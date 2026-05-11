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MQ's avatar
MQ
1d

It must be really challenging for left wing 'journalists' to think of new ways to be antisemitic. But this latest nonsense from the NY Times really does bring new meaning to the term 'a crock of shit"

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Joel Kleinbaum's avatar
Joel Kleinbaum
21h

Nick Kristoff’s article is a brutal slap in the face of anyone who has ever suffered sexual violence. And even more than that, it is a desecration of the memory of the victims of October 7 who suffered sexual violence at the hands of the terrorists from Gaza and didn't live to tell the story (a number of hostages did live and bravely told their stories.) Unlike Kristoff's libelous fiction, the sexual violence of October 7 is well documented by body cam footage and extensive forensic evidence. As Eve writes—and I urge everyone to read the article—this is classic DARVO, deny, accuse, and reverse victim and oppressor. One wonders if and by whom Kristoff was paid to write this sensationalistic garbage. It certainly takes the focus off the terrorists.

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