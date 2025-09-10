Man, this is the best week ever, and it’s only Tuesday.

Let’s begin with the headline news on a day of a lot of headline news. Elizabeth Tsurkov - the Princeton PhD student, a Russian-Israeli who was sent to Iraq to complete field research as part of her studies, and who was kidnapped by the Islamic regime proxy terror group Kataib Hezbollah - has finally been free’d from captivity after 903 days and minimal signs of life for her family. Her sister Emma [pictured below on the right] has been a tower of strength, leading her family’s efforts for Elizabeth’s advocacy since her abduction, while the rest of her family has endured this intimate terror, on top of the terror we’ve all become familiar with due to the war in Israel since October 7. Emma and I connected only months after the 10/7 massacre, and I was shocked to learn about her sister’s horrifying situation, and adamant to help make noise about it, alongside the campaign to bring home all the hostages in Gaza.

When Trump was elected, there was an injection of new energy into the campaign to release Elizabeth. I travelled to Emma to make some filmed interview content that we shared in collaboration with founder of the Lawfare Project – Brooke Goldstein’s – “End Jew Hatred” organization via our social media channels. And soon after, I joined news anchor Stella Escobedo on One America News to amplify Elizabeth’s story (above), in addition to writing about it here, and urging more voices against Iran’s terror regime to raise awareness and understand the significance of the Tsurkov case. In no reality should students at American elite institutions be encouraged to travel to places like Iraq and then be abandoned there in the hands of terrorists.

A week or so ago, I was texting with Emma about the reality of marking Elizabeth’s 1000 days in captivity. It sounded unfathomable and I prayed we would not get there. Finally, the news we have all been desperate to hear arrived today, day 903. This is from Emma’s email statement this afternoon, following the best announcement ever:

My sister Elizabeth is free! Our entire family is incredibly happy. We cannot wait to see Elizabeth and give her all the love we have been waiting to share for 903 days. We are so thankful to President Trump and his Special Envoy, Adam Boehler. If Adam had not made my sister’s return his personal mission, I do not know where we would be. We also want to thank Josh Harris and his team at the US Embassy in Baghdad for the support they provided to our sister and the team at the nonprofit Global Reach, who advocated relentlessly for my sister's safe return. And of course, we want to thank all of you! Thank you for standing by our family as we did everything we could to try to bring Elizabeth home as soon as possible. Thank you for calling, writing, and amplifying our message to make sure it was seen by the right people. Whether you’re an old friend of Elizabeth’s or simply took an interest in her story, THANK YOU. Now, Elizabeth, and our entire family, have to do the hard work of getting our lives back. We’re so grateful for the opportunity. Emma Tsurkov, Elizabeth’s reunited sister

Trump’s statement too confirmed:

Emma Tsurkov is the most resilient sibling. I am thrilled for her, and her family, and wish them healing and many new chapters in their lives. The filmed content we made, and the original story I published back in February can be viewed here:

There are happy endings. Global Reach CEO Mickey Bergman commented:

“This is a day we have all been waiting for. Elizabeth is a Princeton graduate student – an innocent researcher who was doing doctoral field work when she was kidnapped by Khataib Hezbollah. When others were unwilling to help her, the US government stepped up, in particular Special Envoy Adam Boehler and the team at the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. The Trump Administration deserves credit for taking action and bringing this young woman home to her family.”

Prior to this outstanding news, however, today was already mega, transitioning from Oasis in LA into the breaking story that the IDF had carried out a precision strike on Doha that was precisely and fatally successful for a group of Hamas leaders. Unless you’ve been living under a rock today, you will have heard that Israel struck Qatar this morning, and took out some baddies. The strike came less than 24 hours after Trump made a “final warning” to Hamas that they had to imminently agree to a hostage deal. I was positively giddy about what I have since named: FAFO Tuesday. It’s like Taco Tuesday, except más caliente. Let me explain:

The strike followed Hamas joyfully claiming responsibility for the deadly terror attack which took six innocent lives in Jerusalem on Monday. Such sick psychotic actions have consequences. And the consequences made for a great day, that all the worst people were upset about. Francesca Albanese, Owen Jones and Keir Starmer to name a few:

Would someone think of the terrorists? Emmanuel Macron was also bleating away. Let’s not forget to send commiserations to all the Hollywood increasingly irrelevant thickos who just signed a letter boycotting Israel’s film and TV industry this weekend. All 1,300 of them. Good luck to you all making your snuff movies with Hamas in Qatar. Things have really blown up for them today.

Below is an image of the damage. It’s unlikely anyone in this building survived. While Hamas were chilling in Doha, the civilians of Gaza are the last thing on their mind. You wonder why the progressives are never upset about that. Ah yes, because Qatar is also paying their bills.

Finally, a bit of a navel-gazing addendum perhaps but something I must acknowledge, given that we’re on a roll here, and things are on the up and up. I published a piece called 22 Minutes three days ago. It’s been viewed well over 100,000 times. For Blacklisted and personally as a journalist who was hounded out of mainstream media this is a big deal for me. But for the moment we’re in, it gives me faith and hope that so many people are finally watching the Hamas footage from October 7, which is published within that post.

A reconstruction era is on the horizon. I believe it. I truly do. Blessings are coming. Justice is on the way. There is light on the horizon, everyone.