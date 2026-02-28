To the believers, the doubters and everything in between, this morning in the former kingdom of Persia, Purim came early. Let us pray that what started on October 7 in Israel will now end in Tehran. The Islamic Regime of Iran is the biggest financier of terrorism in the world. Its axis of evil spreads to Iraq, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, the West Bank and beyond. It is time for the boil of this generational evil to be lanced for good.

America calls it Operation Epic Fury. Israel calls it Operation Roaring Lion. In a collaborative strike that looked to have initiated with targeting by the IDF, followed by US military might, a series of eliminations took place. The IDF has been focused on taking out the regime’s leaders, the IRGC and Basij, while the US is focused on military targets, including ballistic missile sites that threaten Israel, American forces, and regional stability. Both Tehran and Karij have been targeted.

Trump’s speech was a rousing call for freedom against evil. The alliance between America and Israel has never been stronger, as the two most courageous countries in the world have trusted their own foresight about this century’s greatest evil, and built a devastating strategy to eradicate it, despite the appeasement of other Western leaders. America and Israel stand at the forefront of the West, protecting the gates of civilization against the Islamic Regime’s cancer upon humanity.

This is not the beginning of a war. It is the end of one that the Islamic Regime began 47 years ago.

There are strong reports that Khameini - the Supreme Leader – was targeted, and optimism that the targets were successful – but as of now, no death is confirmed. More to come there.

Initial ISNA reports say thousands of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been killed or wounded following attacks on several military centers. We know that Amir Hatami, Iran’s Defense Minister, was eliminated. Also eliminated was the aptly-named Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, the head of the Judiciary in Iran. He was the man who gave the death sentence to thousands of protesters in the last two months. Justice served bright and early this morning.

In his address, Prime Minister Netanyahu called upon the people of Iran to get ready to take their opportunity once America and Israel have pathed the way:

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands. The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people—the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis—to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring freedom and peace-loving values to Iran.”

Retaliative missiles from Iran have been intercepted in Israel, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Riyadh, Qatar and Kuwait.

Israelis are instructed to adhere to all Home Front Command instructions as the state of emergency is ongoing.

This is the beginning of the end of the axis of evil. And be aware how far that axis extends.



“The reckless armed aggression by the U.S. and Israel was unprovoked” said Putin. Putin has condemned the attack for Putin is part of the axis.



Zack Polanski of the newly victorious Green Party in the UK has condemned the attack, for Zack Polanski and the Greens are part of the axis.



Mehdi Hassan, the MSNBC “journalist”, has condemned the attack, for Mehdi Hassan is part of the axis.



Ilhan Omar has condemned the attack, for Ilhan Omar is part of the axis.

Last month, the Islamic regime murdered 43,000 of its own civilians. None of these empty leaders care. Everyone with a conscience and a reasonably good IQ supports the strikes on the evil regime of Iran. The Nazis will go down before the progressives have had time to process who the actual Nazis are. (Clue: it’s them). Their heroes Yahya Sinwar and Hamas will be recorded in history as potentially the worst military strategists of all time. Their attack on Israel on October 7 has led to the destruction of Gaza, the decimation of Hezbollah, the fall of Assad’s regime, and now the hunting of the head of the snake.

A heady reminder to all: never start a war you cannot win. Especially not with Israel, or indeed America.

The videos of the women in Iran cheering for joy at the site of Israeli and American war jets is what the Western “humanitarians”, including the UN security council, must answer to now. Whenever and however it happens, know this: the men and women of Iran will be free before these cosplaying “progressives” and their meme international law will ever - ever - figure out what the word freedom truly means.

Freedom for all of us in the West means democratic regime change in Iran in our lifetimes. No longer a dream, now a graspable reality.

Eight hours ago, Blacklisted broke the news before any major Western news outlet.

