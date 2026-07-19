Everything falls apart. If you read astrologers right now, we are apparently on the cusp of a collective change. As Jews, we are in the period known as the “nine days”; the first nine days of the month of Av, when the destruction of the temple is commemorated and mourned. That’s no coincidence. The Hebrew calendar is lunar. What happens in astrology happens in the inner spiritual sanctum of Judaism in tandem. You have to mourn what’s past before you can more forward. Can you do both at the same time?

I do every day.

My grief has the power to paralyze me but my vision keeps me from succumbing to it. I have been having visions this last week. Vivid dreams that don’t feel like dreams but premonitions. Then I wake up, and I am still in the in-between. If it keeps you awake at night. If it disrupts you in the most mundane moments. If it persists despite months or even years of uncertainty, then it’s part of your vision. I believe that. The body and the spirit lets go of what it has to in order to make room for what is coming. But if it doesn’t leave your body, it must be coming back in some form… The First and Second Temples had to be destroyed because the people were divided. We didn’t build a Third Temple. Instead, we built synagogues throughout the world, we wrote prayers, we built global communities where Judaism can endure. The Temple was destroyed and Jews were rebuilt everywhere.

Sometimes exile becomes evolution.

Sometimes a vessel must be completely drained, before it can be repleted. And the shift comes from there.

But on what timeline? How do you jump forward and move beyond a numb purgatory? How do you stop settling for less? Locating your self-worth requires risk. And risk only takes a moment. A stunt-person can spend a lifetime training for the fall, but the action itself requires seconds. If you make that phone call, if you spark that reconnection, if you say that sorry or that hello, it could shatter your present reality, but if you don’t, how much longer will you stay in a half-empty vessel?

I believe in my vision. I have no other choice.

Since 2020 on, the lesson that life is really short hit a home run for me. The friendships you formed. The career you built. The person you loved. The soul you bonded to. The home you built. All of it can vanish in a second. And it’s out of your hands. What took me 40 years to create has taken mere minutes to be shattered. And yet the vision remains unflinching because my heart has never changed. I am devoted to everything I do and everyone I meet. I am absolutely dedicated to my work, my family and my friends. All of that which I have written, all of that which I have spoken, is carried with me, even if it has yet to find a landing. It’s never too late, sometimes it’s not yet the right time.

I move fast. Why? Because everything falls apart. It’s OK that we don’t all move at the same speed. I have spent years licking wounds and feeling angry and letting my anxiety slow me down. I move quickly because I have to. What if you threw caution to the wind and trusted your gut in this moment, in these days. What if you pursued your vision? What if you stopped asking for permission or leaning on the things that hold you back instead of pushing yourself forward? So what if shatters the status quo? It is all going to shatter eventually anyway.

In these days I hold my vision. I know that the courage and the heart was not for nothing. The more I trust it, the closer it feels. The moment comes. The almost of before becomes the yes of tomorrow. It has to. We don’t sit in the wreckage forever.

I’ve been writing on other subjects recently. You can read my work on that Elliot Page moment, on domestic violence in pop culture, and on Rosalia’s live show. And if you’d like to support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year.