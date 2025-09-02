I’ve been thinking a lot about what I was going to say – and significantly how I was going to say it – for 24 hours. I know I’ve done a really good job of making a lot of people mad for long enough, but that’s not what this is, hopefully. I don’t want to aggravate this situation. I’d just like to create some compassion and room for a conversation, because that seems to be a lost art.

And before I get into the latest unfortunate interaction that has taken place at a Coldplay concert this summer, I just want to say that I refused to engage with the story that emerged in July about the CEO being caught having an affair during an unplanned moment as Chris Martin let the concert’s kiss cam rove the crowd and it found an adulterous couple. People were firing me off videos and memes and reels left, right and centre before I even understood what the story was, and by the time I did I was disgusted that anybody could find it amusing, nevermind become “obsessed” with it. Are we so accustomed to public shaming now that we’re waiting for the next moment to break out the popcorn? All I could think about was the CEO’s wife, somewhere else, finding this out in real time, at the same time as the rest of the world. Sorry for raining on everyone’s parade. I’ve been publicly shamed. It’s not fun.

For anyone who doesn’t know, at Coldplay’s concert in London this weekend, Chris Martin invited two young girls onstage. They were chosen at random to come up and introduce themselves. The crowd cheered. “Where did you come from today?” asked the frontman. They replied that they are from Israel. “From Israel, whoa whoa, OK,” he paused, awkwardly. The crowd started jeering. “I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans,” he continued. “And I’m treating you as equal humans on earth regardless of where you come from.” [Don’t worry I will return to this]. “It may be controversial but I want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine.” Loud cheers from the crowd return, as the girls look at each other as if to say what the fuck is going on.

Here is the video:

Chris, I’m going to be kind, because I have fond memories of meeting you while I was working in London in my mid-20s and I have enjoyed Coldplay’s music since “Shivers” came out in the year 2000. I have seen you headline Glastonbury twice. I have watched you from the front row at the Royal Albert Hall. I last saw your band at the Rose Bowl in LA. My top Coldplay album is A Rush Of Blood To The Head but the first time I got high was listening to Parachutes at my university digs in Manchester, and to this day I still don’t understand why your band hate the album X&Y because it’s a really well-made record and “Fix You” is impossibly unbeatable for anyone in the throes of grief.

When I first saw this video of you interacting with two young Israelis, I cussed you out. I tweeted “Fuck Chris Martin”. It’s important you know that because it’s important that you understand the injury you create in Jewish people for the cowardice you displayed. You were once married to a proud Jew who is the mother of your children. Gwyneth Paltrow has been uniquely courageous since October 7, and is one of the only A-list actors who has publicly condemned Hamas. It is disappointing that you have not been able to take her lead. That you could not in that moment, hush your crowd and teach them that Jews don’t require any explanation. I also read that your children Apple and Moses are being raised Jewish. Your son’s name alone gives me reason to tell you that I am consistenly disappointed when I watch non-Jewish people take pleasure in Jewishness, Jewish traditions, Jewish heritage, Israeli history and culture, etc, only to fold into convoluted shapes like origami when pressed to proudly stand by Jews and Israelis. We don’t want our allies to be like origami. We want you to be like rocks. Be a rock. Tell boo-ing fans to leave the stadium.

Chris, on October 7, Palestinians and Hamas breached the border of the Gaza envelope, and slaughtered 1,200 innocents. Rape was used as a weapon of war on October 7 by Hamas, and by Palestinians from Gaza. The United Nations has now since recognized this as fact; women were abused and butchered in unimaginable ways. Of the 250-plus innocents who were kidnapped into Gaza on that day, 50 remain there, held captive, some alive and some dead. Held by Palestinians and Hamas. It is the 697th day of their captivity. When you tell two young Israeli women you that will treat them as “equal humans on earth regardless of where they come from” and then you qualify their existence by mentioning that Palestinians exist, too, it is a double hit of dehumanization. It does the opposite of what your words claim to intend. I’ll break it down for you.

First, you are weaponizing a shame that has engulfed the world - that for some reason Israelis need to apologize for their existence, that Jews from their indigenous homeland are “controversial”, that our mere presence is affronting. This is what the Nazis did to lay the ground for the Holocaust. They dehumanized the Jewish people, treating us as sub-human. Your words may have come from an awkward, meandering place, but they humiliated two young Jews. You normalized the idea that Israelis must be reminded that they can be considered “equal humans” if the person in power so decrees. Replace them with any other minority. What if it were two Black kids? Two gay kids? Two Chinese kids? And you offered that you would treat them as equal humans? You treated two Jews like Martians.

Second, you qualify a Jew’s existence by participating in a sort of all-lives-matter-ing, acknowledging in the same breath our sworn enemies who want to kill and destroy us. It’s an inconvenient truth that the Palestinians have a bloodlust for murdering Israelis and this is undeniable in the wake of October 7 - a day that killed the dream of a two state solution. For many Israelis, including those who survived the massacre on October 7, the word “Palestinian” has new meaning. If you ever go to the Gaza envelope, and visit the kibbutzim there, places like Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, Kissufim, Re’im and Be’eri, you will speak to people who were the most beligerent about peace and a two state solution pre-October 7, but who have sobered up to reality.

Chris, I asked one survivor of Nir Oz her story, and she did not describe the people who broke into and ransacked her house, murdered her neigbors, and attempted to kill her and her daughter as “Hamas”. She did not refer to them as “Gazans”. She referred to them as “Palestinians”, because that’s what they were. Because Gaza has a culture that has been created by Jihadists, and it goes far beyond the political leadership Hamas. This survivor’s parents founded Kibbutz Nir Oz. They were pioneers and peaceniks. They gave people from Gaza jobs. Every day Palestinians came from Gaza to work in the kibbutz. On October 7, Palestinians came from Gaza to betray their neighbors.

So please never ever qualify the existence of a Jew, Israeli or not, with the existence of an Arab who calls themselves a Palestinian. If you had introduced two people from Ramallah onstage, I sincerely doubt you would have felt the need to remind the crowd that there are also Israelis. If they were two Ukrainians, would you have reminded your audience that there may be Russians in the room? The Israelis are the equivalent of the Ukrainians, just FYI.

I said something mean about your band Coldplay yesterday. I said that the truth is Savage Garden could have been as big as Coldplay. I love Savage Garden. I love Travis. I love Keane. I love many bands that could have been as big as Coldplay. You know though, it doesn’t matter. Hard work gets a band to where you, Jonny, Guy and Will have gotten to. But you know too that it’s luck of the draw. You know that the popularity and the following you’ve accrued makes you a leader in this world. For your fans, for your friends, for your own children, I ask you sincerely, please. Do better.

Here is a clip of Shawn Mendes, who also is not Jewish. He was a rock, not origami.