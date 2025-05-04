It must be so hard being a Hollywood nepo baby. How do you really stand up for something and be heard? How can you be deemed to be taking a risk when you’re never going to go without? What is courage when you are cushioned by the fact of never having lived in the real world?

Readers, and non-readers, I have just seen the dumbest thing I have seen in 500 days. Believe me, it tops the protestor at Columbia University who demanded that “humanitarian aid” be provided during the Ivy League encampments. Holy shit. What could be dumber than that? you say.

Well, did you ever think about how abortion rights might be the fault of Israel’s war in Gaza? No, neither did I, because my brain hasn’t been mangled by weed consumption and psilocybin, and I’m not living inside the neurological car wash that is the brain of a progressive female attention-seeker.

Behold the Jewish actress, Hannah Einbinder, (previously addressed in a post here from late March). This is Hannah today:

If we care about abortion rights, we care about why four abortion funds are prioritizing advocating for Hamas over securing abortions for women in America. That is where the concern should lie. There - and only there.

This is the disease of free speech absolutism. It rots the mind. It enables a cycle of abuse to continue. The keffiyeh is not just “speech”. In the sense that a swastika is not just “speech”. A KKK outfit is not just “speech”. It is a behavior and an action. In the case of the keffiyeh, the action was demonstrated on October 7, when women were brutally raped, children were kidnapped, and families were burned alive and murdered. Do women in Gaza, or Afghanistan, or the Islamic Republic of Iran have the right to an abortion? In the societies that Ms Einbinder is signalling her selfie virtue for here (by the way, you can’t show your hair in these societies either), women are suppressed in order to maintain the dominance of those who wear keffiyeh in the Middle East. Women in the Middle East (not in Israel, however) cannot take a selfie like Ms Einbinder because they would be risking death by stoning. Women in the Middle East, and therefore women everywhere, are actively harmed by keffiyeh. The keffiyeh empowers those who want to subjugate minorities, including women, under laws of Jihad.

And guess what? Those laws don't involve allowing any women to have abortions.

(Sidebar: is anyone going to tell Ms Einbinder that the red keffiyeh is actually Jordanian and not worn by Palestinians in Gaza?)

Unrestricted speech is not freedom. Laws make us free. Laws protect us from harm. Wearing a keffiyeh is not free speech. It should be restricted speech. Just as murdering families, raping women and burning down homes should be criminal behavior. The keffiyeh is incitement to those acts of violence, and those who wear them have expressed that they understand that every single time they scream: “RESISTANCE! By any means necessary.”

A keffiyeh is not a discussion. A keffiyeh is not an idea. A keffiyeh is a uniform of hate.

And I say this as someone who is defiantly pro choice – has anyone mentioned how perverted it is to advocate for abortion rights while protesting “child genocide” in Gaza? Am I the only one that sees that part?

I believe that women should have the right to choose an abortion. Palestinians don’t have abortion rights. Palestinians have the right to choose not to use their children as human shields but so long as they don’t overthrow Hamas, they are allowing them to be used thus.

I wrote about what the Einbinders of the world are doing this week, in a piece called “Slow Moving Bullet”. This isn’t about love and kindness. This is about projection. This is about narcissistic coercive control. These people are toxic participants in the very patriarchal systems of abuse that they demand they are opposed to. They are props for the patriarchy. They are props for terrorism. They are props for Jihad. They are props for the Caliphate. Abortion funds “for Palestine”? There are no abortion rights in Palestine? We have seen some intellectually challenged activity over the past 20 months. But this? This is some smooth cerebral cortex shit.

Are you worried about abortion rights? Then be worried about progressives hijacking the cause to voice support for regimes ruled by terrorist organizations. Women in Gaza don’t have a right to choose. Women in the West don’t have a right to be this wilfuly thick.