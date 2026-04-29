Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
32m

G-d Eve, you are an amazing and powerful writer. What is happening in Great Britain is a sin and, like all sinful regimes, it will ultimately fall. Hopefully, before then, every Jew will have made Aliyah.

This is the 1930s in Germany all over again, but this time there is a country that will welcome Jews with open arms—unlike in the 1930s when countries turned Jewish refugees back to Germany to be slaughtered.

I wish I could encourage British Jews to stay and fight but our people have no allies there and the government is largely anti-Semitic. Let the Brits learn that losing their Jewish population will mean their country will suffer culturally, economically and entrepreneurially. Please leave before it is too late.

“Blessed are you, O Israel! Who is like you? A people saved by the Lord, the shield that protects you… He crouched down, he lay down like a lion and like a lioness; who will rouse him? Blessed are those who bless you, and cursed are those who curse you.”

Reply
Share
B.'s avatar
B.
32m

"Invoking Islamophobia every time Jews are threatened with murder is like expressing concern for men every time a woman is raped."

Yes, sadly. Little else to say on that.

We'll see how New York City handles its Salute to Israel parade in late May -- and what the first hot summer under the shit Mamdani brings to our neighborhoods.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture