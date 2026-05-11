Is it because Jews are more like dogs than humans that we can somehow communicate with dogs to entice them to sexually assault other human beings; or is it because Jews are so all-powerful that we can summon our devilish black magick to get other creatures to behave in ways that are not caninely possible? In the mind of a Jihadist it could be either. For the New York Times, it matters not which. They are merely taking orders from their Islamist whip master.

The accusation that the IDF have been training dogs to rape Palestinians is the malicious detail that voids an entire article today in the paper (one of two Israel-demonizing op-eds) about sexual assault of Palestinians. Presumably the New York Times feels safer publishing this as opinion rather than investigative report, but that doesn’t negate it from being defamatory.

The opinion is titled: The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians, and the following paragraph is outrageous antisemitic fantasy.

Author Nicholas Kristof’s source is the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, which has already been exposed as a Hamas propaganda arm that not only proliferates the biologically impossible “dog rape” claims, but was also responsible for spreading the libels about organ theft in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Ministry has identified its members as Hamas operatives. Euro-Med has a long history of peddling every lie about Israel. It’s not exactly the Switzerland of watchdogs. That is the basis for Kristof’s inflammatory “opinion” piece. As Honest Reporting pointed out, one of his “journalist” sources, Sami al‑Sai, who claims he was abused and whose story keeps changing over time, praises terrorists on his social media regularly and lauds Jihad.

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Back to the dogs. There is no scientific or behavioral evidence that dogs can be trained to commit sexual assault. Experts and dog behaviorists point to several biological and cognitive barriers that make this insurmountable. But go on with your desperate myths.

If you believe that Jews abuse dogs to rape other people, you might just be an antisemite.

In Islamic Hadiths, there are various sections encouraging mistreatment and hatred of dogs. Oftentimes DARVO enthusiasts will project onto their target the perverted delusional crimes they themselves would fantasize as possible ways to abuse their prey. (As a reminder DARVO stands for Deny Attack and Reverse Victim and Offender). What the Palestinian terrorist factions are telling you via Kristof’s grotesque terrorist puff piece is: in their wildest dreams the Palestinians would like to abuse dogs by training them to sexually assault Jews.

The New York Times decided to make today’s Jew hate a double feature. Their fancily designed 4,000-word “investigation” on Israel’s alleged colonization of Eurovision is not behind the paywall. It’s titled: How Israel Turned Eurovision’s Stage Into A Soft Power Tool. So very “Jews control the world” of them…

G-d forbid, the Jews attempted to continue to compete in an international singing contest that we have a good track record in. Enter 4,000 words of toy-throwing out of pram, as the two journalists seek to establish how Israel has somehow cheated its way along and committed fraud because how could anyone conceivably believe that the entrants for the last three years would have galvanized so many voters to come out in force for Israeli talent? Who would vote for a Jew, right? The main gripe was that Israel’s government did an ad campaign to promote voting, which is common practice in Eurovision for participating states. However, an ad campaign doesn’t prove manipulation or cheating; it doesn’t prove bots or hacking or fake votes.

In fact, nothing that Israel has been accused of doing in order to promote a winning result is any different from anything any other participant has done in the past. There have always been political alliances among states. Balkan countries have always given douze points to one another. Nordic countries, too. Eurovision organizes itself through state-backed broadcasters throughout its locations. In the UK, for instance, the official broadcaster is the BBC, so does that disqualify the UK for leaning on a government-affiliated entity?

The most conclusive takeaway to this nothingburger is that Israel has consistently brought the best song, best performer, and best performance with the hopes to win the competition, and that’s inherently unfair. Why would anyone actually mean to support Israel? Why aren’t our nations’ civilians punishing Israel for being good at this competition we put on every year? It challenges the New York Times perspective that attacks on Jews and the Jewish state are justifiable and welcomed.

Sorry babe, but a lot of people who just like watching a very camp pop performance disagree, and the more you try to make them hate us, the more they’ll pay attention to what we’re doing. All in all, the piece amounts to just another smear campaign based on loose notions that the Jews are up to something somehow by playing by the rules and bringing the heat…

It is no coincidence that this piece of junk from the New York Times went out as the Artists4Ceasefire launched their anti Israel campaign for Eurovision this morning on Instagram. #VoteJusice4Palestine it said, flanked by 1,000 artists protesting Israel’s continued participation. No matter there is a ceasefire in Gaza, are we just going to ignore that? “A Song For Gaza” is the least Eurovision-sounding contribution ever. No glitter, no drama, no leather ensembles or dancers being launched from canons. Just Gazan children looking sad, and helicopters buzzing overhead. If this is the Palestinian future for Eurovision, millions of gay men are going to be hanging themselves from cranes.

This coordinated effort against Israel is a coordinated smear against Jews. End of story. It’s the reason we’re being murdered in broad daylight. And if you understand the first thing about smear campaigns and you’re denying this reality, your integrity is dead. The level of Jew hatred at the moment is blinding.

Today, at least three journalists at the New York Times should lose their jobs for turning the Jewish state that survived October 7 into some ghoulish world-manipulating Satan. Their current edition will be paid for in Jewish blood.

And finally. Today Javier Bardem, or Mullah Bardem, or Jihad Javier, or - as I like to call him - hijo de mil putas - decided to campaign for the freedom of Marwan Barghouti.

Marwan Barghouti is a serial murderer. During the second intifada he founded and led the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, a militant group designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, which was responsible for numerous suicide bombings and shooting attacks. He was the head of the Tanzim, an armed faction within Fatah that engaged in violence. He was charged with 26 murders for which he claimed in court was justified resistance – and showed no remorse. He is serving five life sentences. Javier Bardem is serving terrorist lover.

Ten years ago, the MeToo movement aimed - allegedly - to bring down systemic misogyny in Hollywood. Fast-track to the present day, and now the male powers of Hollywood (and their self-immolating female counterparts) are defending the most violent theocracies on the planet. How the tables turn.

The more Israel is demonized, the more psychotic attacks take place on Jews around the globe every day. And that is a causal link that can never be debunked.

The New York Times, Nicholas Kristof, Javier Bardem, and the networks that platform them are not neutral observers. They are active participants in a smear machine that translates October 7 denialism and ancient blood libels into modern policy pressure and street-level violence. When prestige outlets launder Hamas-adjacent fantasies about Jewish soldiers raping with dogs or “colonizing” a song contest, they don’t merely embarrass themselves – they normalize the rationale for the next synagogue attack or campus beating. The chain from elite ink to Jewish blood is not abstract; history has shown it repeatedly. Enough. Media institutions that forfeit basic standards of evidence and decency should face professional ruin, public scorn, and lost trust. Jewish survival has never depended on their goodwill, and it won’t start now.

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