Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Landsberg's avatar
Barry Landsberg
8h

Another concern is that the Police lied claiming there were other factors in the arrest when all documentation and video showed it was the only issue - a Jew wearing a Star of David.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lori's avatar
Lori
7h

Firstly , Happy Birthday, mine is one week from yours.. ironically I have always felt that the crucifix is an offensive symbol, because millions of Jews have been killed in his name. Allah Ahukbar same sentiment. Judaism on the other hand, what is offensive about a Jewish star, Magen David. Noone was harmed in the wearing of this star. Again, inversion. They are the offenders, not us. I saw on Broadway last year, A Prayer for the French Republic, awesome show but now England is next. Soon they'll take of union Jack cross symbol. These people are so fckd up.. we can't even breathe for 2 seconds, after these 2 years.. oy..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture