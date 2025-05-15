Describe the flavor of Diet Coke. You can’t. You ever think about maybe how it’s designed that way? The Diet Coke’s flavor and deliciousness is sort of calibrated to your surroundings. In the blistering heat it’s the ice bubbles that supersede the syrup-y taste; in the cold, it’s the caramel buzz that keeps you awake. Ever had a perfect can of Diet Coke? (Some prefer the glass bottle). I have, or damn near close. The perfect Diet Coke comes in the moment of pure happiness. It comes when you’re next to your favorite person. When the children are reminding you to keep playing. When you have a vision of a future that feels like yours. The perfect Diet Coke comes when you’re parched from building the life you want. Don Draper should have conceived this.

Today, the dogs bark outside my window, and there is a breeze causing the still-green palm trees to sway under a warm baby blue sky. The LA summer is daring to arrive, and I am not afraid to sit still with time. The worst season for stillness is summer. The days are too long and there is too much joy in the ether for a troubled mind. When troubles depart, however, the summer days are not long enough, and time moves too quickly. Can’t it ever just be at exactly the right pace?

I have been quiet lately because I have been thinking. Thinking and feeling. Feeling is tiring, actually. Hope is exhausting. Maybe that’s why happy people sleep better? And when we sleep better, we can dream. I haven’t always been able to dream these past few years. It feels like an indulgence when you’re trying to survive.

Yet without being in possession of that wild reckless toy in our brain that we call “imagination”, life dims. We become trapped in the ordinary and mundane. Instead of moving with purpose, we stall with excuses. Instead of standing in the mirror, we hide in the shadows. Hope has to be active. It must be the fuel for human resilience. It feels impossible? That’s just a challenge waiting for your defiant crush.

Why do people say “dare to dream”? Because it’s scary. It’s scary to want something that the world has said you have no control over. Sometimes, however, the world is wrong. The whole point of dreams is to go beyond what’s comfortable. Nobody landed on the moon while sitting on their hands. Dreams are what give us direction. And sometimes they don’t come to fruition, but the pursuit unveils avenues that couldn’t have been conceived without trying. It’s all in the can of Diet Coke. You just have to taste it.

For my most shared latest: