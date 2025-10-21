I didn’t know this person in the video to follow was an actor. I judged her solely on all the other tells; her designer keffiyeh (looks silk?), her refined Irish accent, her jewels and fancy watch, the self-importance it took her to appear on a podcast and start preaching about something she admits she doesn’t even understand. All these things tell me she belongs to the community of the righteous aka the reality-divorced gentrified city-dwellers who have never held down proper jobs and glean all of their purpose from performing intellect. You’ll love this:

So this is Denise Gough. She’s an actor, who IMdb tells me stars in a Star Wars spin-off series named Andor. Therefore it’s concerning that my understanding of the Death Star is better than hers. As the preamble goes: A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… “Free Palestine” is the QAnon of the Left, and everyone who supports it is doing some version of this word gumbo. It all points in the same direction. There’s a utopia but it only exists once the Jews are blasted into space. Notice the way she says “Palestine”, with marvel in her voice. Palestine signifies so much to her, bless her. Nothing to do with actual Palestinians, no. Talk about colonial mindsets. No, to Denise, Palestine is heaven, Palestine is the answer. Wait actually, Palestine is destiny.

It’s funny this holistic view of Palestine, because it’s accurate, from the point of view that it does not exist. Palestine is as fictional as Darth Vader himself, and people who are struggling with reality often turn to make-believe to cope with it. For these Western luvvies, Palestine is therapy. It’s their crutch to deal with the ensuing societal breakdown happening left, right and center. “Oh if only we could free Palestine!” they scream. These dolts think they hate religion but what they preach is deeply Messianic.

Many Jew haters insist they don’t hate Jews. They really like us! What they dislike is when our ideas and our values somehow obstruct theirs. So in post-BLM Marxist American leftism, the Jews are the arbiters of capitalism. For the Muslims, the Jews are lying and treacherous and have been plotting to destroy Islam. In every group it is righteous to destroy the perception of Jewish power and security. This blonde Irish lady knows bugger all about most anything, but she is very attached to the idea that Israel is the issue. She feels elevated just saying it. Spouting nonsense makes her high. She resembles a drug addict because conspiracy is drug-like in its pleasure-seeking.

By now you will all be aware of two stories that have solidified where the UK has landed post-October 7. The UK is obsessionally and disproportionately focused on its 200,000 Jews. Two stories emerged before the weekend, both amounting to the same thing. The sight of a Jewish person is a provocation in the UK, and the small print is that British police are not equipped to deal with how and why. Therefore, they are shifting the blame onto the future victims instead of dealing with the perpetrators. Why? Because the perpetrators are Muslims, and it’s “Islamophobic” to say so.

It is Islamophobic to talk plainly about the Muslim Members of Parliament who abused their positions of power to vote for a decision by the West Midlands police in Birmingham (a city that is now at least 30% Muslim) to ban all fans of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending their match against Aston Villa at Villa Park on November 6.

See Jihad isn’t just car-rammings and stabbing attacks at synagogues. It’s also institutionalized and wears suits and ties. Instead of holding the match without an audience, the match will not be attended by “away” fans because the police don’t want another Amsterdam pogrom, and won’t admit that the Muslim fans would cause one. It’s not an accident that the UK police are taking a position on Jews being the issue of “public safety”. Make Jewish people appear as the by-proxy threat to British society, all 200,000 of them. Pure diversion. Pure antisemitism. What about policing those threatening the Jews? If they threaten us, they’ll be threatening to everyone else.

So too Emily Damari: survived Hamas captivity but she cannot safely travel to the UK to watch her favorite team play a football match. This should be a national disgrace but Britain can’t get it together to stop the runaway train from reaching its terminal…

The latest update today is that the Tel Aviv club have declined the ticket allocation for their fans. The bullies won. And they’re not stopping here.

(This second slide is a joke - for now)

The second story to emerge was arguably even more shocking. A Jewish man arrested at a Free Palestine march, for wearing a Star of David. The man who was arrested was detained for ten hours. It was deemed a dangerous act, that would incite violence. Again, why’s that? Could it be that the police know that the Free Palestine marches are and were just marches promoting Jew hatred? That they were a permissible group intimidation exercise against Jews?

In the UK it is now incitement of violence for Jews to wear Stars of David. In the UK, it is now Islamophobic to resist the banning of Jews from public events. But this isn’t just about Jews. Britain is sprinting into a dark, dark age. It is being dominated by an extremism that it is not even willing to acknowledge, never mind fight. It’s unimaginable to think that this is the same country that faced Nazi Germany. A country where it’s dangerous for Jewish people to wear a symbol, to go to synagogue, to attend a football match, to attend a school.

Perhaps some of you may know that the word Islam translates in English to “surrender” or “submission”. The word “Islamophobia” is a device that appears to police prejudice but is - in fact - suppressing criticism of this extremism. It is not the same as - say - describing an act of racism against Muslims, ie, an intentional attack on a mosque. Christopher Hitchens warned us in 2009. He warned us not to surrender, and he also predicted that it would be the Christian and Jewish leaders who would fall foul and “hold open the gates”. Since the Manchester Jihad attack, the UK Board of Deputies have invited an Imam to their interfaith plenary. The fools should watch this:

With every march for Palestine that continues to go ahead, the British authorities run along their already well-trodden path of surrender to this ideology. Every time, the responses will become more extreme. In turn more useful morons will be radicalized. It is a problem that is fast spinning out of control. As Trump has demonstrated in America and the Middle East, solutions come through strength. But does the UK have any leaders strong enough to save the country from appeasing these extremists?

Tomorrow is my birthday which is my opportunity to impart some light to assuage all this bleakness. As the moon waxes and wanes, so does the society surrounding us expand and shrink. I think of Israel and Zionism as the center of gravity. It is the pull that brings us back to one of the most ancient civilizations. It is the soul recognition of where our ancient blood lines have traveled from. The further society floats away from its core, the more conspiratorial and the crazier it grows. But when chaos subsides and society is calling home again, it will return to where it began. The Jewish people merely have a head start.

There may be only a fraction of British people who are Jewish, but Britain will ignore them at its peril. By design, too many are starry-eyed and distracted by their mythical Palestine…

