Often I write something and within 48 hours it makes sense why I wrote it. I published Generosity of Love last Wednesday. Effectively it was about warning Europe and America’s DSA base about the non-exclusivity of October 7, and the looming threat of Jihad. It was about my depression about the broken lines of communication between myself and the people I care about. It began by asking the question: Have you ever loved someone so much that you’d do anything to take their pain from them?

Then, as if by strange coincidence, I awake to the news that a Spanish territory on the coast of Africa - Ceuta - is being invaded by 60,000 Muslim migrants from Morocco, and it’s being live-streamed all over social media. Tens of thousands of military aged men filmed themselves being loaded into trucks. Unbelievably there were people who denied the reality of this breach, claiming it to be a brilliant feat of open borders while EVEN the leftist local government of Ceuta was demanding the declaration of a state of emergency and deployment of the Spanish army, terrified for the locals. After years of being brainwashed into believing that increased migration would be a great benefit for Spain, the psychological response of a majority of Spaniards to this sudden coordinated influx was the instant collective suspension of that batshit delusion. No, we don’t leave our bedroom doors wide open to Muslim migrant men, thanks.

You can’t be against violence against women and girls and pro globalization and open borders. That is DELUSIONAL.

Ceuta, population 83,000, was swamped with men setting fire to cars, burglarizing homes, and stabbing people in the street. Some were filmed on camera admitting that they were fleeing prison sentences for serious crimes, including murder. Women are reportedly still missing. Some reported attempted rape. One blonde woman was on camera surrounded by migrant men, clamoring for “urgent help”. October 7 was way worse, by the way. Ceuta is no Sderot. Alas, the residents of the Spanish territory did not enjoy their brush with Islamic invasion.

(I lost a lot of friends after expressing relief that Trump won the election. Just a reminder to them now, in the event they’re reading: the only reason I wanted Trump to win was to protect America’s borders. Maybe you understand now.)

The migrants were motivated by Pedro Sanchez’s soft migration policy, claiming that by entering the Spanish territory of Ceuta, they could be naturalized and move freely onwards through Spain and Europe. Italy immediately recognized the threat and closed the Schengen agreement with Spain. Spain became the ridicule of Europe, the UK, America and - notably - Israel, who responded with schadenfreude. It was pointed out that Spain’s world-beating anti-Israel fixation since October 7 was kind of ironic considering news of this African, uh, colony. That any response to the unwanted border-breaching migrants would be potential “genocide”. That any crimes committed by the migrants would be “justified resistance against colonizers”. Is there a problem with the Free Palestine you ordered, Spain? etc.

What the Spanish - and indeed the rest of Europe – need to digest is that this invasion was no accident. The same thing happened for years on the Gaza border pre-October 7. “Ordinary” Gazans would go up to the border to test the limitations of what levels of protest the Israelis would tolerate. The Gazans used these exercises to gather intelligence, using crowds to hide the terrorists planning future attacks. We know how this deception ended. Do not drop your guard or become accustomed to it.

Sanchez, meanwhile, blamed Israel somehow for this invasion, then proceeded to post his Spotify playlist for the summer as some sort of distraction, before today posting that all of the video footage of the Ceuta crisis was AI generated by “far right” media.

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command. - George Orwell, 1984

If you want to know who has low IQ, zero integrity and a passion for conspiracy theory, see all the people reaching to frame Israel and the Jews for Ceuta. They include Kenneth Roth, of course, of Human Rights Watch fame. And all of your textbook human rights lawyers. How many times do I have to say it? The “human rights” experts are entertaining the biggest grift of our lifetimes. They don’t care one iota about human rights. The mask is slipping. The FBI is currently investigating a Mohammad Hasna, who is alleged to have abused his position as the global director of a purported humanitarian organization to raise money and provide funds and supplies to Hamas. This is who your “human rights” experts are. I have been warning you.

Where indeed were Amnesty International on Ceuta? Where was Antonio Gutteres? Was there a statement forthcoming about African colonization of Spain?

Colonization is illegal.

Colonization is illegal.

Colonization is illegal.

Colonization is illegal.

etc.

And while we’re on the subject of the institutional left’s selective blindness, let’s talk about Zoe Garbett. Green Party London Assembly member, Hackney councillor, professional moralist. I made a video about her that went viral a few days ago. “Zoe Garbett, you are simply a racist,” I said. She held a meeting to remove Hackney’s twinning with the Israeli city of Haifa. The deadline given to Haifa’s mayor? October 7, 2026. Racist garbage. The same progressive double standard that lets her perform solidarity with Hamas while treating Jewish self-defense as the greater crime. These are the people who get to call themselves human rights experts.

This is the institutional left. Sanchez is a socialist in bed with Islamists, who spent recent months offering the Islamic Regime of Iran support and visiting the Communist leaders of China. He’s not on the side of Spain. He’s on the side of himself, and other totalitarians.

