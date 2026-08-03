Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALLYSONRT's avatar
ALLYSONRT
18h

I admire all you and Douglas ( Melanie Phillips too) have bern warning about the creeping caliphate.

I have been involved in the issue of the threat of Islam.

Keep doing what you do.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bianca Felix's avatar
Bianca Felix
17h

I wish Boy George would make his amazing song available to purchase. Then he could see how much support he actually has out there in the world 💖

Reply
Share
4 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture