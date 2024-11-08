I feel like it’s October 7 again.

Right now, on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, 3,000 Jews are being actively hunted down, beaten and lynched in the street by Muslim migrants in Amsterdam, the city Anne Frank hid in with her family during the Nazi era, in an attempted mass murder. Two people are missing. The onslaught has been going on for the last seven hours. It reportedly took at least 90 minutes for authorities to respond, and the terrorists remain at large with knives and bats, and cars that they’re using to ram Jewish football fans down. Tonight at a local stadium in Amsterdam, many football fans were gathered to watch the Maccabi Tel Aviv team play Amsterdam’s Ajax and when they were preparing to leave the stadium after the match, Muslim terrorists were waiting for them at every exit, and at their hotels, which they knew they were staying in. Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF have ordered for two airplanes, currently in flight, to Amsterdam to take the Jewish soccer fans back to safety in the only country in the world in which Jewish people are safe: Israel.

Former Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett had to issue a desperate plea on social media:

It’s 2024, people. Eighty-six years after Kristallnacht it is all happening again, and nobody cares again. There are Nazis in Amsterdam again. Hunting Jews down. Will they speak up yet? No. They won’t.

The videos are pouring in like October 7. My heart is quivering as I type this, but I have to keep going. They filmed it, like Hamas filmed 10/7. Hundreds of videos are already viral on Arab social media. In them you can hear Jews being called: pigs, rats, dogs, sons of whores. They praise Allah and make religious references. They spit on the victims. And in the comments section, thousands of people express joy and delight. People have been stabbed and run over. Women have been beaten senseless.

Dose of reality: these are the people Kamala Harris kept saying “have a point”. To those of you who don’t understand everything I’ve been saying the last few days I hope you never have to understand it. You have not witnessed what happened on October 7. You have no concept of what global priorities are right now in terms of security and freedom. A friend of mine commented to me today that in the last 48 hours we have learned that a generation of disregulated adult toddlers have been created, who will destroy everything in sight - relationships, buildings, families, jobs - if something they don’t like unfolds. Encouraged by an America that today told people to mourn, grieve, have a mental health day, instead of facing reality and going to work. So to all those who have sent me nothing but vitriol for the last 48 hours, please don’t open your mouths to me again unless it’s to say sorry. Islamist terrorism is on the loose, borderless and unhinged. Smell the coffee.

People buried their heads in the sand over this electoral race, and their shock is surprising. Since October 7, Jews toughened up. We had to in order to survive. No more shock at the world or its affairs. We’re all out of shock. We’ve had a seat in the front row of Armageddon, and we’re not one bit shocked about how this is all unfolding. Still, I am enraged solely by the left’s refusal to look at itself.

The unbeatable Elica Le Bon said it best today:

When I watched the kids on college campuses take to the streets chanting “Hamas Hamas we love you, we support your rockets too,” you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. When I watched protesters tell Jews to “go back to Poland,” you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. When I watched elders take over the campuses and encourage students to completely shut down dissent and disengage from anybody who has an opposing viewpoint, you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. When I watched the presidents of the most elite academic institutions in America umm and arr over whether students can call for the genocide of Jews and then respond that it “depends on the context,” you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. When I witnessed professors, teachers, congresspeople, academics, pundits, social commentators, and social media influencers spread jihadist ideologies that directly harmed minority communities here in the U.S. with total impunity, you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. When I watched these ideologies being taught to impressionable students from from high school to grad school, you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. When I watched (and experienced) brutal witch hunts and doxxing campaigns against those of us who condemned jihadists for the conflict they’ve brought upon the Levant, you know what I saw? The rise of left-wing authoritarianism. For those who say that the results of this election are because America chose to endorse fascism, you missed the exact equal and opposite to fascism we warned you was rising right under your noses. Many of us have been warning for years that, though we fully understand the danger of fascism on the right, the left have remained totally intransigent about the blatant and untenable rise of authoritarianism on the left. No, we are not the ones who are “racist, homophobic, and misogynist,” many of us belong to these classes, but it is precisely this lazy accusation lodged at anyone with legitimate concerns within & beyond these issues that reveals the rigid dogmatism of leftist ideology. We are anti all of those things—and have proved it in solidarity over decades—it’s precisely because of being opposed to discrimination that we remained vigilant about the rise of it on the left that served as the threat to the very ideals you stand for, but ignored. We aren’t the ones that “don’t care about minorities,” we are the ones that care about all minorities, and watched the mask fall off as the same leftists with “humanity” in their bios suddenly went quiet in the face of bigotry against minorities they had dehumanized, or worse, became the leading proponents of harm against. The problem with the left is that it has become so righteous under the banner of populism that it is beyond reproach, and because it’s beyond reproach, it has become incapable of self-reflection, adjustment, curiosity, and growth, and because it is incapable of these things, it simply cannot course correct. It’s easy to say “I’m against hate” when it’s coming from the opposite side, but we aren’t too stupid to miss the tumbleweed and crickets when it comes from within. So the question is, does the left want to continue being righteous, or does it want to come off its high horse and open its eyes at last? Because for those of us that were betrayed by the left, it is our very desire to actually mean it when we talk about anti-hate, anti-discrimination, pro-democracy, pro-human rights and apply it across the board that shows that it isn’t us who failed the left, but the left who failed us.

