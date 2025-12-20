I didn’t know who Matilda was when I wrote a piece earlier this spring about the atrocious status quo for Jews in Australia. This is what I wrote, here on Blacklisted.

I didn’t ask to be the prophet of doom, but it has repeatedly turned out to be the case that I am accurate, almost to the hour, about when things are going to happen. I am adept at detecting patterns. This piece that I am quoting from cost me dearly, and was intentionally scapegoated by bad faith actors as unreasonable cruelty on my part, as attacking friends of friends. What I was intending to do with this piece was wake people up to their own blind stupidity, because I didn’t want the inevitable to happen. I was trying to prevent a disaster after being accused of hysteria. Bondi was entirely avoidable. Had the Western fools for Palestine stopped empowering terrorists with their marches, Matilda would not have been laid to rest in her little coffin yesterday.

But you know. Free speech.

Matilda was ten-years-old. She was murdered for being a Jew. Her parents were refugees from Ukraine. Their daughter was given the most Australian name for girls. Do you know why? Because Jews assimilate into the societies we migrate to so we can build and prosper together with you. She was murdered by Islamic terrorists – Naveed and Sajid Akram, a father and son - for being a Jew in a Western country. If all the Free Palestine-rs really cared about children, they would care about Matilda. They don’t care about children. They just needed an excuse.

The blood is on the hands of those we called out for years. The Australian government, the Australian media, the Australian elite, the Australian lawyers and mouthpieces actively suppressing the voices of Jews in Australia and elsewhere by doxxing and harassing us, by evicting us from our social circles, by defaming us, in order to protect the “human rights” of the Free Palestine terrorist movement that led to the murder of the Jews of Bondi. The Akrams were caught on camera at the October 8 protests outside the Sydney Opera House. The protests where violent thugs chanted “gas the Jews”. Albanese’s government did nothing. The human rights groups did nothing. They celebrated. They were proud. And now these same leftists dole out broken heart emojis for Bondi, platitudes about how all lives matter and we have to not let hate divide us. We warned them that innocents would die. More will die. Lo and behold, Jews are spoken over. Jews are forgotten. Jews remain the villains.

And guns, too. It was the guns. I don’t remember there being any guns in the Muslim crusades of the 12th century. But sure, Bondi would never have happened but for guns. Let’s not worry about the ISIS flags on the Akrams’ vehicle. Just a flag. Just a slogan. Just words. We told you that flags and slogans and words lead to our deaths. No, the guns and the Jews are what did it. Bonds of trust between Jews and our non-Jewish friends have been permanently damaged. Lines of communication fractured, many destroyed. It’s all part of the plan. The Islamists conquer minds, pervert hearts, and ultimately prevent the truth from revealing itself. Ignore the screaming Jews. They’re giving us all a headache. Life is so much more peaceful without them…

Mm.

Sorry to ring the alarm - again – but the Third Intifada is here, and it’s global. By means of summarizing the last six days of Chanukah (we have just two left, lucky us), here is a list of all the atrocities committed against the Jews, who are being hunted:

Two ISIS-linked Free Palestine Jihadists execute killing spree on Bondi Beach in Australia during a Chanukah party, murdering 15, and injuring twice as many

Students at Brown murdered in class taught by Rachel Friedberg, a Jewish professor who is responsible for Brown’s Judaic Studies course

Professor of nuclear physics at MIT murdered in his home by same suspect from Brown. Israel begins investigating links to the Islamic republic of Iran.

Orthodox Jews assaulted on New York City subway and told they’re going to die

Dozens of violent pro Palestine protestors arrested in Amsterdam for terrorizing Jews at public Chanukah celebration

Gunman fires 20 shots at Jewish home in Redlands, California, marked by Chanukah decorations while screaming “Free Palestine”

Jew stabbed in the chest in Crown Heights, New York

San Francisco Hillel building firebombed

Jihadist terrorist attacks foiled at Christmas markets in Poland and Germany

Homegrown Jihadist terror plot foiled in Los Angeles, where five locations were due to be bombed by Free Palestine activists (not a single Palestinian among them)

Australia, France and Germany decide to cancel Christmas and New Years Eve events due to fear of terror attack

Three Muslim Jihadists arrested in Toronto for plotting to kidnap Jewish women and assault them

My question isn’t about what I’m going to do. It’s about what you are going to do. We’re tired of being the canary in the coalmine. Our lives are worth more than just serving as an alarm system for our neighbors to continue to press snooze on. It’s up to you: Do you want to save the West? If so: How do you solve a problem like Islam?

