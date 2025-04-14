When I saw the photographs this evening of the inside of PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s burned out home, I thought to myself: “Wait, I have not seen these images from October 7 before.”

That last image is of the text for Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem; translates as “The hope”.

The images are not from the Gaza envelope in the south of Israel, nor from October 7, 2023. They are from last night; the first night of Passover, in Pennsylvania where the man who Kamala Harris refused to have as her most obvious running mate resided with his family. (Shapiro, his wife, their four kids, two dogs, and another family who were staying for Passover were rescued and are safe).

The media identified the arsonist as Cody Balmer of Harrisburg who has been arrested. According to CNN, Balmer hasn’t been charged, but plans are to charge him with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person. The suspect could also face federal charges.

Shapiro gave this statement this afternoon:

“If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover. Again, proudly, no one will deter me or my family, or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly. This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence has become far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one side or the other… It is not OK and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

We can all pretend this wasn’t an act of antisemitism. What good will it do?

Meanwhile in Montreal today, the police arrested an independent female journalist who tweets @ NatashaMontreal while she reported on the pro-Hamas protest taking over the city. The mob cheered as the state authorities worked on their behalf, violently bringing a reporter to her knees for exposing the pro-terrorism displays that are hijacking Canadian cities.

There is no difference between the Canadian police and the morality police of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is despicable and frightening, and an echo of similar policing scenarios in the United Kingdom and in other parts of mainland Europe.

We are in trouble.

I wanted to thank everyone who has sent quite unbelievable messages of encouragement after I published a piece I’ve been working on for a long time here on Friday. Pharaohs is perhaps the scariest piece I have published in years, but I believe it to be one of the most important. Thank you as ever for giving my voice wings to fly.

Everyone must stand up and speak. Everyone.