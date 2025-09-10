Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabella Saker's avatar
Isabella Saker
7h

I am so sick and tired of these privileged Hollywood actors who know absolutely nothing about what is going on in Israel, less than nothing! I mean what does Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Brad Pitt etc… know about an issue so complicated as our issue here… imagine the Hamas had built terror tunnels under LA and murdered and raped thousands of innocent people??? They would not be screaming Genocide… This is specifically affecting Israelis abroad and they are playing into the lies and propaganda of Hamas… sick and tired of this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SuzD.'s avatar
SuzD.
5h

Loved the unexpectedly positive last paragraph! If Eve, of all people, senses that blessings, justice and even reconstruction are on the way, who am I to argue? Reading this has legit uplifted me. Thank you Eve!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture