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Carol Zorn Bourland's avatar
Carol Zorn Bourland
7h

Sometimes exile becomes evolution... wow. powerful.

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Judith's avatar
Judith
3h

Powerful words.

In exile we evolved into citizens of whatever country we were in - only to be exiled again.

I recall my great grandfather was a nationalistic, proud German, more German than Jewish. A photo of him wearing his WW1 metals for defending his country stood proudly on our mantle. He was also one of the first victims of the nazi medical experiments. His country turned on him within 10 years.

I am a patriotic American. I cried through "Hamilton." When the chants were heard in Charleston, for the first time in my life I had the thought "who would hide me?"

Does the most powerful country in the world still support Israel? I suddenly cannot support either political party; the Democrats have abandoned Israel and have welcomed active Hamas supporters to office. To the Republicans, we are a means to an end.

The past is prologue.

As Jews do we ever truly evolve into anyone else, no matter if we don't identify as Jewish?

Israel is currently in deep conflict, internally and externally. Israel itself must evolve into a country that does not need a carrot and a stick from the USA. It will be painful but necessary. In the end, it's just us. Israel itself is our Third Temple. We must never lose it again.

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