How can someone who engages in debating ideas be a danger to society?

“There’s a difference between political ideas and hate speech,” a man said to me this morning, self-identifying as a moderate. “There’s a difference between having a point of view and, well you know… being hateful. Like Hitler.”

Charlie Kirk spent a lot of time trying to convince people who think anyone who is to the right of the left of centre is a Nazi that people who may disagree with you are not, in fact, Nazis. The Left are obsessed with Nazis and Hitler and the Holocaust, but not because they care about Jewish trauma or pain. In fact, they erase it every time they call upon it. Kirk was correct about that. For delivering this message, he was executed.

Something I have been asked repeatedly in the last rather confounding and infuriating 72 hour period is: how is it that you think so clearly? How do I answer that question. I think clearly because my eyes have been prised open by the sheer shock and awe of my reality over the last ten years. I am a left-ist. As in I left the Left. I think clearly because when one has to survive an avalanche of threats from those they previously thought were their ideological kin, we have to be precise at identifying the source of the threat and the ideal way of nuking and navigating it. In short, I think clearly because my life has come to depend on it.

My thoughts are not harm. But my thoughts rarely escape threats of violence.

Charlie Kirk was a moderate who died as an extremist in the social media handles of the leftists who celebrated. And yes, it was the leftists who celebrated. If we cannot agree on that, then we are already in a vacuum of denial. I do not have the language to communicate with the people trapped there. We are in separate tents, and I may as well be speaking Polish to someone who only understands Chinese. These same denialists ripped down hostage posters. These same denialists said Israeli women deserved to be raped by Hamas. These same denialists think Charlie Kirk had it coming for him like a girl in a short skirt on a street corner. Arguably, no gun reform could have prevented his shooting on a university campus. The same denialists appear to be missing the psychological and bodily experience we commonly call – shame. They don’t just lack shame when it comes to their peers making selfie videos cheering on death; they claim to have empathy for these videos. To borrow a song title from the Manic Street Preachers: “If you tolerate this, then your children will be next.”

Lying has become a way of life. The truth is mutable to whatever circumstances required. And baseless libels become a cloak to hide voices of dissent and argument behind: racist, transphobe, misogynist, etc. Once you are tarnished as such, they will not read you. They will not speak your name, except to bestow hate upon it.

The Left are pathologically attached to protecting their idea of the world to such an extreme degree that they cannot even blink in the direction of an opposing view, never mind engage in a debate over one. They cast people out of their circles. They defame people while purporting to be against these actions with the same level of vigor, because without fabricating untruths and decimating someone's character they would have to up their level to engage in a battle of intellect that they have proven themselves incapable of winning. All they seem good at is manipulating people, victimising themselves, spreading misinformation and assassinating people's characters. They are all an eye for a eye. And you know where it's led them? Into bed with terrorists and Jihadists. They engage in the same immorality they do. They celebrate the demise of their perceived enemies – people who don't want to cause them any harm. They are merely good people who have a different opinion from them.

Maybe the Right engage in these warfare tactics too, but I have to tell you I have not heard a single story about it. Yet, I know dozens of stories similar to mine.

I asked a very important question on Friday on my Instagram account and it was met with outrage. I said this:

The infamous actor Gina Carano who does not follow me, and whom I’ve never met, liked this post. I think I know why. Anyone who has experienced such a level of public shaming, cancellation and sometimes endless intimate backstabbings understands exactly what I am saying here.

Again, why did I post this? And why was the reaction so incendiary. Well - to use the language of my ideological opposites - this is my lived experience. It happened to me. It happens to me every day. Many people will not flirt with even perusing me because the act of doing so is something they perceive could harm them. To be seen reading me will destroy them. And there is such a kneejerk obsession with erasing my story because - put simply - it makes them look bad. It makes them look like what they are.

