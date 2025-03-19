Dearest Men:

What does it mean to fight like a girl? When you say it what do you imagine we do? Do you perceive us as badly coordinated? As squealing the second combat begins? As having limited stamina? As the weaker sex you love to toy with when you don’t have the balls to spar with men your own size?

Curious because I do fight like a girl, and I fight well. I am a girl. I’m a woman. And I’m not offering a prefix before the word “woman”, because I don’t want to, nor do I need to. I am a woman. Of that I am and have always been entirely certain. I love being a woman more than anything and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s not a privilege. It’s a fact. I believe that there is nothing a woman cannot do. There is no part of me that I have to change or hide in order to be able to function in this world in exactly the way I want, because I am determined to be the evidence during my stay on this planet that a woman can achieve anything she wants as a woman. A proud one.

And because many women walked before I could run, and I can run faster and longer than many men, I will do it all as a woman. The thought has never once crossed my mind to be anything other than the person I am. There’s something misogyny and antizionism have in common and it’s this: it seeks to reverse progress for second class citizens who have been emancipated, ie women (the second sex) and the Jewish people (the second citizen, now secure in our indigenous homeland of Israel).

In the same way that antizionism controls Jews, misogyny – in all of the ways it’s showing up in both the conservative and, indeed, the “progressive” world - controls women. It controls our private spaces. It controls our right to speak up. It controls our bodies. I think that’s why so many progressive misogynists are also antizionists. They claim that they’re fighting against the silencing of Jews, and against the silencing of women. It’s frighteningly cultish. It’s ultimate DARVO. All that they do is silence, while they tell those of us who spend a lifetime never compromising who we are, how to define ourselves as people who have lived in our own identities our entire lives, and know precisely what we require to feel protected and to survive.

I fight like a girl, and my fighting words have told the story of not just the Jewish people but the threat to Western civilization from Jihad-cosigning progressives, woke leftists and far right extremists for the last few years, and that has made me the incessant target of men. Including today.

The same men that leftist feminists should be standing up against (but never do), are the same men who have turned into Hamas loudspeakers, while purporting to stand for Israel, and are the same men who echo in their entirety the vile misogynist bullying of their sworn enemies on the opposite side of the political spectrum. Incel culture doesn’t discriminate; it meets nicely in the center of the horseshoe.

These men don’t stand for Israel. They don’t stand for Jews. They are about as interested in securing the future of the Jewish people as those antizionists who wish to dismantle the state of Israel entirely. They want to do to themselves as Jews what they also want to do to women. I know, because I’m both Jew and woman. Every day, I am the target of a pernicious form of prejudice I like to call misojewny. By the same means and tactics, these bastards want to own us, fetishize and sexualize us, and ultimately destroy and erase us.

Shaiel, this you?

Among these blue ticks, journalists for Haaretz and the Guardian, of course. The progressive men are never immune from misogyny. In fact, in my experience, they’re the worst offenders. Their kneejerk jolt to attack the nearest, loudest, strongest woman is so woven into their bloodstream that they don’t even register that they’re doing it.

I am a woman. And I will speak, and you will not shut me up. Hear me: I will not be fooled by your manipulation. I will not have my words twisted by your sickening agendas. Since October 7, Israel has had a right to defend herself and I have used every morsel of my being to provide verbal ammunition to that cause in a digital trench warfare that has never before been seen. This war of disinformation has spun its web around the entire Western world, and every Jew caught up in it has had to face a series of existential questions in order to avoid the inevitable certainty of eventually being eaten alive.

I am so beyond any attempt to cast doubt and trip up the clarity of my bulletproof convictions. Which I can summarize thus. Every civilian death is on Hamas. Every hostage death is on Hamas. Me? No not me. I am not responsible for the deaths of hostages. I am not responsible for the war that Hamas has incurred. But you know what I will claim responsibility for? Giving the Jewish people a reason to believe that they can live in a place free from the terror of an Islamist terror regime. That has been my message since October 7, 2023. Since before then, in fact. I have been doling out these messages since before most of the Jewish Diaspora woke up. I have been screaming: The Jewish people live, and we live well. And Hamas will join the long dynasty of bloodthirsty gangsters who dared to imagine they could wipe us from the planet. That has been my mission and I believe that it is essential work. Without voices to advocate for our continued existence against the tyrants of the day, we cease to exist. Let our people go, yes, and ensure that we will never be slaves in Egypt again. It is the most important thing I could contribute to the times in which I live.

Men, if you have an issue with me supporting the elimination of Hamas, you are both lost and taking the easy road of ejaculating your diminished sense of utility in this enduring nightmare of a war at the nearest woman who has stronger words than you and the strength of resolve to say - let’s finish what Hamas started. Because that’s all I’m saying. Let’s fucking finish this. War is war. Ceasefires with terrorists give the psychopaths who designed October 7 all the keys to the castle. They are our enemies, and we must annihilate them, or else none of this ever ends.

Do you think all those Westerners marching in the streets for Gaza, or all those kids starting violent protests on university campuses are just going to get bored and stop? The ideology will never go away. The antisemitism will never die. They were born that way and they will die that way. They have made up their minds and they hate Jews. We’re not stopping them. What we’re doing is obliterating the maniacs who have the tools to take those ideas and make them a reality. We retrieved as many hostages as we could in this phase of the war, while Hamas celebrated their atrocities, humiliated our people, continued to fire rockets at Israeli civilians, attempted to orchestrate full-scale terrorist attacks in central Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv, and played tortuous games with families whose loved ones were deceased. When Ariel and Kfir Bibas were returned, two babies, in caskets, they brought their entire population out to celebrate. They danced and they covered their would-be martyrs in glitter. Their children smoked hookah.

It’s time to eradicate all remaining Hamas structures in Gaza. It’s time to save as many of the remaining hostages as we can, because Hamas is refusing to release them. It’s time to show the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United Nations, and every elite progressive arsehole in the West that Israel will not allow the Jewish people to be vulnerable to another massacre again, no matter how popular cries of “from the river to the sea” have become.

Men, I want you to understand something. I will never ever apologize for wanting Israel to win a war she never started. So let’s make a deal shall we? I’ll fight like a girl, and you can man the hell up.