About five years ago, I was mooching around on Soundcloud and came across this thing called Fred again.. (styled with two dots). I think it was appearing next to a Jamie xx track, so I was curious because anything adjacent to, or in collaboration with, Jamie xx will grab my ears. Interviewing Jamie xx has always been like pulling teeth, but I do believe London’s homegrown DJ and producer Jamie (Smith) to be one of the greatest pioneers of a sound in a long time. It never bothered me too much that it was impossible to get him to say much about it (although I tried, often). His art speaks for itself. It’s the sound of a millennial down-and-out post-recession generation. The sound may have been tribe-less, as a result of our sonic-ally “fluid” generation. But in that lack of affinity to any one genre or grouping, our collective ears became the loosest and hungriest for everything and anything so long as it sounded - and more importantly - felt great.

When I first heard the self-titled debut by Jamie’s band The xx, it was the summer before I made an official full-time move to London. I just remember putting it in my headphones and lying on my rug under the skylight window in the wee hours in Glasgow, and it sounded like the future, specifically my future. They were on XL, and already that was a label I’d earmarked for somehow infiltrating (and it wouldn’t be long before I was inside their achingly cutting edge Notting Hill HQ). The xx were a little bit of UK Garage, a little bit of breakbeat, a little bit of ‘90s R&B, and a lotta moody. Romy Madley-Croft, the singer, had this painfully shy delivery that made The xx feel less like an in-your-face rave act, akin to Happy Mondays, and more like the friends who would hold your hand and not force you to take a pill if you weren’t ready yet. More than that, The xx were the first band I recall that provided a private vacuum of a rave experience that didn’t require a club to be its host. You could listen to The xx on your own, in your flat, doing the laundry, writing a haiku, throwing paint at a wall, eating beans on toast while coming down from a party or life, or both. You were streaming a set they were DJing to nobody that was hosted by the Boiler Room YouTube channel while you were meal-prepping for another week of work in the meat grinder of the big smoke.

Upon first coming across Fred again.. I was reminded of that seclusion of The xx, and a little bit of Aphex Twin, too (who was my religion for about nine months in 2010). Except Fred again.. had a super commercial potential. I was reminded of the stuff I’d listen to on the N5 night bus home from Tottenham Court Road at 3am. I was a young gunslinger with barely £200 in the bank and I’d take the long route home to the nocturnal isolation of Burial and early James Blake, Jamie Woon and Gold Panda. I was trying to keep warm in the cold damp streetlamp lit fog of empty London streets. One of Fred Again..’s tracks - titled “Pull Me Out Of This” – speaks to this nostalgic night-time quarantining of mine the most. It is literally inspired by songwriter and singer Delilah Montagu’s need to leave a rave because she’s overwhelmed. Funny how a song about wanting to exit a rave turned a whole Gen Z into wanting to go to raves (Fred again.. blew the hell up after the pandemic eased up).

These rave-ready tunes, however, never required a club or a warehouse filled with other warm sweaty bodies for me to feel elevated by them. The venue was your ears, via online streaming services. My recently deceased friend James, who I miss terribly, used to talk to me about house music, and how it was the panacea to any ill, and while I agree with him, I also have found great solace in listening to what I’d classify more as “rave” music alone. I think because I grew up with a brother 14 years my senior who was going to clubs when I was four-years-old and making mixtapes of the stuff he’d go clubbing to, I was socialized to listen to Felix Da Housecat, The Prodigy, Crystal Waters, Jaydee, Nomad, Orbital, 808 State, Gat Decor, etc, by myself. I was a four-year-old raver escaping upstairs to the attic to sip a Capri Sun and get wide-eyed dancing to “Sweet Harmony” by Liquid.

In the mid 2010s I finally taught myself how to DJ, and I started a short-lived night in Downtown LA at The Lash with some friends called “House U” (inspired by the Jungle track “I’ll House You”). I couldn’t believe the sight of a packed dance floor of people raving to songs I only enjoyed alone in my ghettoized rave headphone moments. Don’t mistake that I went to a lot of raves, both as a music journalist, and as a fan. I went to university in Manchester, where the brave would go to old warehouse joints like Sankeys Soap on the weekends; places that weren’t student friendly, and felt like missions to get; where you could be spiked or kidnapped or possibly even shot. Once I moved down to London, I spent Saturday nights at Fabric or at some underground shithole at Dalston Junction or New Cross Gate, where in the days when the tube wasn’t open 24 hours, you’d have to wait for the first one home, and take a bleak picture of it as evidence that you were striving to stay vertical.

