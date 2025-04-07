I woke up happy yesterday. I live in a classic old Hollywood apartment, with the tan hardwood floors and white walls with big windows, and there’s a perfection to the morning light in the spring that illuminates the space; a perfection that would be worth the multi-millions that the houses just over the hill from me cost to wake up in. It’s like new life every day as soon as your eyes open. The green in LA in spring is jungle fresh and the pink of the cherry blossom utterly fluorescent under the searing blue skies; a brightness that is yet to be tarnished by the haze from the soaring summer temperatures and the subsequent quenching suffered by all in sight. Spring in LA is vastly underrated.

This Spring in LA is one I can acknowledge, but last Spring I didn’t even have the capacity to recognize the changing of seasons. Days just became other days. And so did the weeks and months. Time felt like endless sorrow on a certain road to eternal grief. I didn’t feel alive much at all but I could still feel the pain. It was all I could feel. Pain, sorrow, grief, heartbreak, anxiety, fear, doom, black.

Yesterday as I climbed from my white linens across the bedroom in my boxer shorts, I reached for the stereo remote and put on Talk Talk’s 1986 album The Colour Of Spring, in full. The English band’s most commercial LP, just before the superfluous Spirit Of Eden would reinvent rock music – and notably inspire Radiohead – by infusing post-modern rock with avant-garde jazz two years later. The Colour Of Spring alternatively is the ideal Sunday morning record for a spring day. It begins with a children’s choir on the chorus of “Happiness Is Easy”.

The song is about how religious dogma sells happiness as the byproduct of blindly having faith. I don’t believe in any religious dogma, or in justifying the war of the last 18 months according to religion. I don’t believe happiness is easy. I believe happiness is earned, and I believe that every facet of religion has to be questioned and bent until broken; picked apart, debated, and reconstructed in the wake of a never-ending inquisition as to what it means to believe, or to be spiritual, or frankly just to be alive. How can you be happy if you haven’t had to investigate life without that traditional faith? How can you be happy if you have never had to survive after several dark nights of the soul questioning the existence of any meaning at all?

Today is April 7, 2025. It is exactly 18 months since October 7. The morning before the massacre, I felt similarly to how I felt yesterday. A serenity had set in after an avalanche of multiple wars that had consumed my life for years. I remember conversing with a friend about how I felt as though I had taken off an enormous backpack that had been weighing me down for too long. I went on a beautiful autumnal hike through Griffith Park and came home to light Shabbat candles, and when I settled into my couch, that is when the nightmare of it all began. My brief repose was but a distant memory, and happiness for so long thereafter felt utterly beyond the realm of anything I understood or could connect to. Despair was the only beverage I drank and the glass seemed bottomless.

Yesterday I woke up happy, and I don’t feel guilty. I feel like I know what it means to earn the feeling. In the last 18 months, I did not hide. I did not retreat. I did not go crazy, although I swerved the cusp of nervous breakdown a few too many times. I went to the battlefield. I stood in the scenes of the crimes. I held the hands of many survivors. I gave my mind and my body and my soul to it. My happiness right now is a mark of Jewish resiliency. No matter the horror, eventually we are able to breathe, create, smile, and laugh again. The last 18 months has changed me in every way. I can say today that my heart is wide open for the first time - perhaps ever.

I am ready for the rest of my life. I am ready to build. I am ready to pass on the lessons I have learned. I am ready to love.

I have learned a lot. A lot of what I have learned felt vindicated by a New York Times feature yesterday by someone who I consider to be in a place far, far away from me. Taffy Brodesser-Akner is a fine writer who I have never enjoyed, because she has always expressed a discomfort around her Jewishness that I don’t relate to, and find unpalatable. She is beloved by all the former peers of mine who delighted in cancelling me in order to pick a Jew who was more “right” for them. The title of her piece: “This is the Holocaust story I said I wouldn’t write”. I already knew how this piece would go. It takes about 25 minutes to read this book, and it paints a very strong picture of an endemic problem with American Jews. Many American Jews are ashamed of the Holocaust.