When I was cancelled not a single person from my then political home came to my aid. They fired me. They distanced themselves. They ostracised me. And when centrist and conservative voices rallied around to help and make me feel like I had community, like I had friends, like I was human… my former colleagues and friends had the audacity to tell me that they were "concerned" I was surrounded by dangerous, despicable people who they despised. They offered me conditional salvation if I were to take back my words and agree to never go against their beliefs. Not only did leftists not want to support me as I was being publicly mauled, they wanted to ensure that I would be forever silenced. Even before we knew who Kirk's murderer was (and we are yet to understand his motivations), we can pinpoint the culture of intolerance that has led us here. Yes, we can. You know why? Because the leftists told on themselves when they publicly celebrated Kirk’s assassination. Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m just relaying the truth. It’s the truth. Kirk did what his equivalents on the Left never do. He looked in the whites of the eyes of those he disagreed with and he let them prove him wrong.

The price that Westerners have paid and continue to pay for being a bystander in the culture wars is this: more people losing their humanity and losing grip on the importance of protecting the objective truth over the fragility of their feelings, over the purity of their public image, over the perception of their associations. Some have woken up this week. I can forgive them for not speaking out on October 8 against a similar joyful celebration of death and destruction. I can forgive them for abandoning our side. I can forgive them for previously dismissing or even hating us. I don’t care if they defiled my character or my name. I know that public shaming is a blood sport. It’s a perfunctory and ghastly exercise that some find purile joy in. Not me, but to each their own. In the end, all I care about is the message. We must fight to protect our freedoms and to fight for facts. We must hold onto healthy dialogue and debate. We must be prepared to hear each other’s voices and defend our reason in the town square without resorting to private smears or bullying. The center will not hold.

If you don’t like someone else’s opinion, persuade them of better reason. If your priority is to say that you disagreed with Charlie Kirk’s views before you could condemn his murder, then you are prioritising your own image over our collective freedoms and security.

I didn’t wake up last week. I woke up years before October 7 even. Many Jewish people - the Saturday people – woke up on October 8. I am not shocked at leftists’ unabashed glee for death this week because the Jews got a sneak preview. We were terrified of such bloodlust maintaining power and many of us made a political alignment we never saw coming last November. The day Trump was elected, so many leftists walked out of X for another app called Bluesky - intentionally creating an echo chamber for themselves – because they could not handle reality, could not face that so many people had different opinions from them, and were unwilling to stay, observe, listen, and come back with a counterargument. Now they are over there on another tab making up rules for a different world from the rest of us. We have never been so divided. So polarised. So afraid of hacking it out, face to face. Now that Kirk was shot dead doing so, we are even more petrified.

I took a few days off from writing for contemplation, for observation. And yet, I needed this the least. My story contains most of the uncomfortable truths that many still refuse to acknowledge or accept. Every day for six years I have been reminded what is at stake for using my voice to challenge the leftist status quo. Every day I have received death threats. Don’t tell me many leftists don’t find death exhilarating. Don’t tell me their kink is not sadistic. I see it every day. And yes, the far Right hate Jews and want us to die, but the far Right are always met with consequences, public condemnation, and social expulsion. The Left are not. They are adorned with academic titles, and exalted to positions of influence, and lauded as great disrupters of mediums. Their calls for death are intellectualized. They are celebrated as renegades. They are poster children. They are the new Che Guevaras. Viva la revolución. They are on a warpath of intolerance dressed up as a Nobel Peace Prize.

I have had some extraordinary conversations in the last 72 hours. For me the most maddening thing about the reaction to Kirk's murder is that for too many people have prioritized reputational damage over the travesty of what's happened. The narrative around Kirk has overshadowed the fact that he was murdered and that free speech is under threat. This stems from a growing societal sickness that focuses on the self, the individual, the ego to drive a neurotic tribalism over a more harmonious togetherness that requires compromises in order to live with humility among people we may find disagreeable. In a moment where everyone should come together to say categorically that this was an evil act, it has become instead a bun fight to sow division, to prove which side is right and which is wrong, instead of seeing that no side is always right and no side is always wrong, and ergo we have to be able to use our speech to seek the truth of the in-between without fearing that we will be murdered for it.