Yeh that appears to be me on Charli XCX’s Instagram stories. I think we were at a late night Fatboy Slim set at a music festival? Of course, any time a Fatboy Slim or a Mr Scruff or a Four Tet was playing underneath some bridge or railway tracks in London or LA, I’d be there till 6am. Same for DJs like Annie Mac, from Radio 1, who became an acquaintance for a time, and someone I wrote about.

Any young woman growing up in the UK in the ‘90s is a fan of DJ-cum-BBC-broadcaster Annie Mac. She’s an icon. I once traveled with her to Coachella for a Guardian profile and we got lost in the middle of the desert and almost missed her own set. I had heat stroke for the first and last time, and was trying desperately for that to go unnoticed, hoping against hell that I wouldn’t throw up in front of her in the back of our car. But I could no longer fake that I was fine when we eventually found time for the sit-down interview over a gigantic platter of fresh sushi… (Man, the wars I survived). We made it to the stage eventually, and me, still not recovered from heat stroke, stood beside Annie Mac for her entire funky house/speed garage-inspired set with her speakers directly blasting a crater into the side of my head.

(It was generally for this reason and many others always safer for me to do Pitchfork reviews or profiles of indie at-home acts like Sharon Van Etten instead.)

Pre-cancellation, during my rock critic years, I managed to see and/or interview most of the Big Beat acts I loved in the ‘90s, including Groove Armada and Chemical Brothers. I don’t think I’ve seen a better Glastonbury headliner than the Chems, whose light show is semi-biblical if you catch their set in the rain. I remember one year I ran into a newly up-and-coming Maggie Rogers and became her personal Glastonbury shirpa for a few nights, or maybe just one really long night that never ended, it’s hard to recall specifically. And I took her to Chemical Brothers, and it was like giving a baby peanut butter for the first time.

The Chemical Brothers have sound-tracked some of the biggest moments of my life, including my last sunrise in London, as I was splayed out on a sofa in a music PR’s flat in Shoreditch, listening to “The Private Psychedelic Reel”. I remember one of my NME colleagues, trying to keep his eyes peeled open and still reeling from my announcement to actually leave the indie music bible. Who leaves? (Smart people). He gently slurred to me: “Barlow, you could fuck up for the next ten years of your life and you’d still be ahead.” I think that was the nicest thing anyone ever said to me there, actually. And that was somehow ten years ago this week.

Yeh, it’s ten years since I moved to Los Angeles. I didn’t move to Los Angeles, really. I had a crisis in London, and I handed in my resignation letter at NME, a then print weekly newspaper that I knew was on its last legs. A taxi pulled up outside my last flat above the Hawksmoor by Spitalfields, and I jumped in with just one suitcase, hungover from that one last night that went till sunrise, and I arrived on a one-way ticket to the City of Angels. I moved in with my then best friends who were in a rock band, and began life as a freelance writer, writing the hell out of whatever I wanted. And that’s where all the trouble started. A decade of non-stop bedlam. I’ve drunk in every basement and danced on every rooftop. I’ve perched in the gutters and I’ve laid with the stars. I’ve made lifelong friends and enemies till death do we part. It has been the most thrilling adventure of my life, and it was never supposed to last six months, never mind ten years. My favorite quote about LA is from Ryan Gosling’s character The Driver in Drive:

“There’s a hundred-thousand streets in this city. You don’t need to know the route. You give me a time and a place, I give you a five minute window. Anything happens in that five minutes and I’m yours. No matter what. Anything happens a minute either side of that and you’re on your own. Do you understand?”

In LA, you’re mostly on your own. But any time I’ve met someone I wanted to be there for, I’d be there no matter what. I don’t know if it’s the Thanksgiving break, or just the unhinged antisemitism seeping into every facet of our lives right now, but I have felt particularly isolated this weekend, hence seeking to write about my connection to Fred again..

I did as I always do, and turned back to my greatest companion in life: music. And the album I listened to back-to-front when I was running during the immediate aftermath of October 7. It’s called Actual Life 3, and it came out in 2022. When I went to Israel post-October 7, one song saved me through it all, and it was the aforementioned “Pull Me Out Of This”, about Delilah Montagu’s desperate need to be rescued from a rave. I met Delilah about eight years ago, when she was an artist in development at a major label in London. She was a young gay woman and her team wanted an older gay woman in the mix, so I obliged, and when Delilah’s songwriting caught Fred’s attention, and I saw her name on his track-listing and I was elated for her.

“Pull Me Out Of This” is everything a rave tune should be; there’s a propulsive rush forward from the quickening beats, and an intimate vocal that centers your own innermost vulnerabilities in the safety and volume of a tireless, thriving track. “Pull Me Out Of This” is like standing still in Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing, surrounded by a million rushing people, looking for someone to airlift you.

