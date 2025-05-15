Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dryadgirl's avatar
Dryadgirl
4h

For the longest time, people would ask me how I could remain so hopeful in the face of personal tragedies that are still ongoing. I would tell them the accurate translation of the Pandora myth. It wasn’t a box; it was her womb. And yes, she gave birth to horrors but she held hope inside. The first woman of Greek mythology gave hope to every human being following her. That sustained me for a very long time. But conversely, I’ve always related to Cassandra too (see: your previous Blacklisted) because I have been screaming of the horrors we face— Jews, women, individuals— and my cries go unheard. Hope springs eternal, but how long is eternity? The idea of infinity always terrified me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Suzanne Reny's avatar
Suzanne Reny
3h

Eve found a muse in a can of diet coke. Even her streams of consciousness are inspirational!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture