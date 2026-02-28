Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan in SF's avatar
Jonathan in SF
18h

Confirmed- Eve broke this story before any news outlet in Israel or the US. Esther lives and the noise makers are extremely loud. Grab a piece of Khameneitashen

Reply
Share
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
18hEdited

I expect that we will hear the usual cast of characters scream about the "illegality" of the U.S.-Israeli strikes, in addition to the execrable Mehdi Hassan, such as Ana Kasparian, Tucker Carlson, Cenk Uygur, Candace Owens, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (among others). Their statements are as predictable as the sunrise and the sunset. And, hopefully, the sun is now setting on the Mullahs' odious regime.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture