to over the years to incriminate me are psy-cho-tic. They have spread disinformation about me online for four years. I avoid it like the plague but when it’s unavoidable I do not recognize the person I read about. I have never met that person and neither has anyone I know. They have literally fabricated screenshots of me saying things I have never said. Who spends their days and nights doing this to someone they don’t even know. We don’t know what they look like. I don’t know their real names. They could be Greta Thunderpants for all I know. She looks like she might have 50 burner Twitter / Instagram accounts.

Look at this story:

To this news item, I say: Yes we know. We got the memo. We have all experienced The Purge. No more Zionist friends. No more Zionist business partners. No more Zionist doctors. No more Zionist consultants. No more Zionist clients. This asshole refuses to cut hair for Jews, in Ohio!

He looks unwell too. Who takes a selfie like that? Someone who is not well. Also I’m sorry – I would not accept a haircut from a man who appears to have no hair.

This week, British Jews were thrown out of a restaurant in Greece to the rapturous applause of the other diners. “Get out of my fucking restaurant, genocidal child killers,” said the owner. When I went to Corfu in the summer of 2007 I do not remember the locals being so great at English. I’d like to take this opportunity to just say that I have always thought Feta was the most underwhelming cheese of all the cheeses.

In New York, an antizionist New York Times editor was harassed thus:

Buddy, we told you that your “antizionism” or working at the New York Crimes would not count for much. It’s the Jew part that they hate. All the “antizionism” tells us is that you’re a Jew who doesn’t understand your own identity, or that you do and have decided to be a coward. It could be worse. Greta Thunberg could have shown up with her haircut at your front door.

Tomorrow, September 1, all the human rights liars (the same ones who are half a sentence away from claiming that molesting young children is a “human right”) are going to start posting on Instagram stories about Israel “murdering journalists”. Again, isn’t it a little strange to just disregard a terrorist because they had a dictaphone? Or a press badge? Doesn’t it matter that they killed people? Say we found out that Anderson Cooper drowns cats in the bath (please this is a hypothetical and I do not think Anderson Cooper would ever), would we just give him a pass because he’s on CNN? I guess in a world where George Floyd is a hero for being a criminal then we will continue to fawn over those who commit crimes and atrocities. Innocent civilians doing a job, right? I’m really starting to wonder if Coronavirus was a red herring, and everyone got a very different disease instead.

Speaking of lawyers, the ICC continues to be led by rapists, inculding the ones trying to dismantle Israel and issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu etc. Mr Khan is now being investigated for a second sexual harassment claim. Wow, did I not see that one coming. (Cheques can be made out to SheWasRightAndWouldLikeARefund2025).

Thank you for laughing. I’m funniest when I’m sad. But on that note, please don’t forget that who we are is not a response to those who hate us, abandon or betray us. Who we are is a response to our inherent love for ourselves and our heritage. Don’t go forth and conquer to spite the haters. They hate themselves enough. You would hate yourself too if you were Greta. I mean, them. Thank god we’re not. Live long and prosper.