Charlie Kirk was murdered for being honest. Charlie Kirk was murdered for believing that free speech is more important than censorship. Charlie Kirk was a 31-year-old loving father of two, a political activist, speaker and writer, and today he was butchered in broad daylight in public before a crowd because of his thoughts. It was a public execution. Charlie Kirk was a brilliant orator and an extremely talented debater. He was notably a great ally to Israel. What was Charlie Kirk’s crime?

He came to a university in Utah to talk to students. Some may have disagreed with him. Some may have been inspired by him. He wanted to explain to as many people as he could who he was and why we thought a certain way. He wanted to open up minds to different views. That was his crime. And for this crime, Charlie Kirk was regularly demonized, because to demonize a political foe is easier in this day and age than to win a debate against someone more talented and astute. Demonization and character ruination are the tactics of cowards and frauds.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated for speaking the truth. He tweeted this some months ago:

In common parlance these days, we talk about what hill we’re prepared to die on, and perhaps most who say it are being coloquial. I am not. Many of us make sure there are armed security wherever we speak for a reason. Centrist and traditional views are now deadly. First they defame and mischaracterize you in private circles, then they mob you on social media with hate tweets and insults, then they make hit pieces about on YouTube and in their leftist rags, and what happens when you still refuse to remain silent, when despite their efforts your star continues to rise, when your abilities are too undeniable for them to ever really cancel you? What happens then?

I have said it for years: online hate mobs are violent, and designed to either incite someone to kill you, or to encourage you to kill yourself. Political violence is not born in a vaccuum. It has been taught and mobs of social media users have been groomed to deem it as a justified resistance for years. What we are witnessing is a horrifying crescendo and it is far from peaked.

Charlie Kirk was no demon. He was a reasonable young man. In fact, you speak to anyone who knew him, and all you will hear is praise. He had conservative values. He lived with honor. He leaves behind two young children and a wife. The part I find most difficult to swallow is that Charlie Kirk wasn’t even controversial. He was a skilled communicator - extraordinary, in fact. You arrive at the conclusion that Charlie Kirk was a gentleman who was excellent at debating facts. The end. To call it a tragedy feels simple. It is more than a tragedy. It is an emergency.

On the day George Floyd was killed there was an atmosphere in LA. People were angry and wounded. Every face wore an injury. Today there is no such atmosphere. People are smiling and jovial. You wouldn’t know that something utterly terrifying just happened. “Are you alright?” said the store teller. I couldn’t even be arsed to state the obvious. Friends texted me to say they had to leave offices because of the mocking and in some instances - celebrating. This is the kind of political violence that occurs in third world countries. What on earth is there to celebrate or mock? But of course they are celebrating and mocking. Monkey see monkey do. The regressives are devolving. Their virtue is empty. Their morality has been abducted. Their minds have closed.

I fight on social media because I believe in rigorously and intellectually debating ideas and truth. I fight disinformation to protect a free market of ideas. Expressing facts openly is crucial to the health of society. We must be able to debate in a peaceful and democratic fashion without resorting to acts of violence - whether that’s physical violence, or it is violence in the form of defamation, of group bullying and ostracising. This is a demonic attack on freedom. It has been enabled by social media blacklistings and cancellations, and mob shaming. That has been a gateway to political murders. They will stop at nothing to destroy the lives of those they disagree with, and with whom they cannot debate due to the weakness and falsity of their own ideologies.

Here’s a queer for Palestine, aka the worst people on the internet:

On the day I was cancelled by a baying mob on Twitter as my name trended nationwide propelling me to a type of instant infamy I never wished for, a progressive singer I knew and championed ran into me at my local reservoir. With an inflated sense of ego she said: “I’m so sorry - what you’re dealing with is my worst nightmare.” The fear of being similarly treated encouraged swathes of people to abandon critical thinking in favor of being socially accepted and they have deluded themselves into believing that their side is kind and virtuous, when it is bloodthirsty and cruel. When she said this to me, I genuinely didn’t get it. To me, being cancelled on Twitter was free-ing. Once you are cancelled, there’s nothing you can’t say. Besides, I was always able to robustly defend my positions. This wasn’t my worst nightmare. My worst nightmare was what happened today. I had a horrible intuition that’s where we were headed. Useful idiots capitulated. Now they think they can justifiably murder their opposition because they don’t have the intellectual arguments to defeat tried and true ideas.

Kirk’s words were not violence. Killing Kirk for using his words is violence. To the delusional leftists who believed Kirk was a threat to their lives, he was not. But their lies and vitriolic hatred towards him may have become the incitement to the violent act that ended his life.

I don’t want to lob the horror story of the Ukranian woman, Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina onto the end of this piece, because it deserves its own space. Yet, I will breifly state that these stories are connected. A woman was stabbed to death by a Black man and there were several bystanders who let her bleed out in front of them without intervening. I have not seen a single so-called liberal talk about it. Zarutska's murder proves that the ignoring of crimes against Israeli women on October 7 wasn’t just about the fact they were Jews… For progressives, there's a new (im)morality whereby you're allowed to commit crimes and get away with it if you tick boxes.

The far left and the far right have formed a horseshoe that has become the rope that the West is hanging itself with. And their new order is that the right or wrong of an objective crime now depends on who is performing the attack, and who is being attacked. An attractive young white immigrant female is collateral damage to the leftists who will prioritize protecting and excusing the actions of a violent Black man who murdered her. The same people will justify - even laugh at - the death of a conservative male voice, as though they’ve personally won something. They don’t understand that nobody wins here. We all lose. I don’t care how deplorable a person’s opinion is to you, you do not cry victory when their life has been stolen from them.

This is why we can’t afford to be afraid to use our voices. If we remain silent, the madness of crowds will flourish.

May the memory of Charlie Kirk be a blessing, and may justice be served. But for the sake of America and the West, this must be a wake-up call, to every person who values freedom, no matter their personal beliefs. You can’t protect your idea with a slur, or a hate tweet, or a gun. Your idea needs to be good enough to withstand the idea of the person you disagree with. You can’t take out the competition with a smear campaign. You can’t kill a debate with a bullet. All you can do with that is murder democracy.

Here Charlie debated anti-Israel students – in a peaceful, respectful manner with facts. His murder angers me. We cannot afford to lose these voices. A dark moment for humanity.