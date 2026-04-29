I left in 2014. I was mocked. “She’s hysterical”. What antisemitism? Nonsense! they laughed. Well, nobody is laughing any more.

Another Monday morning, another dystopian scene from the streets of London. This time, two Jewish civilians - male - were stabbed in an attack outside a synagogue in the neighborhood of Golders Green. Weeks ago, I wrote about the arson attack on the Hatzolah ambulances outside a synagogue in Golders Green. Those same ambulances were used today to treat the victims in yet another daylight act of gruesome, annihilationist Jew hate.

Here is the moment the terrorist attacked. Sun shining, streets full. One minute you’re a civilian at a bus stop, the next you are a Jew being wrestled to the ground with a knife. An Iran-linked militia has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the sight of Keir Starmer’s broken Britain. This is the sight of Sadiq Khan’s lawless (and lethal) London. British Jews are being hunted on a daily basis in the country we once sought refuge in. As I stated on Sky News Australia this weekend, commenting on the status quo before this latest attack: every single Jew in the UK now faces an existential question.

Watch the clip:

How much longer do British Jews have left? It’s the same question Jews have faced not just in other European countries but most recently in Middle Eastern and North African countries. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out why the same question is being asked in a country that has welcomed unchecked migrants from these societies with open arms.

As discussed in the above clip, Green Party leader and Britain’s own Mamdani-style snake-charming socialist, Zack Polanski stated last week that the “perception” of antisemitism in Britain is being “weaponized”. Today the leftist sycophants are issuing their substance-less statements about how unacceptable antisemitism is in Britain. It has no place there, apparently. If it had no place there then why did Jonathan Liew just win columnist of the year at the Sports Journalist Association awards over the weekend? “This one means a lot,” he said. It means a lot indeed. Remember Jonathan Liew? The Guardian journalist who last month insisted that the vandalism experienced by the Gails bakery chain were just “acts of petty symbolism”?

Alas, all forgotten now for the columnist of the year. You can be as baiting of Jew hatred as you like, and reap the rewards in this Britain.

According to every leftist hack, politician, humanitarian, QC, blah blah blah, we are all just shocked today. Well, count us out. We are not shocked. How dare they say they are shocked after not just creating but relishing the protracted process of laying the very foundation for this crisis to exist ad nauseum for years. For the thousandth time, what did they think “globalize the intifada” meant? What did they think they would do by normalizing marches of hate through the city weekend after weekend for years to promote libels about Jews and the Jewish nation? What did they think would happen by tolerating flags and slogans belonging to Islamist terror groups? What did they think would happen when Glastonbury music festival and the BBC streamed artists merely exercising their free speech to incite fatalistic actions towards a minority group in Britain? The minority group. There are 250,000 Jews in Britain. How many Muslims are there? Almost four million.

But Islamophobia! How dare you invoke Islamophobia every time you condemn Jew hatred. We are not the same. Jews are not burning down mosques in Britain. Jews are not going on stabbing rampages in Britain. Jews are not attempting to commit high casualty-inducing acts of terror in Britain. Identifying perpetrators of violence is not prejudiced. It is not phobic. It is indispensable for survival. Recent statistics declare the unavoidable inconvenient truth: Jewish people are ten times more likely to be victims of religious hate crime than Muslims are. And who are our abusers? Say it. Invoking Islamophobia every time Jews are threatened with murder is like expressing concern for men every time a woman is raped.

What were they thinking? The issue is they weren’t. They don’t think at all. They never have. They were too busy enjoying themselves. They loved it, the leftists. Don’t let them pretend otherwise. The absolute joy they have experienced celebrating Jihad every weekend, policing Jews about how to be Jewish, lauding themselves as experts on the Middle East when they don’t even know the difference between tahini and hummus - or more pertinently Hezbollah and Lebanon. The same people who will tell Venezuelans to keep their hands off Maduro. The same people who will scream at Diasporic Iranians to keep their hands off the IRGC. They’re not thinking. They’re pouring righteousness on themselves as though it can be found at the bottom of a bottle of Dom Perignon.

Britain, you have an extreme problem. And it’s not us. It’s not the Jews. It’s not Israel. It never was.

Britain, you were once the mighty forge of Magna Carta, the cradle of habeas corpus, of fair play and unflinching courage. You gave the world Shakespeare’s fire, Enlightenment steel, Churchill’s unbreakable defiance, the Blitz spirit that spat in the face of evil, and a green and pleasant land that stood as sanctuary for the hunted. Jews ran to your shores after the pogroms, after the gas chambers, believing – foolishly, it turns out – that your soil might finally let us live without the shadow of the knife at our throats. You were the empire on which the sun never set, a beacon that screamed to every tyrant: civilization can win. And look at you now – rotting.

Your rule of law lies gangrenous under Sadiq Khan’s feet. Your streets belong to baying mobs screaming “intifada revolution” while your synagogues bristle with razor wire and your Jewish citizens count their breaths between attacks. This cancer –imported by the millions, incubated in your universities, glorified in your newsrooms, and cheered by your champagne socialists – has metastasized into full-blown national suicide. You are squandering everything that made you Britain: your sovereignty, your decency, your spine, your soul. The last flickering light of moral leadership is being stamped out on the pavement of Golders Green while your elites dance like jesters in your city’s squares and mutter about “perception.”

British Jews stand at the edge of the abyss, asking the same question our people asked in Baghdad, in Cairo, in 1930s Berlin. How much longer? The answer is brutally simple: not long, unless you rip this Islamist poison out by its filthy roots. Your Jewish population - tiny, accomplished, loyal - is being hunted in the country that promised us refuge. The last of us will soon join the ancient diasporas that trusted tolerant hosts too paralyzed by guilt, too drunk on imported righteousness, too cowardly to name the enemy.

The knives are out in Golders Green, the ambulances are on standby, and the last Jews will soon follow the path of every other diaspora that trusted a host society too busy virtue-signalling to save itself. The clock is not ticking - it is thundering toward midnight. History is merciless to nations that choose denial over survival. The choice is yours, Britain. Choose wisely, or watch your legacy bleed out on the pavement.

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