“It’s awful but” is not a condemnation. That is a performance. The tell is in the “but”. “It’s awful.” – is the place we can rebuild from.

Life is valuable, but what is the value of life to individuals who can’t condemn a political assassination? The most dangerous behavior I see repeated out in the wild are those who believe themselves to be good, but who constantly twist the narrative to avoid accountability. They rewrite every story to render themselves the one who was hurt, so that the hurt they induced never happened. They use people for their own ends. They accuse people to protect their interests. They suppress a voice because they can’t debate it. They ostracise a person for surviving them. When such immoral actions become a way of life, can murdering someone for challenging them become acceptable? What is more valuable to them in that instance? Life, or death?

For years, Kirk’s critics libelled him as a racist and a TERF and a this and a that. A person who is racist or phobic in some shape or form does not go around the country, listening to everyone he disagrees with no matter who and what they are if he is prejudiced. A bigot would not engage. Kirk was the opposite of a bigot for trying to have civil discourse with the often uncivil. He believed people could be better than their ugliest iterations. He wanted people to be better than victims. He clearly believed in maximizing potential for one’s life regardless of who you were. He was extremely effective. His shooter didn’t want him to succeed in his mission.

This week I finally understood why Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who fled Islamism to become an atheist, recently became a Christian. Militant atheism seems to have created a void between having faith and glamorising nihilism, and perhaps this has provided a gateway to something godless and sinister; something that views Judaism and Christianity as the ultimate evil. She wrote below in the Daily Mail about the alliance that has solidified between leftists and Islamists today:

The parallel is undeniable. Both groups reject reasoned debate. Both seek not to argue but to annihilate. Both reveal themselves as movements of destruction, not justice. Violence, intolerance and censorship are hallmarks of fundamentalist Islam, and all were on wicked display at Utah Valley University last week. Just as Europe once deceived itself into believing Islamist violence could be contained, America now deceives itself about the danger of its radical Left. What little we know about the suspect arrested on Friday for Charlie's murder is beside the point. The reaction to the killing tells us what matters most.

Today I published a video in which I stated with full conviction that if the voices I found most dangerous met the same fate as Kirk, I would not hesitate to condemn their assassinations. I didn’t name any of the voices, because of my understanding of how volatile all of our safety is right now. But one such voice came to mind. Lo and behold, online commentator Drew Pavlou reported that said voice was not just celebrating Kirk’s death but shaming what she perceives to be fake progressives for not instigating even more acts of violence against the opposition. The difference between this voice and I is that while I would condemn any threat to her life, I know that she has not and never will show me the same courtesy.

JK Rowling, someone familiar with public shaming and culture wars, made one of the most crucial statements of the week:

If you believe free speech is for you but not your political opponents, you're illiberal. If no contrary evidence could change your beliefs, you're a fundamentalist. If you believe the state should punish those with contrary views, you're a totalitarian. If you believe political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you're a terrorist.

What is the upshot of all this, if there is one? Perhaps view it as a chance to align with reality. I have been through a rebirth. Multiple. I died dozens of times in the last six years. With every fallen mask. With every knife in the back. Each brought me closer to truth. I am free to think and say what I want. I am emancipated from the cult. They have punished me every step of the way and despite their sick efforts, I’m still here.

I came to this country to thrive, to do good, to build, to entertain people, to write odysseys about the things I’m passionate about, to be a voice for change via art, music and film. I was hanged in public for what I believe. My critics will say this essay is self-serving. It’s not about me, at all. It never was. It’s about the emblem of me. It’s about my curiosity. It’s about my inquiry. It’s about my questions. It’s about my stubborn refusal to accept everything I was told. It’s about the liberty to be controversial. It’s about being unafraid to write on a blank page and press publish, knowing the mines that I would set off out in the No Man’s Land between two polarized tribes.

Intolerance towards people who are different from you is not the key to success, health and happiness. It’s the DNA for a heartless society where psychopathy foments. Right now a trigger is pointed at the soul of America.

Je Suis Charlie.