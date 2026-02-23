Speak about what you know. Write about what you know. That is often the primary advice given to burgeoning creatives. It has gotten lost of late as art itself is on life support due to the tyranny of the Free Palestine movement.

So thank art and “art for art’s sake” that Michelle Yeoh understands her purpose and her place. “Best not to talk about something I don’t know about” was her response to the overly labored question at this year’s Berlin Festival about the issue of politicizing art. The actress was one of the few who resisted the bullying of the Islamist mob at this month’s international event.

Who knew. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Badass!

Before they criticize Michelle Yeoh, they should consider whether a single Islamist country, whose "politics" they are trying to promote - or force down the throats of all who dare to make anything in 2026 – produces any art that they would consume. Is there any art coming out of Kabul? Or Sanaa? Or Islamabad?

For the week-long, Berlin Film Festival, the overriding conversation had nothing to do with cinema, or films, or acting, or the state of production, distribution, storytelling, nope. It was all about Gaza. For seven days, the whole festival was under the attack of a disease for which there was no antidote. Activists sought an official condemnation of Israel by the festival organizers. Why was this festival the latest recipient of such coercive bullying? Berlin was once the nucleus of Nazism after all; the original collaborators for today’s modern Free Palestine movement. And no art survived in Nazi Germany other than the terrible art of one Adolf Hitler and that of his party’s supporters. Now it is Free Palestine’s motive to invert the entire history of the Holocaust to make Palestine the main character. If they can take the birthplace of Nazism, they can conquer the world.

Leave Magic Mike alone.

The Berlin Film Festival has provided countless examples of an attempted colonizing of the arts by Islamism. What the Free Palestine movement seeks to do is to ultimately erase art entirely, but the script-following, ego-stroking actors, directors, pop stars and rock bands in support of it don’t see their own suicide yet. At the moment Pedro Pascal and Guy Pierce and U2 and Billie Eilish and Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton, et al, think they’re participating in a “progressive” stance to “unify” behind “a singular cause”. Why? Because they’re stupid. Even Channing Tatum is not this stupid. (If you’re a fan, please don’t be offended. I assure you I appreciate his oeuvre, too). Some wrote and signed a letter of condemnation of the festival for not taking a strong enough stance on Gaza, despite giving air to multiple projects about Gaza. I’ve counted five, actually. But multiple projects is not enough. It will not be enough until every single thing in the universe is about Gaza.

Individuals at Berlin Film Festival including Wim Wenders, Tatum and Neil Patrick Harris (both above) fought back and refused to be triumphed over. Wenders came under heavy fire for simply saying: “We have to stay out of politics [and] do the work of people, not the work of politicians.” What a breath of fresh air. A true believer in art and free speech. Those who don’t understand what Islamic rule does to free speech, need to read more. Look up Omar Khayyam to go far back. Or buy a copy of “Reading Lolita in Tehran” for the modern take.

Khayyam would have hated the Free Palestine anti-fact imbeciles. The Queers for Palestine would have hanged this Sufi poet in the town square.

“O ignorant world that brutishly denies

Free speech unto the exquisitely wise;

A thousand pearls—yet only one is threaded!

Alas! for noble truth that hourly dies. Strange in a world so wonderfully planned

The thick-wit fool should always rule the land,

Ah I well, the cup must solve that riddle too,

‘Tis more than we shall ever understand. But shall the jocund wise be sent to school

For ever to the narrow-minded fool,

The evil-smelling saint outlaw the rose,

The joyless make for joy a joyless rule? Why should it be that those who merit least

Must always be the masters of the feast.

The fool’s purse fat, the wise man’s ever lean,

And Beauty’s self the harlot of the Beast?

Are we all going to become enslaved to the fat foolish purse of Free Palestine, under the guise that it will promote “free speech”? Hark! What numb nuts.

Syrian-Palestinian director Abdullah Al-Khatib accepted his award for best debut here while naming the German government a “partner in genocide”. He says with bleeding heart that he would love to recognize this award and be happy in this moment but he cannot! He cannot because he is a Palestinian! Oh no! The victim must use this moment to brainwash a room full of self-identified victims.

