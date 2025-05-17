This morning, I was reminded of one of the greatest headline performances I’ve ever witnessed. Florence Welch, Glastonbury music festival 2015. I went to cover my favorite music festival in the world for VICE. Glastonbury; a place where I have had 97% of my formative experiences and all of my refusing to grow up. I’ve been more than a dozen times and have left my fair share of braincells there, but oddly they come back to me when I hear a song that reminds me of something I experienced at Glastonbury. Perhaps it’s not a myth the idea of the echo of a prior drug high. It certainly is not a myth for me. When a song comes back to me in an unsuspecting moment, it’s like the ecstasy just hit again for a brief moment and I’m surging forwards and backwards at the same time.

The context for my own personal pilgrimage to Glastonbury 2015 was as follows. I had left the NME the year prior, and was out in LA taking the biggest leap off a cliff. I walked out of one of the most exalted positions in magazine journalism and in the music industry, and decided to go do something people don’t dare to dream of doing. I wanted to be my own boss. I wanted to write my own stories. I wanted to be totally fucking free in the wildest country in the world.

Glastonbury 2015 was a homecoming for me. I returned to the UK, and spent the weekend with all the NME kids, with Radio 1 icon Annie Nightingale and Britain’s most famous feminist columnist and a former mentor of mine Caitlin Moran, with still then indie comedian Rob Delaney and a not-yet-stratospherically-famous Charli XCX. I was very close with a band called Wolf Alice who were my favorite rascals to make mischief with. They had blown up and were invited to play a secret set at the Park stage.

As the best new band in the UK, I always - quite literally - had their backs…

It was the year Janet Jackson performed. And… the Dalai Lama? I remember watching Janet Jackson perform Rhythm Nation on the Pyramid stage during the heritage afternoon slot, and an email came through on my phone: “Hey Eve. I represent the lovely Geri Halliwell and she asked me to reach out to you in the hope you’d be interested in writing her biog.” I remember thinking: The Ginger Spice? Is this the top of the world?

Glastonbury 2015 for me was the proof I needed that leaving London and my position behind was the best thing I could have done. No more misery in the comfort zone. It was time to really go for the life I was scared to permit myself to have.

Back to Florence Welch. She had broken her foot only months prior at Coachella, and had landed this deserved opportunity to headline Glastonbury after billed headliners Foo Fighters had to cancel last minute because Dave Grohl was also injured (he broke his leg). The catwalk that Florence had for her headlining performance screamed that she didn’t give a fuck if she broke her foot again.

She danced like she had no bones left.

This morning I heard the song “Delilah” and it brought this moment back to me. Flo was on her third album How Big How Bold How Beautiful. Her career always provided inspiration to me. When I first moved down to London with nothing but a few printed copies of my resume in my briefcase and a digital camera, I was making cups of tea at Q Magazine and some demos had arrived from this new female artist who – rumor had it – manager and It Girl, Mairead Nash (one half of the London female DJ duo Queens of Noize) had found singing in a toilet stall at the Barfly in Camden Town. One of the demos screaming out of the office stereo was called “Dog Days Are Over”. I remember there being a lot of mockery about the way Florence looked, and the “ugliness” of her vocals. I didn’t see or hear any of that. I witnessed a beautiful banshee who was sound-tracking the wilderness and malaise of a millennial generation stuck in the molasses of a global recession. When Florence shrieked on her aptly titled debut album Lungs about “cosmic love”, ghosts, goths and ritual sacrifice, she was inviting us to imagine anything other than this.

I would be down in the London Tube at 11pm, waiting for the last train home to explode out from the tunnels and thrust open its door, while Florence would be in my headphones singing: “Happiness hit her, like a train on a track.” I saw and wrote about and shot her playing the entire gig circuit. From the Edinburgh Corn Exchange to London’s Roundhouse. I sat cross-legged with fifty other journalists at the BBC, listening to her and her guitarist do an acoustic set, and felt like I was in Greenwich Village in the 1960s watching Joan Baez as Kate Bush. She was the progeny of both.

Over the course of her first two albums, she shook off all the trope-y misogynistic commentary that accompanied her ambitions. She also began to face her personal demons and addictions, mainly alcoholism and toxic relationships. By album three, she was well and truly ready to own the greatest stage in the world, and during her song “Delilah”, she screamed:

It’s a different kind of danger

And the bells are ringing out

And I’m calling for my mother

As I pull the pillars down

It’s a different kind of danger

And my feet are spinning round

Never knew I was a dancer

’Til Delilah showed me how

It was one of those rare moments where words, music, story, and performance all aligned in the deepest of ways. Florence, removed the shackles she was lugging around, to embrace the real big scary: liberation. She wasn’t supposed to be on that stage and she proved that it was the very stage she was destined for.

This is a must-see performance. One of the best to ever do it, sprinting back and forth on that holiest of all platforms, with Stonehenge off in the distance, and a list as long as time stacked with men who previously held the equal honor of headlining.

When I filed my pieces from Glastonbury that year, my editor at VICE made the same comment I had become accustomed to receiving from anyone who had ever worked with me: “Your stamina is out of control.” Perhaps. Or maybe it’s what happens when you witness greatness overcome struggle. How can you see that, and do things by halves? That’s never been me.