I find it embarrassing. Centuries of enlightenment. Of reason. Of invention. And this is what the once great countries of the West are surrendering to? The keffiyeh? At least the Egyptians built pyramids and displayed opulence. But a black and white scarf? Did Siegfried Sassoon compose poetry through shellshock on the Western Front only for Britain to be conquered via apathy and guilt? Did Marie Antoinette lose her head in the French Revolution only for the Mona Lisa to be obscured by a hijab? It’s pathetic. Cancelling New Years Eve? The governments of the West are ceding territory without putting up a fight. Guy Fawkes is kicking himself.

It’s not up to the Jews to fight for the West if the West doesn’t want to fight for its own soul? Everything we built is being torn down by death-mongers who don’t just hate Jews, but hate all Western values. I speak from my own experience too. The career I loved. The people I risked my life for. The friendships I thought would last a lifetime. What’s left for Jihad to take? This week I told my oldest friend that I would rather die a free woman in Israel than a hunted wandering Jew of the diaspora.

A Holocaust survivor was murdered at Bondi saving the life of his wife. Australia has the largest community of Holocaust survivors in the world outside Israel. They went to the ends of the earth to find safety only to be slaughtered for being Jewish again. It’s scandalous; a state of emergency that nobody is courageous enough to claim. “Israel has made Jews unsafe,” they say, blaming Bibi Netanyahu, flogging yet again the dead horse of the disproved libels of Gaza. Sure, it’s all because of Israel. An odd premise given six million of us were murdered before the re-establishment of the state.

This time last week I was in a place I never wanted to be in. The Nahal Oz army base; the hellscape where one of the worst events of October 7 happened. A female observer base, where teenage girls were either torched to death or assaulted and taken hostage, but not before being tortured. The father of one of the girls who was taken hostage walked us through it. His daughter was Noa Marciano. She was 19 when she was murdered in Gaza. Her father had never told the story before. You’ll have since read about it in the media. Yet being there with him, as journalist and friend Shai DeLuca translated his Hebrew into English, has left me in a state of delayed rage.

At the base, we learned that these observers had been warning Israel about the activity on the border for months. They were ignored and they paid the ultimate price for a position so proximate to Gaza. The Hamas terrorists first attacked the base by flying drones and cutting their security cameras and communications. They had been spying on the location for years prior to the massacre. Fifty-two were murdered by Hamas, and seven taken hostage after 300 terrorists infiltrated. The observers had basic combat training but were not skilled enough to defend themselves.

The observers ran into the safe room. You are already familiar with this safe room.

Hamas threw grenades in there and murdered ten of the girls. Eight of them survived in their pyjamas. They divided the area into two: the alive girls were tied up and positioned against one wall, and the dead against the wall opposite them. They forced the living girls to stare at the dead opposite them for an hour.

Standing in that space was as haunting as my initial visits to Reim, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, and Be’eri. It was arguably worse. This was a base run by young women whose job was to be the eyes and ears of Israel and protect the border. Young women excel at this job because they are patient and precise. When it was breached, the soul of Israel was desecrated by savages. That safe room became a torture chamber. You still feel the annihilation of innocence. You still smell fear. You still see no exit. You still hear the screams and the chaos.

Among the tributes left was a sticker on the wall. The words Am Yisrael Chai in Hebrew below. Above the only words that sprang to my mind, too: Finish them.

We proceeded into a different room - the war room – where each female observer had her station to observe parts of Gaza. The terrorists couldn’t get in because the room was fortified by elite soldiers (in Hebrew, Golani). So Hamas climbed on the roof and poured gasoline on it to incinerate the room. The soldiers tried to escape through the window but burned to death like the Jews of Auschwitz. It took thirty-two days to identify one of the soldiers. Her ashes had to be sent to Germany to be identified.

Noa’s father took us outside to tell us what happened to his daughter once she got to Gaza. He told us in Hebrew as Shai translated: one day, there was heavy bombing and Noa was taken to a hospital because her foot was injured. In the hospital, she met a pharmacist. Shai paused and gulped before he decoded the next sentence for us. The pharmacist injected Noa’s veins with air. That is how she died, while being filmed begging for her life. The video was on Telegram. Noa’s father told us with bloodshot eyes and broken spirit that he found out the fate of his baby girl on social media.

Noa was murdered at Al-Shifa hospital. When I heard that I couldn’t help but think about the so-called humanitarians who have poured poison about me into the ears of lost friends, who spent months posting about this hospital and about IDF humanitarian war crimes. Do you think they’ve since corrected themselves to post the truth? That the spirit of Josef Mengele is alive and well in the wards of Shifa?

