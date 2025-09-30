For a week I have wondered, often head in hands, about how the Jew will survive.

On Friday, I went on my news feed, which I stream on X and Instagram, like most people with an iPhone. I watched Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyanhu, no middle name – like many Jews – enter the gladiatorial arena of the United Nations in New York City. As he approached the podium, swathes of assailants - so-called diplomats - got up. Not to applaud him, but to scuttle out, clipboards in hand, heads bowed, leaving their posts in a performative walkout. How they call themselves diplomats is beyond me.

These same performers were probably behind the malfunctioning escalator that left the United States President and the First Lady stranded mid-ascent as Trump came to deliver his address to the United Nations on the first day of Rosh Hashanah, speaking for Jews around the world while we observed our high holy day last Tuesday. Imagine that. Trump’s teleprompter was also hijacked by the clowns, as it suddenly stopped working when he took to the podium. It’s embarrassing. Elementary school pranks.

Incredibly, however, we saw a sign of optimism when President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia – the largest Muslim-majority country – spoke on the necessity of ensuring security for Israel to achieve real peace. He ended his speech with one word: “Shalom.” It indicated that something was on the horizon.

When Bibi walked out there later on in the week, he spoke to many empty seats, but the Mossad had cleverly secured that his words were broadcast to every cell phone in Gaza. During the high holy days - the Days of Awe - between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Bibi came to address a hall of Jew haters in an institution that rewards Jew haters, and punishes Israel disproportionately - to say the least. See below:

Bibi brought props. Whatever you think of Bibi’s politics, he is the Jewish leader of the Jewish state, and on that stage he speaks for us all. He is a tremendous communicator; a fact his deepest critics cannot deny. The non-entities from regressing countries such as the UK, France, Ireland and Spain who walked out should have stayed for a lesson in deploying facts. Spain’s corrupt leader Pedro Sanchez sent a naval ship to join Greta Thunberg’s flotilla last week. A naval ship? I don’t know about naval matters. But doesn’t that sound a little close to declaring war on Israel?

When Portugal announced its recognition of the state of Palestine, it used the flag of Yemen. The European states have become so drunk on Israel hatred, they have lost their minds. In Madrid, these leaflets are being posted through Jewish doors.

“Jewish rats!” Suddenly the Inquisition does not seem like the distant past…

The European nations have declared their recognition of a state of Palestine, to allegedly promote a “two state solution”. When they walked out of Bibi’s address, they revealed their true intentions: they only believe in one state, from the river to the sea. A position also revealed by their decisions to start changing the official addresses of their consulate buildings to “Palestine”.

The British Consulate General has since removed the part of their website that I screenshot and posted online everywhere. I assume that it does breach some consulate rules to mark your official address in a fictitious country instead of the recognized state in which you actually reside. All these states should have their consulate buildings moved to Ramallah if he/she/they/them want to experience life in the Palestinian territories. Dare ya.

The irony is that it’s Palestinianism that is true colonialism, helped now in excess by the Western European countries most responsible historically for colonizing the rest of the globe. It’s funny when it’s not hair-splitting.

Back to the UN. As the ambulating conscientious objectors watched on a TV feed in another room, Bibi made it clear where the friend is and where the enemy resides, as he asked some questions. Including:

Who has murdered Americans and Europeans in cold blood?

A/ Al Qaeda

B/ Hamas

C/ Hezbollah

D/ Iran

E/ All the above

He reminded all present the efforts Israel has gone to in the last two years to help mitigate E/ All the above - without the UK, Ireland, France or Spain’s assistance, of course. Since October 7, Israel and America has made a large dent in this problem. Despite the civilians of these countries waving terrorism flags weekend after weekend, showering their attackers with support. Israel and America have fought them with fangs and claws. Half of the Houthis in Yemen are gone. Yahya Sinwar in Gaza is gone. Hasan Nasrallah in Lebanon is gone. Assad in Syria is gone. Militias in Iraq if they were to dare to attack Israel would be gone. Iran’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists are also gone. Dirty work, done.