Take the “room full of” with a pinch of salt, because guess what? His film was one of the least attended screenings in all of Berlinale’s history:

Chronicles From the Siege is the title of the film, but it’s not really a film. Rather a vehicle for mind control. Said Abdullah:

“We will speak about resistance before art, about freedom before beauty, and about human beings before culture. The long-awaited day is coming...”

Absurd.

This is not art. It is a coup. This is incitement to violence. Intimidation. Terrorism. Nothing less. Just because it is happening on the stage of a film festival does not make it free speech. It is because free speech is protected by Berlinale that this abuse of said speech is taking place.

Every human being who has ever lived for more than a few days has already been shaped by culture. Language, the primary tool for “speaking” about anything, is culture. Concepts like “human being”, “resistance”, “freedom”, “dignity”, or even “genocide” are cultural constructs. There is no neutral, culture-free vantage point from which to “speak about human beings” first – the very act of prioritizing “human beings” over “culture” already requires cultural tools and values.

Abdullah is saying “ignore the medium and look only at the message” while only being able to deliver the message through that medium. This assertion is one that flies in the face of anthropology, developmental psychology, cognitive science, and philosophy. He is demanding we do something structurally impossible while pretending it’s a moral or political imperative. Oh and spoiler alert, there will never be a film festival in the middle of Gaza, as he so promises, because whatever Islamist faction this guy wants to rule “Guzaaah” would never allow it.

Abdullah knows fine well that there is no “discourse”, only the bullish one-sided presentation he has offered and been subsequently rewarded for.

On what merit? Emotional blackmail?

Free Palestine demands you either don’t speak or become part of the framework. Being outraged by something is not an argument, no matter how loud you are in wardrobe or voice. This is abuse of a platform that will cease to exist if nobody takes a stand against these psychotic cry-bullies. The silence about what took place at Berlinale this year is cowardice and it is complicity. If actors and directors don’t fight to save their art, do they expect us to do it for them?

Every stage in the world now belongs to Gaza.

This last weekend, the ghouls protested at a Nazi concentration camp. Buchenwald became the latest warzone over the “human right” to wear a keffiyeh - the scarf worn by murderers and rapists of Jews on October 7, in the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Again the collective narcissism of the abusive Free Palestine movement erases the history of the Holocaust in order to center itself in the worst crime ever experienced by – we – the Jews.

Europe is a cesspit of Jew hatred. I no longer travel to Europe unless absolutely necessary, because of the risk factor. The experiences I have had in European cities over the last three years have been degrading, deplorable and at times physically violating. So-called "liberals" casually speak to Jews in a manner they would deem punishable by death if received by any other minority community. For the "queer" and "feminist" communities such non-chalant racism is not just acceptable, but actively encouraged. They enjoy provoking Jews because they have the sickness. The envy, the obsession, the knee jerk Nazism of it all is a stain on humanity.

This scene from Madrid below is how the Holocaust started. It is from February 2024, months after October 7. It takes place in the Reina Sofia art museum Madrid, where we learned last week of three elderly Jewish ladies being thrown out over Valentine’s Day weekend. A group of protestors as part of a series of ongoing events on Gaza are allowed to disrupt the museum with a display of Palestinian flag and keffiyehs, affecting all visitors to the museum, in front of its most famous piece by Picasso. Two years later, three elderly Jewish women are thrown out of the same museum while being called “child killers” by other museum goers. One wore a Star of David and one wore a small Israeli flag. A fraction of the size of one of these terror flags.

Again, intellectually-challenged thugs would like us to revise history to see everything thru the lens of "Palestine", so they can justify their own violence and terror. What is Picasso's Guernica? It’s a depiction of the horrors of the bombing of the Basque town of Guernica by Nazi Germany's Luftwaffe and Fascist Italian forces during the Spanish Civil War.