I walked free from Nahal Oz but I could not settle my mind. The Western leftists are not useful idiots. They’re complicit. They’re collaborators. They set about to wreck our innocent lives. They sit in your houses, and why? Why do you have friendships with people who make it their jobs to take down the only Jewish state in the world, who claim that Zionists are demons? Why do you think it’s acceptable to trust people who we’ve told you hate Jews and promote propaganda and language that will murder our children? If ever I was told that someone was bringing harm to a loved one, I dropped them without a moment of doubt. Why do the same protocols not extend to Jews? Why protect people who want us all to die?

I experienced no greater metaphor for the absurdity than when I visited the world-leading Weizmann Institute in Tel Aviv last week; a scientific research center that was attacked by Iranian missiles in June this year. Labs were hollowed out and research has been irreparably destroyed. Cancer research.

Qatar and Iran are spending billions of dollars attempting to destroy the West, whereas the Weizmann institute is spending a fraction of that developing medicines and making discoveries that will benefit all of humanity. When Israel bombed Iran this year, they took out nuclear scientists who continue to build a nuclear bomb. Iran’s bombing campaign destroyed buildings in Israel that make breakthroughs in advanced chemistry, ie, discovering new materials that are more environmentally friendly than silicone. I asked the scientists if they are going to think twice about sharing their discoveries with countries and states who are sanctioning them.

“That goes against the ethics of science,” came the response. “Knowledge is to be shared.”

The answer took my breath away. Good luck in a world without Jews.

Yet it’s driving me berserk: holding the knowledge that the world refuses to see. I have an image stuck in my head of a dog lying lifeless on the floor of a living room in a kibbutz, after being shot in the head by a Hamas militant. In a military museum outside of Tel Aviv last Thursday, I saw the most comprehensive and undeniable collection of evidence for the October 7 massacre yet.

In the Israel Intelligence Heritage Commemoration Center, there is more extensive harrowing video footage from Hamas body cams, from first responder units and from articles found alongside the neutralized Hamas and Gazan civilian invaders. Evidence of UNRWA complicity, video proof that Gazan “journalists” are Hamas militants who participated in October 7, and unparalleled documentation of the Jihadist ideology of Hamas, of the indoctrination of children from a very young age, and the justification for atrocities via the most hateful verses of the Hadith and Quran. Perhaps it should be called the museum of Palestine, because it will solidify your understanding of it.

This is an ID card for Mohammed Deif’s sister. A “midwife” for UNRWA.

There is so much more evidence I could share. I saw videos of humanitarian crimes that drained all the color from my cheeks. Limbs being dragged across the ground. Jewish body parts being kicked around for sport. All the while I was thinking: this will happen in the West. It is a foregone conclusion. Israel does not have a PR problem. The West has a self-hatred problem.

On Monday, as I left Israel, for the first time I was afraid. The world is no longer safe for us. They did this. They let this hatred implode. They chose to protect people who displayed blatant Jew hatred wrapped up in the virtuous talk of “human rights”. They made up lies about us to justify distance and betrayal. And now they are silent and in denial. In the UK, medical journals are now publishing pieces “justifying” FGM. They are defending female genital mutilation. As Christopher Hitchens once warned about “Islamophobia” - complain while you are still able to. I am heartbroken and livid. That this is still the story. That Jews are the warning shot. We cannot wear a Star of David in public without taking our lives into our own hands. We cannot celebrate a festival of lights without being murdered.

As 2025 refuses to end, I find myself reeling from the veils that have been lifted this year. The snakes in the grass have been outed. Some weeks ago, a video resurfaced of George Clooney on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, casually showing off about his wife Amal, and revealing that she works for Muslim Brotherhood, like he’s boasting about a new Maserati. It’s a perfect anecdote about the surrender and capture of the West. A rich celebrity removed from reality providing protection and false idolatry for his wife Amal, a faux protector of civil liberties, a “human rights lawyer”, who works for the most fascistic organization threatening to triumph over and destroy the West. It’s a bastard marriage. He makes a living telling stories, motivated by fame and money. She’s performing morality, while seducing him with power and image. The reveal that Amal is a terrorist enabler is the devil in the detail. Read about it here.

Those who protect them are the enemy within. Name them. Finish them.

This Chanukah I do not want you to co-opt menorahs and donuts as a way of saying you like Jews. There are not going to be any more menorahs and donuts if you don’t condemn Jew hatred. Do it publicly, loudly and visibly. Evil fears exposure.