As I watched Bibi address a hostile United Nations with words of defiance, of resilience, of survival, of truth, I cried. I think they were tears of gratitude, of empathy, of recognition, of understanding. I cried catharsis. I was both encouraged by his leadership and dismayed by the unwillingness of other representatives to even be present for his words. I was afraid of the normalization of declaring the Jew guilty of the crime before hearing what the Jew has to say. To the Jews, if your position is to think this man is our enemy, I pity you, because regardless of politics, on the world stage he takes no prisoners. That is the bite that the Jewish people need in this hour of abandonment. How many people have abandoned you while lying to all and sundry about who you are? I have a long list. When Bibi stood up, I felt I understood him.

I went into the weekend asking myself: how will the Jew survive?

Six million Jews were murdered last century. Just for being Jews. I keep bleating the same words: I am not special. I’m a Jew and I spoke out. That’s it. After six million were murdered, shouldn’t all 15 million of us be speaking out? How are we not on the same page here? Screaming the same cry? I am no Joan of Arc. I did not anticipate the loved ones who walked out on me because I am a Jew. They claimed to love Jews. They promised they wouldn’t walk, but they did. It is an existential crisis. What is happening. Six million of us were slaughtered. 1,200 of us were massacred on October 7. We are fighting for our one nation’s survival against a terror network that wants to wipe all of us from Earth. All of us, and all of them. We are their greatest friends. Not Palestine. I look at Bibi and I think: it doesn’t matter how well I communicate or what I say or how brazenly I act to protect others, people are not listening. It does not matter how good we are, they will demonize us to banish us. Bibi is a Jew who speaks out. None of this is normal. Or is it? Is this what the Jew has always survived? Are we cursed to repeat this cycle until the sun sets on human civilization?

It is almost two years since October 7, and the Jews of the West have contended with being removed from public life. If you have been quizzically wondering how the people you knew could so cruelly discard you, this is not just explicable by group-think or cult-dom. There is something acutely more sinister going on.

The West is spiritually sick. We see it in the jubilation following the murder of Charlie Kirk. We see it every time a church is set on fire. Or a synagogue gunned down. Met with silence. It is open season on Jews, Christians and Catholics. Our societies are mirroring the lowest society with a popular public platform: the society of Gaza, ruled by the terror party Hamas. Not everyone in Gaza is blinded by martyrdom. Many men, women and children work for Hamas because it’s the source of power, money, and upwards social mobility. Working for Hamas is the best way to earn. If it means invading thy neighbors, murdering, raping, stealing and kidnapping, then that is a job as well as a cause. The people of Gaza believe that the Jews and Israelis want to murder them. Which is a lie. They believe this is true of the West, too. Since the war’s spotlight, the same submissive behaviors have been adopted by Westerners who have capitulated to Hamas, and are mirroring the behavior of Gazans.

No, they are not picking up Kalashnikovs and invading the homes of their neighbors (or are they?), but they are normalizing the erasure of Jews (and those fighting for Western values) from public life, unless said Jew walks the plank of denouncing our identity, nation and people; willing all of our deaths by sporting “antizionism”. Non-Jews are mirroring the Gazans by understanding the power, money and social mobility that comes from promoting the Hamas cause: by flying Palestinian flags from their buildings, by wearing red hand pins down red carpets, by signing petitions to boycott Israeli and Jewish businesses, etc. Similarly to the Gazans, they shroud their actions in virtue, in struggle, in “Jihad”, by libeling their Jewish targets as deserving of their erasure, their public death, their discard. The Jew becomes the deserving outcast, and the “oppressed” becomes the “oppressor”, newly popular, with novel opportunities and increased revenue. Temporarily.

It won’t last. I don’t believe so. I hope not. Western societies are not built to function like Gaza, or Tehran, where people are regularly executed by being hanged from cranes, for not covering their hair, for being homosexual, for not praising Allah, the list goes on. Mirroring the behavior of the Gazans will not save Westerners from the potential future in which they meet Islamic Jihad face-to-face and have to engage in an existential fight of their own. It may take them until that moment to know that the entire time they focused on the evil of Israel, the Jews and our conservative allies, they were trying to erode the one society in the Middle East that was vying to safeguard civilization for the rest of the West, instead of facing down our common enemy.