In the piece, she recounts her memory of growing up adjacent to a Holocaust survivor and she asks at length why she hasn’t thought to tell his story until now, perceiving that this is a duty that Jews have - to share survivors’ stories, particularly since we are soon to be living in a world without any Holocaust survivors. I have never read a more offensive piece about the Shoah. She recounts watching Schindler’s List in Israel and wondering what on earth she was doing there, asking if this should be how she spends her time, overhearing survivors outside the screening complaining about how the inmates shown weren’t thin enough because they recalled being more emaciated. She winces at this memory. Whereas I find it darkly funny. Of course, Schindler’s List wasn’t good enough for the survivors. They are the ones with the right to criticize, and that they survived the camps to be able to criticize Steven Spielberg is a notion I find utterly delightful, and so Jewish.

Over something that seems like, and probably is, 10,000 words, Brodesser-Akner manages to make herself the real victim in all of it. In her comfortable seat as a New York Times bestselling journalist she whines about having to engage with the Holocaust. That it has been a monkey on her back her whole life. But now she feels the need. She manages to make a both-sides reference to October 7 and the war in Gaza, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it pair of sentences, completely foregoing the essential and undeniable connection between the Nazis and Hamas; between the pogroms of Europe and the atrocities of 10/7. She’s too busy kvetching. I don’t know if this is an American illness, but in Europe, where I’m from, and where we’re at spitting distance from the places where the camps were operational, the attitude is something to the effect of: “if you weren’t in the camps, shut up with your complaints.”

In Glasgow, where I grew up, I was close to a survivor from Hungary, who was at Auschwitz, and his name was Ernest Levy, and I have been talking about him with joy and pride my entire life. But the worst part of Taffy’s piece is that she doesn’t even tell the survivor’s story. She’s writing a book about how difficult it is for her to talk about the Holocaust because she feels burdened by it.

With reference to her question about the Holocaust and how we keep the stories alive once the survivors are gone, I have a very short answer for her. Two words, in fact: Yad Vashem. The greatest gathering of evidence for the Holocaust is secured in the most serene building in Jerusalem, after the Jewish people reclaimed our homeland, and it is the only place in the world where Jewish history is guaranteed to not be erased. You can try to fight me on that, or talk about how uncomfortable your "Zionism" makes you, but this is the truth, especially after October 7. The history of the Jewish people resides in the land we call Israel. It always has and it always will.

Here is an excerpt from the NYT:

I can’t say what my precise breaking point was, vis-à-vis the Holocaust, but here’s a story I think about from that time: I went to see “Schindler’s List” on its opening weekend at a theater in Tel Aviv, near where I was spending my gap year. Afterward, I overheard some tattooed Holocaust survivors casually compare the conditions conveyed in the movies with the conditions they remembered. (“They weren’t skinny enough,” one said.) And there was something about that moment, its excruciating discomfort, following three hours and 15 minutes of horror-enrichment, that I began to wonder: What am I doing here? Don’t I know enough about this? Doesn’t further engagement with the Holocaust threaten to deform me? Aren’t I deformed enough by it already? What sort of inertia of inevitability brought me along to “Schindler’s List”? Was this what counted for escape velocity, crossing oceans to get away from Brooklyn, only to end up right where my mother wanted me to be, which was a student at an Israeli university using my recreation time to watch Holocaust movies? I realized, suddenly, that there was no future in which I would know enough Holocaust to move on from it. What the education was asking of me was to not move on. Not ever. And just like that, I thought: Never again. No, I would survive my education and try to live like a real American, to enjoy the life that liberation had granted me, to see what that was like. And I did. I attended college, where I placed out of language with all the Hebrew I knew and didn’t take one Jewish-history class. I drank Coca-Cola and ate hot dogs and went to the movies and the beach and fell in love and dreamed of my unlimited future. I became a writer and turned down most of the Jewish assignments, daring anyone to tell me that it was my obligation to write about anything I didn’t want to write about. I never saw a Holocaust movie again, because no matter how much they were called “Triumphant!” they are not so triumphant that they take place in a world where the Holocaust didn’t happen and exactly how triumphant can you be inside the Holocaust? Not very! I was sent on stories to Europe, to Budapest even, to the very square mile where the Lindenblatts fought for their survival. I wasn’t writing about any of the atrocities that happened in that city; I didn’t visit any of their six memorials to the Holocaust. I was writing about Antonio Banderas; we ate at the Four Seasons. I walked along the Danube. I had done it. I had survived the harrowing past and its equally toxic undertow, which had consumed so many of the people around me.