Guernica was a deliberate terror attack on civilians that killed potentially a thousand people, mostly non-combatants. Picasso created it as a fierce condemnation of fascism, war crimes, aerial bombardment of innocents, and suffering inflicted on defenseless populations. The demonstration which took place here was supposed to frame the only Jewish state in its war in Gaza as somehow equivalent to the Nazi Luftwaffe, when the truth could not be more opposite. In fact, what happened in Israel on October 7, when 1200 innocent civilians were murdered via Hamas military attack, by land and air, has more in common with Guernica than any single day of the defensive war against Hamas in Gaza.

Alas, Guernica no longer represents Guernica – or the truth. Picasso’s Guernica is now Palestine’s bitch.

The "Free Palestine" movement seeks to take everything – art, literature, history, politics, science – and turn it into Palestine. The 1949 agreement between Israel and Palestine wasn’t enough for the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Oslo Accords – not enough. The Camp David agreement – not enough. None of it was ever enough, because it was never about peace with Israel or a two state solution. It was never about a land of Palestine. It was about an ideological conquering of the West.

The "Free Palestine" movement will disrupt everything to impose its fascistic self-centered viewpoint upon the world. Its supporters will silence the most interesting voices of our lifetime. They will force good people to sever ties with their loved ones and be rendered isolated. They will terrorize civil daily life. They will destroy the fabric of society. The Free Palestine movement is one of hate and destruction.

The UK supermarket chian Marks & Spencers was created by a Jew. Now it’s under daily attack by the Palestine flag emojis, who support rape and murder of not just Jews, but also avocados:

Heaven forbid there are some non-Jews who dare to keep Jews around. Hugh Laurie for instance has acted in the show Tehran. He’s a thespian, a Cambridge graduate, with decades of acting experience and adoration. While commemorating the death of the show’s producer, Dana Eden, he found himself in a moral dilemma, attacked by the Free Palestine mob for daring to grieve an Israeli who gave him a job. Instead of defending her honor, he caved, and helped to feed the hate of their antizionist cause.

Thus even in death, a non-Jew who is still benefiting from the fruits of a Jew - an Israeli Jew's - labor, can't do the bare minimum of rejecting antizionist tormentors and endorsing the right for Israel to simply EXIST. We’ve all had a Hugh Laurie.

Sadly we all know what it is to be thrown under the bus. Perhaps this is a separate stage of grief, experienced only by non-Jews in the face of mourning Jews. The stage of denying that you ever believed we had a right to live. Hugh is a coward, just like everyone who was happy to take advantage of us for their own convenience until it demanded their confrontation with our right to basic dignity. Soon he too will be wearing a keffiyeh onstage, no doubt masquerading about the colonizers Israel.

The hope is that non-Jewish artists are noticing the trend. They are under attack. They are watching the thing they’ve invested their entire lives in fall to the intimidation of totalitarians. Here is a Brazilian producer, with a brain and a heart:

It is uncivil. It is the death of the enlightenment. Nobody is allowed to breathe without Palestine now.

To that I say: fuck Palestine. Save the arts. Save humanity.

And the next time someone tells you they are silenced for being Pro-Palestine, please refer to a new LA bookstore that opened this weekend: Watermelon Books, exclusively books about Palestine. Check them out. They carry a copy of "The Invention of the Jewish People." Ha. Doth the “Palestinian” protest too much?

Last week, two human rights stories flew below the radar. One was about new laws imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. A “domestic violence” law – promoting and protecting domestic violence. Under the new law, men have the right to beat their wives and children, as long as it doesn’t result in “broken bones or open wounds.” The second story was about the plight of Iranian women, raped in prison during the protests, and now having their wombs forcibly removed to dispose of the evidence.

Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton, et al, tell me: where is your letter of condemnation about these two matters? Oh right, that would require integrity, independence, courage, honesty, and the souls you sold to the movement that seeks to establish this in the West. How stupid can stupid be?

To support Blacklisted please sign up for $10/month or $100/year.