Again, how will the Jew survive?

Today, we have some answers to that question. It began this morning with a bizarre update that Bibi had spoken to Qatar and apologized for the Doha airstrike, and all I could think of was: is this the concession we must make to finally get the 48 hostages home, and end the war?

Is this the performative diplomacy? Perhaps Bibi took the act of forgiveness too far this holiday season! And then the press conference came. Whether or not it will be historic will depend upon Hamas’s response. Together with Bibi, President Trump delivered his 20-point peace proposal for Israel and Hamas, aimed to end the war in Gaza.

Already there exist scathing op-eds about how atrocious the deal is. To me, this is the best the deal could possibly be. Trump put forward a regional peace vision, supported by Arab states, that does not include the creation of a Palestinian state. Suddenly the United Nations and the Western democracies look like the dinosaurs they are. And Trump looks like the pioneer. Optics of course, but nevertheless in a war of optics, of PR, it matters.

To summarize the deal: Trump has given Hamas no more than 72 hours to return the 48 remaining hostages. Gaza will be demilitarized and de-radicalized. Gaza will no longer be ruled by Hamas or the PA and will be re-developed with the economic aid of America. The war will end immediately and the IDF will withdraw. Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7. Gaza will receive all the resources it needs to be fully functional once more. Instead of a Hamas government, there will be an apolitical committee called the “Board of Peace” led by Trump and other heads of state, including former Prime Minister of the UK, Tony Blair. There will be no forced relocations of people from Gaza, and Gaza will not be occupied, nor annexed, by Israel. The question of Palestinian self-determination is credible and possible as a future result of satisfying the points of this deal.

To the Free Palestine brigade, who are already protesting this deal: your fake genocide is ending. It is time to buy a new scarf. Perhaps a nice Burberry? Oh wait, you’ll need to get a job first before you can afford that.

As Mossab Hassan Yousef said: “Driven by misery, they seek revolution; through revolution, they are led back to misery.”

France has already surrendered to Trump’s plan. Most likely because Emmanuel Macron does not want to be caught walking the streets of New York City again next time he wants to show up at the United Nations.

Last week I read both Yossi Cohen’s book on his time as Director of the Mossad (“The Sword Of Freedom”) and the forthcoming book “Hostage” by Eli Sharabi. Both these tales confronted me with a potential answer to my question: how will the Jew survive. Well, the Jew who has a “why” can contend with any “how”, as Nietzsche once wrote. Hersh Goldberg-Polin told Sharabi that in the tunnels of Gaza. Sharabi lived to tell the tale. Hersh did not.

Ahead of Yom Kippur this Thursday, Jewish people around the world perform a ritual we call Tashlich. We throw crumbs into a sea or a river to signify casting off mistakes and acts of bad faith from the year before. Some believe we also cast off grudges. To those who have wronged me this year, I release you. The pain is no longer my burden. To abandon my advocacy would be to abandon myself. To all those who had to abandon me, I forgive you. I humbly accept that I am not always right. But as regards the Jewish people, I am certain of what I know. To those I have hurt in speaking so loudly, so honestly, so intimately and so without apology, I am sorry. And I hope that as time unfolds, it will be revealed why it has been so necessary.

Something difficult to convey to others is how Jewish people are prepared to sacrifice everything we have to ensure the security of our people and our nation. It’s woven into our history. That was demonstrated on and since October 7 when Jews all over Israel regardless of their levels of religiosity, their culture or their politics, sprang into action to save the lives of their fellow Jews against Hamas who would destroy everything in sight. It’s extraordinary. It’s how we have survived. To all those who still don’t understand why this war is happening and why it’s so important: we Jews hope you never do have to understand it. Because to understand it would be to share the experiences and atrocities our people have endured for millennia.

This compulsion to do the right thing by our own people extends outwards in our assimilated lives. What we do for others is not always returned to us. We must make concessions. We must bargain away. We must deal with not always getting a good deal. We must always seek the best security we can for now, while reserving our energy and some supplies for later. We must be the bigger person. That’s how we roll.

So how will the Jew survive? I think the answer is quite simple. By being Jewish.

Please subscribe for $10/month, or $100/year.