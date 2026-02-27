The Free Palestine movement will swallow everything and everyone you have ever loved.

I warned everyone two years ago. Do not let these people remain in your life. Do not let them over your front door. Do not let them near your children. Do not work with them. Do not give them any information about you that you would not want to get into the wrong hands. Do not trust them. Do not give them an inch. They will take everything from you, and you will not see it until it is too late.

I warned you all years ago. Antisemitism is the litmus test. If they hate Jews, they are not for you. If they are negatively obsessed with Israel, they are not well, they are not honest, they are not well-intended. If they mock you for standing with Jews, run for the hills.

I pray every day for them to wake up. So many beautiful talented minds have been poisoned. Art poisoned. Science poisoned. Politics poisoned. Academia poisoned. The Islamists and the fake humanitarians are like locusts. They will eat everything that grows. They have a knack for finding a weakness and riding into the sunset with it.

And that sun is now setting on Great Britain.

This morning at 4am in Parliament Square, the statue of Sir Winston Churchill - the man who saved the West from Nazism - was defaced.

If you want to know where we are in the historical timeline of things, read Churchill. (I guess the issue with so many of the people in the Free Palestine movement is illiteracy). If you read Churchill you will find that we are in 1931-35. A time of appeasement and diplomatic failures in the face of growing Nazi aggression, aka: “The years that the locust hath eaten.”

Look at what they have done. If you do not feel disgust, look closer. Check your pulse. Look again.

They are mocking your democracy.

They are mocking the freedoms you and your ancestors have fought for.

They are mocking your history and your country’s heroism.

They believe that Hitler should have finished the job – and that you should never have been born. How dare they.

Britain has been conquered by Nazi terrorist thugs. Europe hates itself and is committing suicide. If you don’t see what Free Palestine is yet, you’re doomed. It matters not if you are Jewish, if you are British, they hate you. They worship the Nazis. The original ones, and the ones who inherited the job from Hitler via the then Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, a founder of Muslim Brotherhood. The Free Palestine movement was born directly from the ashes of Nazism in Germany. Don’t believe me? Read a goddamn book.

The perpetrator of this act of depravity is a Dutch immigrant. He has a history of criminality. He was charged with smashing the window of the British Embassy in The Hague and arrested six times for terror offenses in the UK. He campaigns for Palestine Action; the group so many humanitarians insist is just an extension of a right to free speech.

The upside down red triangle is the symbol Hamas uses to target Jews and murder us. “Globalize the intifada” means “I want to rape and murder you”. It could not be clearer. And yet the doe-eyed good liberals of the UK are still asking: “But how does this help Palestinians?”

Wake up already you wilful dolts. None of it helps Palestinians. It was NEVER about Palestinians.

Christopher Hitchens once said:

“I take Holocaust denial as Holocaust affirmation. People who say it didn't happen are people who wish it would happen again."

How terrifyingly correct he was.

The only reason my family and I am alive is because Sir Winston Churchill signed my great grandfather’s naturalization certificate and defeated the first bout of Nazism. Do not for one moment longer kid yourselves that “Free Palestine” is not as we have been telling you the second bout of Nazism. To deny this is to deny historical fact, but it is also signing your own death warrant. This is not about having a difference of opinion. This movement was never about Palestinian sovereignty. Every single Palestinian leadership has rejected every offer of sovereignty in favor of pawning off their own people in the pursuit of murdering every Jew in Israel, and the world at large.

Spoiler alert; it does not end with Jews.

Additional spoiler alert; being a Jew hater is now the baseline for being a progressive. That did not happen in a vacuum.

The incident at Parliament Square follows an ominous day in British politics. In Greater Manchester, the Green Party won a by-election in Gorton and Denton with a key tenet of their campaign - much like Mamdani’s in New York - being to globalize the Intifada. Below is Hannah Spencer, like Mamdani another 34-year-old. Unlike Mamdani she has had a job before – she’s a plumber. For the first time since 1931, Labour no longer has a seat here.

As you can see, she was photographed in her pink keffiyeh - another feminist somehow in favor of sexual assault, I imagine – and her campaign video was not in English, but in Urdu. In its entirety.

Some have suggested that Muslims have corrupted this vote by voting “as families”, ie, casting more than one ballot. That is a distracting point, in my opinion. The reality is that former Labour supporters, and Muslim communities voted Green, and voting Green is voting for the destruction of Israel, amid other insidious policies that intend to send the West into some backwards barbaric hellhole. They have voted in the Red-Green alliance; the unholy marriage of Islamists and leftists.

Of course, their leader is an antizionist Jew, Zack Polanski. The only Jews who survive non-Jewish circles now are self-immolating airheads; or Jews who pretend to be self-immolating airheads. Those of us who are intellectuals, with morals, and standards, and values are pushed out. We’re “dangerous”. We could help bring clarity into focus for non-Jews with power and influence. If those non-Jews have any insecurities about their power or influence, say because they’ve been publicly bullied or shamed, then they are prime prey for the antisemites.