For me, it took on a whole other meaning when I was running along the Tel Aviv beach to it at 6am sunrise last December. The beauty of the melody kept me sprinting while the repetitive lyrics held me where truly nobody else at the time would or could.

youknowhowtocalmmedown; youknowhowtocalmmedown; youknowhowtocalmmedown youknowhowtocalmmedown; youknowhowtocalmmedown; youknowhowtocalmmedown Pull. Me. Out. Of. This.

How I wish someone could.

Since October 7 I’ve had this private fear that I am unmanageable. Nobody can cope with me when I admit that I'm scared. This past three days I’ve been scared. It’s a PTSD thing. It only takes a few escalations, or - in my case - a verbal attack 200 yards from my front door yesterday by a bunch of woke people in human rights charity vests telling me to give money to “kids in Gaza”, to convince me that our lives are as much at risk as the lives of any of the Jews around the world who are currently being harassed, beaten, lynched and - in the worst cases - murdered in the Diaspora.

I was taunted in the street a few hundred yards from my front door by these useful idiots. They harassed me because I had a Bring Them Home sweatshirt on. They are not raising money for children in Gaza. Whatever money they raise will land in the hands of Hamas. They don’t care about kids in Gaza. They care about being members of the creed; the new religion of moral superiority. And that religion makes it perfectly OK for Jews to be indiscriminately attacked and taunted by them in the street as they are armored in their “human rights” vests. Every few weeks I find myself being taunted. As I have written for two weeks now, Jews are being hunted. We are being denied access to work environments. Our friends are being bullied out of our lives. Social strata are excluding Jews entirely. It is happening. It’s been happening. When I was blacklisted five years ago I warned people that I wouldn’t be the last.

When things reach a crescendo, I get panicked. I think it’s normal. Did you read about the story this weekend of the young man wearing a Magen David who was beaten up at a nightclub in Dublin?

And did you read about the “impartial” BBC’s latest antics this weekend?

Did you read about how Kenneth Roth, formerly head of Human Rights Watch, still earns almost $3m per year from the organization? That's why he continues to post antisemitic lies about the war in Gaza. Lawfare. Media bias. Money laundering keeps them in power, and allows them to abuse their own people's stories for profit, and to control the narrative. It sounds evil because it is evil.

Did you read the story about how Free Palestine protestors hijacked the Macy’s Day Parade this Thanksgiving? Did you read about how in London, flyers are being flown telling “Zionists” to leave the country; or “be slaughtered”? Did you read the story from London about the kids on the Jewish Free School bus being pelted with stones by intruding gangs, and the driver doing nothing?

Did you read the story about how in Denmark, it’s been uncovered that there are weapons being stored by Iranian terror cells, including Hamas? Did you watch on Rolling Stone UK the speech delivered by Irish punk band Fontaines DC live onstage when the lead singer said “Fuck Zionism”, and Rolling Stone re-published this without any hesitation or criticism?

Did you hear about Emily Schrader and Yoseph Hadad’s experience at an Oxford Union debate this week where Miko Peled said: “What we saw on October the seventh was not terrorism. These were acts of heroism of a people that had been oppressed and killed.” This is a violation of UK law, by the way. Schrader tweeted that she has never witnessed such unbridled mob Jew hatred in her life. “While all of this was happening,” she wrote, “anti-Israel protesters were screaming for the end of the Jewish state outside the debate hall. At the beginning of the debate, Miko Peled and Mohammed El Kurd refused to shake hands with their opponents and all 4 of them refused take the traditional photo. El Kurd also stormed out of the debate after he spoke like the petulant little coward he is, despite the fact this is totally unacceptable conduct in this forum. Yet the President did nothing. At the dinner, they refused to sit with the opposition debaters. Pathetic, racist, childish, and empowered by the institution that is Oxford Union.”

But that’s not all. Did you catch the story where Joe Biden, the current American President, was photographed on Black Friday, carrying the antisemitic propaganda book “The Hundred Years’ War On Palestine”? This is the President of America. Not our pal at the library, reading around the issues. This is a plant for a photo opportunity. On this same day, New Jersey native and American citizen Edan Alexander, a hostage for 422 days and counting in Gaza, was broadcast being tortured by Hamas, and the video was published with the permission of Edan’s family. Maybe instead of whining that criticizing Biden’s book shopping is an overreaction, you should be asking why the sitting President of the United States isn’t wearing a yellow pin on his lapel and working tirelessly to get the American hostages out of Gaza instead of this?

And let me repeat this point I’ve labored: I won’t stop talking to you for voting Harris; a candidate who parsed decades-old talking points about a two state solution and who repeatedly said that pro Hamas protestors “have a point”. I won’t stop talking to you even though the world is a more dangerous place for Jews as a result of the political leaders you believe in. But notice how you’ve stopped talking to me, the Jew.