If you don’t trust the Jew to tell you, listen to Elica Le Bon. She’s not a Jew, and she’s a lawyer. Sanchez’s hypocrisy doesn’t get clearer than this video to follow:

“Humanity is the greatest grift of our time. We live in the humanity era. It’s not about being good people, it’s about being good-appearing people. How do you appear good? You exploit the most valuable suffering for gain. Nobody cares about humanity. People value which humanity is most exploitable.” - Elica Le Bon, activist

“Human rights” is a dog whistle for extortion. They are pretending to be good, because – as Elica says - it’s profitable to perform virtue. We know this! And yet people who have learned this lesson the hardest way are STILL denying it, STILL falling for the same grifters. STILL discarding us in favor of these charlatans. STILL entertaining the delusion. Western grifters have been getting away with exploiting whatever victims they can claim access to or claim to be able to speak for. Nobody checks if they have credibility or authority for speaking for these victims. Nobody determines whether they have any integrity or deep knowledge base. It’s an economy that serves only the person centering themselves as the “human rights” expert. The victims are silenced or invisible and they are exploited for the benefit of making the “human rights” expert look good. It’s everywhere; from Palestinians to the individual female victims of #MeToo.

The reigning “humanitarian” fraudster of Europe - Pedro Sanchez - claims the Ceuta migrant crisis was resolved “quickly” and that everyone has been returned back to Morocco. Lol. Propaganda doesn’t resolve what’s happening on the ground where thousands remain and the agitation increases, and Sanchez gets what he wants: more migrants naturalized quickly for votes in the next election, which he’ll aim to rig by increasing the Islamist Israel-hating population. Say a prayer for the women and children of Spain; the real collateral in Spain’s dicey future.

Usually I exercise more eloquence but I am at my wit’s end with the gulf of silence. I cannot understand how people remain passive bystanders in this. How you can continue to watch these “humanitarian” grifters take advantage of people in pain. How people I know can read my work and continue to wire their mouths closed. Do you see the destruction this is causing? Do you not understand the threat? I am terrified for the future. Humanitarians have intentionally discredited those of us who are sounding the alarm precisely because it prevents them from continuing to profit off the destabilization and eventual total downfall of our societies. They don’t care about our friends. They don’t care about our loved ones. They don’t care about our children. They’re a bunch of fucking bullies. Stand up to them. They’ve obliterated us from the arena. We need your voices.

Look what they did to Boy George this last few days.

What is happening to Boy George has happened systematically to every Jew and every Jewish ally for the last ten years. If you make any statement that is intended to bring peace to the region, to acknowledge the real pain of the conflict, to condemn October 7, to expose the Hamas narrative, to define Jewish people hood on Jewish terms, even to express good will towards Palestinians in a way that doesn’t erase Jews and Israelis… you will experience total social annihilation and expulsion. They had to destroy Boy George because his actions exposed the pro Palestinian grift. He is destroying their lies. He obliterates the genocide libel.

We can win this information war, but it’s going to take YOU. It’s also going to take decorum and diplomacy from Israeli and Jewish leaders. We cannot win it if we gloat, and behave like our enemies. The Israeli/Jewish schadenfreude around Ceuta left me deeply embarrassed. Haven’t we just spent three years correctly fighting back against a narrative that we believe in “collective punishment”? And here we are spouting in public that we’re happy that Spain is receiving the “karma” they deserve?!

Spain is a country of millions of people, all of whom have many opinions. Beyond that fact, there are also 50,000 Jews in Spain. I speak to my friends there almost every day. I am horrified and angry for the people of Spain. I fear for the local communities. I also fear for the days ahead for Spain under its toxic government of Sanchez and his crooked migration policies designed to secure votes and a forever tenure in power. A government the people of Spain despise. What use is “I told you so”? This is not the time. It’s the time to have empathy. To make friends. To influence the truth. To build bridges. Yes, Spain has been historically Jew-hating, yes cities like Barcelona and Madrid have become display centers of anti Israel lunacy, that’s all true. And yet, we know that the people who scream the loudest are not always the majority.

After October 7, I felt isolated intellectually. And I bought my first Douglas Murray book. I had heard he was a “racist”. But I had long been a “racist” too. So I thought - maybe I should read some of the other “racists”, especially the ones who were also bravely coming to Israel to report on the massacre while being rocketed by Hamas. I read this book, The Strange Death of Europe. Then I read all of his other books. Then we met a few times and he was even more delightful in person. Which isn’t hard because as delightful as his writing is, it’s also disturbing and prophetic. Europe is toast now. Douglas predicted it. Read him.

The humanitarians are wrong, and time will show it. We have to hold the moral line. We need as many of us as possible to do it. Stop being afraid to stand up to the fake humanitarians. The consequences of letting them get away with it are dire.

Today, my dear friend Tanya put out a podcast episode we recorded in her car a few weeks back. It might be my most intimately open conversation yet about loss, grief, rebuilding, forgiveness, and my hope for re-connection and reconciliation.

It’s aptly titled: The Last Lesbian Zionists.

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