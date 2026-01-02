This morning, Zohran Mamdani became the first Mayor in America to be sworn in using a Quran. Unity is not our strength; it is our noose.

Mamdani’s first executive order was to repeal the globally accepted IHRA definition of antisemitism. His second executive order was to legalize the boycotting and sanctioning of Israeli businesses, rendering New York City a legitimate BDS zone. During his first 24 hours in office, Mamdani has already potentially broken the law. As he inherited the official Twitter account for the Mayor of New York, his team proceeded to erase Mayor Adams’ tweets, specifically every tweet about the protection of Jewish people in New York City, following the rise in antisemitism. New York is the second largest home to Jews in the world, second to Israel. Not only that, but the Jews of New York are the most targeted minority group in the city. Jews were the target of 54% of all hate crimes in New York City in 2024.

Why would the guy who is interested in “what’s best for New Yorkers” want to disappear 13% of the city’s populace as his first priority?

So on day one, Mamdani made his mark clearly, and yes we told you so. Well done New York. You voted in a real life Nazi. National Socialist salute to boot. Or do we just accuse white men like Elon Musk of that?

“Jews For Zohran”, your Jew card is revoked. I would suggest to El Al security a mandatory question on who you voted for in the New York mayoral election. Nobody who voted for this crank should be allowed inside Israel ever again. We have explained it slowly and carefully. History is a great tool. But you all knew better than history. After World War II, Soviet propagandists engineered “antizionism”. The Arab Nationalists jumped on board. Together they exported it into Western academia, and buried the receipts. Antizionism has evaporated Jewish communities from the USSR, from the Middle East and North Africa, and now here in the West, where Jews who are “Zionists” are deemed to be disposable. Mamdani is an agent of antizionism, ie, 21st century Nazism. Totenkopfs off to all who fell for it.

The warmth of collectivism! So un-American it’s almost funny. America is the country of individual freedom. Except for those who come here and demand that we abdicate those freedoms in search of a global caliphate. Exotic until you look up what it means.

Bravo to all of the cosplaying oppressed unemployed millennials and Gen Z’ers for being the dolts that you are. You have helped to solidify the Red-Green alliance due to your inability to go out and make something of your lives. As the people of Iran exhibit a true battle for good, rising up to topple the regime that is funding all of this here in America (it’s called the war on the West), the internal agents of the regime are showing their faces. They are all of your favorites, including Nazi Mamdani, the United Nations, the BBC, Amnesty International and the Guardian.

We the Zionists are the consistent messengers of truth, and you are the stubborn imbeciles who have unfortunately become fodder for the wannabe Ayatollahs of the West. Their plain clothes and transatlantic accents provided a costume that duped you. Remind us: you voted for Mamdani because of your superior values, yes? Here’s the thing. Mamdani has no values, only impossible ideas that serve as a distraction from his agenda. His agenda speaks the language of “unity” but its actions demand submission. Mamdani is never going to be the brave individual Iranian pictured below, resisting the “collectivism” of the Islamic Regime’s modern gestapo. This is your eye-opening moment. Open your eyes. Give them a good rub.

It’s unsurprising to any of us that the United Nations have yet to say a single word about the uprising in Iran. The Mullahs run circles around the UN. The courage of the Iranian people has not made it to the BBC headlines. In fact, the IRGC scored an op-ed in the Guardian - the paper of the oppressed. The oppressed! Where is the op-ed from a brave rebel fighting off the guard? Give it up, luvvies. Amnesty International didn’t tweet once in five days about Iran, instead focusing on “peaceful protests”, fossil fuels, and reindeer herders.

More than 50 cities in Iran are experiencing mass protests. But you wouldn’t know it if you weren’t refreshing Twitter or Instagram every few minutes. Apparently TikTok is a fine and worthy source for reporting on Gaza, but when it comes to Iran, absolutely not. Different requirements suddenly make themselves known. The insufferable John Simpson here:

Reportedly the mullahs are de-robing and fleeing, including potentially Khameini. Maybe they’re on a flight to Queens. Those of us who care about the resistance are glued to our social media feeds for that is the only place where we can try to unravel the nail-biting action. Legacy media has drowned itself in the Aras.

Tonight in Israel, the second episode of Romi Gonen’s story aired on Channel 12. As I work hard to acquire it for us, I am compelled to share the small snippets I’ve seen. Those of us who have advocated for women against violence know the pressure an abuser will put on a victim to buy their silence. Gonen’s story is classic. The head of military operations in Gaza, Izzadin Al-Haddad, learned about her assaults, and telephoned her personally to make “a deal” with her: he forced her to agree to an eternal gag order in exchange for her release from captivity. The day of her release, he greeted her outside the tunnels to remind her threateningly of their agreement.

“They often silenced my story and told me not to tell it. Now I am here, sitting in front of the camera, and honestly, no one will silence me anymore. It happened to me, and it is terrible, and I deal with the consequences of it day by day, but I am here. I beat it. I am in the aftermath, and I am much stronger than it.”

This systemic attempt to silence the hostages in Gaza wasn’t carried out solely by Hamas, but by every organization and individual in the West who has helped these rapists keep their secrets. As aforementioned they include so-called feminists, lawyers, journalists, medics, academics. After watching this clip several times, watching Romi anguish over the pain she knows she will carry for the rest of her life, I can confidently say: you are nowhere near as angry as you should be about this.

To all the online keyboard warriors who think they’re doing god’s work by screaming for justice for Megan Thee Stallion or Blake Lively or P Diddy’s victims every day; please understand that the story of Romi Gonen deserves your advocacy too. Unless your advocacy for female celebrities is nothing more than a para-social obsession with Hollywood trauma porn.

As the East moves West, is there room for the West at the inn? If so, where? Is it a crazy thing to imagine that if the Iranians overthrow the Mullahs, Tehran could become more Western than New York City? Right now, all bets are off.