Besides the question of what the hell this administration is doing about American citizens held hostage in Gaza, did you read about how Biden is easing up sanctions on Hamas and Hezbollah but increasing sanctions on Israel? Why when there are still hostages held by Hamas? How is an internationally renowned terror organization able to play these games with the Western world; a world that is supposed to uphold all our civil liberties and values. Where is the United Nations? Nowhere. THIS is never again. THIS could have been me. And would you, my friends, still have stayed silent?!

I’m not finished yet. Did you hear the one this week about how the World Central Kitchen has had to pause its operations providing aid in Gaza after Israel proved that one of its staff, Hazmi Kadih, took part in the October 7 Massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz? Kadih has now been killed by an airstrike.

It’s hard to feel calm when the people providing aid in Gaza participated in the October 7 massacre. It’s hard to feel calm when the people advocating for Gaza in the West are just Jew haters who want to kill us. It’s hard to feel calm when the US President is continuing to sanction Israel and give support to Iran. It’s hard to feel calm when Jews are being hunted and attacked all over the world even though we warned everyone that repeating phrases like Free Palestine leads to Jew hate. It’s hard to feel calm when as Jews are attacked all over the world, lawfare is being deployed by human rights activists to destroy the legitimacy of our only country and the only army in the world dedicated to ensuring we won’t be mass murdered again. It’s hard to feel calm when in the meantime Jews are continually being erased from society, losing friends, loved ones, jobs, access to social services etc, simply because we’re Jewish. It’s hard to feel calm when once again the “good” people of the world turn away, and we are left alone.

I am not calm. I am panicked. I’ve been panicking. I wish I had somewhere to be but I don’t because I blew the whistle and nobody stands next to a whistle being blown. Nobody chooses to be a whistleblower, either. I feel every day as though I lose more of my humanity because of the madness that has seeped into our society. I’ve stood in the Gaza Envelope. I’ve been inside the horrors of October 7 and sat in the blood-stained homes of Nir Oz, Kfar Aza and Be’eri. I witnessed the preview. October 7 didn’t only happen in Israel. It happened in the West. The weapons storage is here. The terrorists are here. It could happen in the West any time. I saw things many people haven’t seen. I understand them. Don’t misinterpret my voice. I don’t want you to understand these things. I don’t want you to know what could be here if we don’t stop it. Even those who have posted in support of Free Palestine every day for 422 days since October 7. I don’t wish it on them either. I don’t wish it on my worst enemy. We have to lead the way through this. It’s our purpose to do that. That’s why we’re Jews.

Someone launched at me this weekend and asked what the difference is between, eg, Jews, Palestinians and Mexicans. Quite a big question. The point of the question was to suggest to me that humans are humans, and there is no difference. That is a lovely idea, but it is not reality. October 7 showed us that people are not the same, and some people have a lust to destroy others entirely. There is no kumbaya that can magic that hatred away. I understand as a former raver, the appeal of this notion of common humanity. After all, the ravers at the Nova festival believed in the power of dance music to bring communities together the most, and what happened to them?

This is what I’ll say about rave culture and common humanity. A sickness has taken over our societies and it’s this: people have let politics and identity rule their lives. Many families excluded their own family members who have different politics from them this Thanksgiving. That is a travesty. You can’t avoid confronting your family over reasonable political disagreements. If you can’t have these discussions with family, you cannot have them out in the world. This is an appeal to you all: society is unraveling right now and it has nothing to do with political leaders, but a culture that has been a slow-moving bullet targeting our society for years, rooted in identity politic, self-victimization and oppression hierarchies. The result is less, not more, discourse, and a demand to assume truths about situations that don’t have conclusions. We are being actively punished and dismissed for trying to discuss sociological matters. The capacity for civil discourse has disappeared from view. It is healthy and reasonable to have an interest in politics, but to make it your life and purpose is detrimental unless you want a career in government.

Rather than prioritizing your politics, prioritize your family, your friends, the people you love, the things that you love to do, the hobbies, the art, the food, the feeling, the stuff that makes you laugh or cry. These are the things that make you human. They create commonality between people, especially people who have reasonable points of contention with one another. Don’t make politics and intersectionality your reason to be. Seek a healthy fascination with the conversation but do not let it define you. That will lead to you wasting your years and foregoing the amazing things you have right in front of you; the most important gifts of a lifetime.

With that approach, I see no reason for us all not to dance again together. But until then who is going to calm us down? Who is going to pull me out of this?

(as previously stated, I will be raising my tariff in the coming week, and it will henceforth be $10 per month to subscribe to Blacklisted, in order for me to continue to provide this thorough coverage and a community for you all to share your thoughts)