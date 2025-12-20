Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz's avatar
Liz
18h

Can you get this published in a major outlet. Your readers know this story and feel your anger. But the man/woman/non binary needs to hear it and reflect. So help me, my anger boils over at the place the world has arrived.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Eve Barlow and others
Scottrj's avatar
Scottrj
18h

The intifada is globalized. We are no longer Diaspora Jews. We are all Israelis living abroad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture