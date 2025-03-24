When I first met Emma Tsurkov (above right) in person, in the Bay Area a few months ago, I was taken by the amount of energy she has. Almost two years into her sister (above left) Elizabeth’s captivity by an Iraqi militia, and one of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s terror proxies in their axis of evil, Emma has no time to rest. The home she lives in with her husband and two-year-old son is so tranquil; a stark contrast to the gymnastics Emma does 24/7 managing the casework and advocacy for her sister’s release.

Emma and her sister Elizabeth are Jewish “Irish” twins; as close in age as they have been in sisterhood for the last 38 years. Born in Russia to Refusenik parents, who both spent time incarcerated as political prisoners, the Tsurkov family moved to Israel when Emma and Elizabeth were young, and the pair grew up just outside Jerusalem with their two younger siblings. All four completed their mandatory military service in the IDF before their academic studies. Emma came to the United States to pursue a PhD at Stanford, and now works in Research at the ADL. She is a US resident, married to an American citizen. Elizabeth, 38, came to the United States in 2017 to study for an MA at University of Chicago. She is currently studying for her PhD at Princeton university. She doesn’t yet hold American citizenship, but she as a hostage she is of primary US interest.

Elizabeth was in Iraq due to the focus of her thesis: sectarianism in the Middle East and its impact on Iraqi women. She is known outside of academic circles for her groundbreaking journalism on matters affecting the MENA region in various US mainstream outlets.

Emma and I met more than a year ago via a circle of like-minded, Jewish and non-Jewish female advocates who all share a space largely revolving around women’s issues and activism. I knew of her story instantly; that two years ago, on March 21 2023, her sister was kidnapped by Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, only days after she had to have spinal surgery for a slipped disc, while she was conducting field research in Baghdad. When Elizabeth was taken, she still had stitches in her back. She was almost at the end of her trip, and as Emma recalls, was quite ready to be done in Baghdad and to get back to the United States with her findings.

Since the day of her kidnappying, Emma has relentlessly pursued the former Biden Administration for help in getting her sister out, but thus American efforts to secure her release have been lacklustre. It should be noted too that Emma has had no support or even a basic response from Elizabeth’s mentors at Princeton, who instigated the idea of Elizabeth conducting her fieldwork in Baghdad in the first place; something Emma as her sister expressed concern about before her trip.

The most mind-boggling aspect of Elizabeth’s case is that she is the only hostage of American interest held by a country that is technically an ally of the United States, and a recipient of military assistance. In fact, the militia who hold Elizabeth hostage, Kataib Hezbollah, is funded using US taxpayer dollars despite being a designated terrorist organization. The Iraqi government funds the PMF (Popular Mobilization Forces) of which Kataib Hezbollah (KH) is the dominant group. Since KH came to be in 2007, it has relentlessly attacked Americans, most recently killing three American soldiers last January in Jordan. KH have attacked the US army in Iraq and Syria, too, and have disappeared another American. Emma’s only proof of life of her sister Elizabeth has been a terror video released by KH in November 2023, not long after October 7. Since then, she has heard nothing. But it is believed that Elizabeth is alive and remains in Iraq.

Elizabeth needs to come home and America is uniquely placed to force Iraq’s hand and make this happen. With the Trump Administration’s focus on releasing American hostages, and pressurizing the Islamic Regime in Iran, Emma has a renewed hope for her sister, and has already managed to generate far more interest in the last few months around her family’s story than was achieved during all those months of the Biden Administration. In fact, Adam Boehler himself went to Iraq to attempt to negotiate with the Prime Minister. Boehler has since been dismissed in his role, and Emma made a return trip to Washington, DC today to explore all remaining avenues to push for her sister’s release.

Here is a video of my interview with Emma. Please watch and share her story. Spread the word, follow Emma’s progress this week on her Twitter account and make a call to action to Free Elizabeth.

For more information please check: https://www.bringelizabethhome.com/