The Holocaust wasn’t her past to survive. This is the height of privilege, and I hate that word. We can all as Jews live a life beyond the Holocaust and beyond October 7, but it is our sworn duty as Jews to carry the weight of our collective trauma while we do so, thereby making our successes even sweeter, and an even greater FUCK YOU to the demons who try to extinguish us in every generation.

—

In the last 18 months, we have born witness to true acts of heroism, and we have seen the depths of depravity that Hamas, and their supporters who live among us will sink just to participate in the joys of Jew hatred. The worst thing that can happen for these losers in our periphery is the passage of time. The more time passes since October 7, the closer we get to the truth, the farther we are from their delusions. In other words, karma is coming. The last 18 months hasn’t merely been a time of great challenge for Jewish people in both Israel and the Diaspora, and notably for the righteous gentiles who stand by our sides.

The last 18 months has been a time of great revelations. It has exposed the stench of hypocrisy in our societies and the lengths our detractors will go to disappear us, to erase us from society, because that it the only means of securing their deceptions’ survival. With us in the room, they stand no chance.

Readers, we have a new world to build. We have to redefine what it means for us to be liberal thinkers and future-forward beings. We have to stand up and be accounted for as the designers of progress. The originals. The scene-setters. The inventors. The birthers of ideas and philosophies. We have to be the change, again. It is our purpose as Jews throughout the history of space and time. Because those who claim to be the change are sending the clock back in reverse faster than you can say “progressivism”. They are as progressive as their cultural ancestors the Philistines.

For years, I insisted that the oldest, most pernicious, and universal hatred in the world is misogyny, and this I maintain. Hatred of women doesn’t discriminate. It is universal. It lives in every part of the political spectrum. It can be found across the entire gender spectrum, in every religion, creed, race and culture. Every form of prejudice; religious, ethnic, or racial all exists after hatred of women. Every single form of prejudice is laced with misogyny. If you scratch a racist, you also find a misogynist. If you unpick a rapist, you will find an antisemite or a homophobic bigot.

So, I ask all of my sisters this: if you are a Zionist, or a supporter of Zionism, and you have sat wondering whether the antizionists wouldn’t also turn their backs on you if it was yours up against the wall, the answer is that they would, because they are not true warriors of humanity and freedom, and they don’t care for the collective.

Today’s feminists are not feminists. They are women (and sometimes men) who have weaponized their sex to trample on other women to succeed. They have ignored victims of rape, and survivors, at their own convenience to promote a self-serving agenda. They have prioritized being picked by men over driving true equality for other women. And they have contributed to the silencing of so many women’s voices, while insisting that they are doing the opposite. How many women do you know who are afraid to speak out about what is happening today? They are afraid of being hated. Not by men, but by other women, whether they identify as women or not. Silencing women is woven into the fabric of the “antizionist” progressives. Speaking of “red flags”, that is the biggest one.

In the last 18 months, these are moral inconsistencies that can no longer be ignored. They must be confronted. Not for just us Jews. For everyone. There is no polite society in which I will sit at a table with a person of intellect who will argue against Israel’s right to fight the war in Gaza. To do so doesn’t just go against my prideful Jewishness, it goes against my womanhood, it goes against my fight for freedom, it goes against my belief in common decency and moral consistency. It goes against everything that makes me a human being. The war in Gaza is the most justified war in our lifetimes. It is a war against barbarism. It is a war to safeguard civilization.

We are 18 months on. We have come a long way. There is no going back, only forward.