I would turn that up to eleven if I could. The Democrats made a joke of their own values, so don’t dare accuse anyone disappointed in them for not having any.

Some further remarks on this election, given this Amsterdam situation, which has fortified my views, and left me with zero regrets about what I have voiced in the last few days. And let me preface by saying that without a right to speak there are no more rights to follow.

If half of Americans don’t cure their inability to process information or dialogue because of their overriding fear, then they will miss the alarms, and the other threat. While I do believe that Donald Trump can potentially delay America from becoming just as dangerous as Europe, I know that the pendulum swings both ways, and this extremism will rise uncontrollably here eventually. Wise up.

We Jews have been in states of fear and desperation in the last year but it has not rendered us incapable of discussion - ever. Today, in America people are abusing each other over an election result. Telling each other they hope they get raped, or that they commit suicide, threatening to take immigrants’ papers away and get them deported. Those crying that their civil liberties are lost are destroying the lives of their neighbors. What is going on? Personally I’m not MAGA and I didn’t endorse Trump, but it’s my duty as a thought leader and a writer to talk about how we move forward. And I too have been wildly misinterpreted for what I think and say.

My assailants have misinterpreted my harsh criticism of the Democrats as support for Trump when it is, in fact, sheer disappointment in their approach, and their inability to discipline the extremist fringes of their base. And not enough of the moderates took it seriously enough to courageously stand up to it, and they should have. I blame a lot of moderate Democrat voters who decided they didn’t need to risk publicly advocating for human rights abuses by Iranian proxy groups and their domestic fans. They should have done more. It would have helped their leaders. It’s on them, all of it.

Harris lost because of immigration and economy. She failed to deliver a campaign. There are voices online that I do appreciate, many of whom are friends, who insist this loss was about misognyny, but I don’t think it helps to categorize this loss as purely down to identity politics. It is down to the fact that identity politics don’t matter as much as everyone insists. It is down to the fact that in a world obsessed by politicizing everything, some things aren’t actually that political for people.

People misinterpreted what I had to say about Trump’s rape allegations. I would never minimize rape. Perhaps this better articulates my point: for regular Americans who deal with rape every day they’re not looking at it as an indictment of a potential leader. Their colleagues are rapists. Their bosses are rapists. Their family members are rapists. This is a rape culture that we live in and the culture doesn’t discriminate politically. They’re not going to make a decision in the booth over a convicted felon out of a moral duty. They’ve never done that. Look at every known survivor of rape. People don’t care (they should). They care about what is being presented to them as a way of coping with their own problems. If the alternative to the felon is providing them no confidence of a clear structured solution then they’re not going to vote that way.

Podcaster David Sacks, on why Trump won:

While the legacy media has a meltdown searching for hitherto undiagnosed psychoses in the electorate to explain its embrace of a Hitlerian strongman, the truth is much simpler than their fictions. This election is a reminder that after all the manufactured drama and overheated rhetoric, politics is still about issues. Whether you agreed with him or not, Trump ran a substantive campaign based on issues like the border, inflation, crime, and war. Harris ran on vibes, celebrity endorsements, name-calling (“convicted felon”, “fascist”), debunked hoaxes (“very fine people”), and platitudes (“democracy”). She would neither defend the Biden-Harris record nor say what she would do differently. When she did talk about specific issues, they were often stolen from Trump (child tax credit; no tax on tips; border funding). On the one issue where Democrats had an advantage, abortion, Trump deftly got ahead of the issue by rejecting a national ban and removing problematic language from the GOP platform. Harris wore out the issue by blatantly lying about Trump’s position and by exhibiting her own party’s extremism (nobody needed to see an abortion truck at the DNC). While Trump expanded his coalition with MAHA (health) and DOGE (government efficiency), Harris concluded her ersatz campaign by going all in on demonizing her opponent, pretending Madison Square Garden was a Nazi convention. The fact that voters saw through it should be reassuring, even if you don’t agree with the result. Voters want to know how a candidate will give them a better life and, increasingly, they have learned to tune out the rest as noise. While the legacy media creates excuses and impugns the motives of voters to explain why Trump won, the reason is simple: Trump is the candidate who spoke to voters’ concerns directly. It’s the issues, stupid.

It is a hard pill for many to swallow but Trump won because of a pendulum swing in an era of populism, and because of deep polarisation. Obama’s populism kick-started an age of it that flits between two extremes, and that’s why we’re in this permanent whiplash. I am angry that the same people who often don’t believe survivors are the institutional “feminists” who are inconsolable today. Misogyny has become nothing more than a power weapon used by both sides, and that cheapens women everywhere. When I say we can’t make women a political football, that’s what I mean. We negotiate our way in the world every day, we don’t have to do it on the ballot.

This all echoes the Jewish experience too. Jews were baited by both sides in this election. I never trust political sides about their promises to minority groups, or women, which is why while I accept that many women are terrified right now I also can’t see that the noise of the threats made during the election were more than that: noise. Noise that forms what has now become the bloodsport of politics. Time will tell.

Time, however, has arrived at this evening. A night in which we see an unfolding before our eyes of the free world crumbling to Muslim extremism. This is the fight of my life. And if the “good” people of the world do nothing about this, they will never recover.

Ritchie Torres is a Democrat I believe in. We need a million more of him.