Let’s take Harry and Meghan as an example. They are celebrities so naturally they don’t spend any time with people who challenge them. Or their egos. Which are fragile, particularly after everything they’ve been through. Whether you agree with the manner in which the former Royals have been bullied, you must acknowledge that they are psychologically fractured. And nothing smells such weakness like the Red-Green alliance. They leech upon victims of shame. They corner people who have been encouraged to hate their own countries, rather than to focus on the systems of abuse that have caused them harm. For no country is perfect.

Yesterday, it was reported that Harry and Meghan visited a Jordanian youth center run by an NGO whose listed staff have shared posts glorifying Hamas terrorists. They went to the Amman Specialty Hospital and King Hussein Cancer Center. There was no mention of the Hamas connection as they met medical evacuees from Gaza…

Celebrities often go to these “humanitarian sites” having no idea that the staff support terrorist militias. It’s time for this industry of humanitarianism to be vetted with the same scrutiny as anything would be vetted in the world of celebrity. Why don’t agents, managers and publicists care about this? Why don’t they care that acts of “humanitarianism” are exploited by terrorist organizations? It has become a mindless Hunger Games of celebrities following celebrities, then average punters in awe of said celebrities following suit, thereby giving the industry of so-called humanitarianism untapped power and zero scrutiny.

And by the way: when did a person’s reputation become more important than the art they make? It’s not more important. When did we insist that our celebrities had to be "good people” over celebrities? I always wanted my celebrities to be swinging gregariously from chandeliers. Give me audacious and fabulous. Give me controversial art that pushes my senses and takes me out of the world. Let's stop pretending that rich and famous people want to be "good" more than they want to be rich and famous.

Sidenote: I find it quite bizarre from a professional standpoint that Hollywood's PRs, agents and managers are very enthusiastic about putting the words "Free Palestine" in their talents' mouths but they are not remotely worried about the future exposure that their clients will come under when it's revealed that their "advocacy" and their "humanitarian work" benefited terrorist organizations, and none of the "voiceless" they thought they were speaking for.

This week the Prime Minister of Australia caved to public pressure and apologized to political activist and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame. As a reminder, Tame (whose Instagram handle is tamepunk) came under fire during President Isaac Herzog’s post-Bondi attack visit to Australia, for standing on a balcony and screaming:

“From Gadigal to Gaza, globalize the intifada!”

The veins in her neck are popping with vitriolic hatred. Just because you are a sexual assault survivor does not make you a moral - or indeed smart – person. That has definitely been lost in the discourse. Tame does not want to hear that the intifada includes sexual assault.

What those of us with souls witnessed when we saw not a single Democrat stand as Trump addressed the crying mother of the murdered Ukranian woman Iryna Zarutska at his State of the Union speech this week was the following: so-called “feminists” and moral puritans will only show compassion to women if they are victimized by the right men. Not because they love those women, but because they hate those men. They hate women, to be clear.

Domestic Violence is promoted in Gaza but fake feminist human rights lawyers and fake feminist activists for Gaza with Palestinian flag emojis in their handles don’t care, because supporting terrorism helps their careers or gives them attention, and they don’t truly care about what happens to the victims they exploit on their way. Just as they don’t care that the Free Palestine movement does not benefit Palestinians.

A Palestinian Doctor who teaches at a university in Gaza is here below, justifying Domestic Violence as a form of "therapy". Oh wherefore art thou, feminist lawyers?

Meanwhile this is the country said feminist humanitarians are trying to eradicate because “Gaza”.

If the mental rot of the progressives continues, the rest of us will all accelerate at an intelligence rate that so far exceeds theirs that we will have to mark it officially with a new stage of evolution.

Two days ago, I reported on a story in Sydney about Muslim gangs luring in gay teenagers to beat them up on camera. It is now revealed that those videos are from over two years ago. For two years, the authorities have been covering up Muslim homophobic extremism. Gay bashing had significantly declined in the West but multiculturalism and the Islamists have resurrected it.

Well similarly, in Cork in Ireland, the Irish police just released footage of a man knocking out a woman on a night out with her friends.

Looks like Islamophobia is at it again, yes?

Watching the sexual assault survivor community forego dealing with unresolved trauma in favor of becoming obsessed with Palestine and “Islamophobia” in their intersectionality, not to mention blaming the Jews for everything, is tragic when you think about the culture of gendered abuse that is at the root of Islamism. SA survivors would rather get in bed with rape culture than healthily overcome their own pain. Like celebrities, they too are primed for exploitation by predators, and those include women in academia, law and politics.

Shame is a crazy drug. Internalized misogyny is a wild ride. Has Grace Tame seen the above videos? Would they make the veins pop out of her neck?

You know, it takes so little to be controversial these days. All you have to do is be Jewish. So Shabbat shalom. Don’t let the Palestine mob into your lives. Like I said, they will swallow everything and everyone you love.

If you want to support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year.