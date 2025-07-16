Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fawn Segaloff's avatar
Fawn Segaloff
3h

I started following you becuase of Israel - your words always hit me in the feels. But now to enjoy your talents around music, your passion just seems extra special. Thank you for sharing your gift with us, x.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sascha Neuberger's avatar
Sascha Neuberger
3h

What a beautiful piece about Courtney Love, who’s always been a favorite of mine ever since I bought “Live Through This” upon its release in 1994, which still ranks as one of my top 3 ‘90s albums. Love is a fiercely intelligent woman and, therefore, a threat to the men who run that shit-show of an industry; the treatment and disrespect she received is one of the biggest injustices in popular music's history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture