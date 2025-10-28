I’m so delighted to share with you all that PragerU filmed a “Story of Us” with me a few months ago, and it has been released today. This is my story, as told by a phenomenal institution for truth-telling.

It’s a 12-minute film about my cancellation from the heights of the entertainment industry during the apex of BLM, how Blacklisted began, and where I’m headed in my intellectual work.

I’m proud to be following in the footsteps of prior courageous hosts, including Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons, Mossab Hasan Yusef (the Son of Hamas), author Gad Saad, Syrian activist Rawan Osman, podcaster Konstantin Kisin, athlete and activist Riley Gaines, and many more.

To view the full feature, click on the link

And please, if you wish to support my work, subscribe for $10/month or $100/year.