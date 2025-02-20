The Bibas children’s pictures were affixed to their caskets this morning by Hamas, but in one final insult to a family whose trauma knows no end, their tormentors decided to label Kfir’s face “Ariel” and Ariel’s face “Kfir”. They also handed over caskets with locks on them and dummy keys, so that they could not be opened by the IDF without force.

If you want to read my piece about the Bibas atrocities, I wrote it yesterday and it’s here.

Last night when the Western world was asleep, at 1am the Jews of the Diaspora were wide awake watching what the useful idiots don’t watch when they’re asleep in their bed sheets, safely, soundly, after another day pretending to care about a Free Palestine, and pretending to understand what the words mean.

This is what they mean:

Science would decree that we are ruled by cause and effect. On October 7, it was Hamas who infiltrated Israel and undertook some of the worst crimes against humanity. But in every minute, hour, day, week, and month since October 7, 2023, it is the West who have allowed Hamas to get away with it, and who have continued to help Hamas commit heinous atrocities against the people of Israel and the worldwide Jewish community.

Every artist who signed a letter for “ceasefire”, every Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Billie Eilish and Andrew Garfield. Every BBC and Guardian journalist, Pulitzer Prizes and all. Every single person who works for MSNBC. Everyone who identifies proudly as a “human rights lawyer”, waltzing about Geneva at the Hague for Instagram followers. Every Sally Rooney and every author and poet who signed her boycott of Jewish authors and publishers. Every single politician in the offices of Ireland, the UK, Spain, Canada, Austrlia and beyond who voted to recognize a state of Palestine. Every Dean of every elite university who allowed pro Palestine encampments to overtake once relevant and respected educational institutions. Every person on the payroll of the Red Cross, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and beyond. The entire hollow carcass that is the United Nations. Each and every one, sleeping soundly in their beds, turning their gaze from Gaza. No eyes on the real Khan Younis. Why would they look? They merely do what they’re told. They are just following orders.

Cause and effect.

Hamas set their sick stage last night with the psychotic propaganda that the world's "humanitarian aid" has funded over the last 20 years. The poison the West has swallowed was oozing from the dumpster fire that they call home. People thought that the Palestinians wouldn’t stage a circus for the release of dead Israelis? Dead Israeli infants? They didn’t know the Palestinians at all. They’ve sided with demons this entier time. The Red Cross participated in the satanic ritual that took place in Sodom and Gomorrah…

These are the Palestinian children that all of our “concerned” “friends” have been “crying” about for the last 16 months. They’re alive and well. The children who were murdered and whose bodies were kept as bargaining chips by a lying terrorist organization who extorted the Jewish people’s hope for their return to wage an eternal war on Israel, were not in the same state. They were the reason for this gathering. For this celebration. For the music. For the jubilant announcements over the speakers by Al Jazeera “journalists”. They all came for a day out to see Jewish babies in caskets. The children ran after the Red Cross vans after they were loaded inside, trying to take pictures and get a peak at the dead Jews.

That the International Red Cross participated in this depraved psychotic circus is an outrage currently beyond the scope of my vocabulary. Zoom in and you will see the photos of Kfir and Ariel. A baby and a toddler. Murdered by Hamas and handed back in coffins to a celebratory crowd of Gazans. These are the heroes of the West. Free Palestine banners were at Coachella and Glastonbury last year. It was fashionable to wear keffiyeh in the Polo Fields. I wonder if they’d have danced around the caskets of Kfir and Ariel, too. They have all participated in the crime anyway, bolstering the agenda of these depraved lunatics.

Dear neighbors: buy new mirrors because the ones you have are shattered beyond repair. You allowed Hamas to barter with babies. This is your fault.

President Isaac Herzog made a statement.

His guilt is misplaced. This is not Israel’s doing. This is the doing of a world that allowed Islamism to flourish. The children who came to see today’s spectacle were welcomed to play with guns; to practise for when it’s their turn. It will NEVER be their turn.

As for the jackals outside of Gaza, hear me clearly:

You have sealed your fate now. Your silence in the face of the worst instance of Nazism, racism, rape culture, “occupation”, and a colonial mindset in this modern age renders every single thing you stand for a complete sham. You are imbecils who have eradicated the concept of human rights, and who don’t understand the responsibility of shared humanity.

These are the children of Gaza. So not genocided. So not starved. So not frozen. Someone asked me if they didn’t have school today. This is school for the children of Gaza. Dancing on the coffins of their murdered neighboring children whose bodies they held for 16 months. See their euphoria. Scream.

The quiet today is noteworthy. Where is Kamala Harris with her “two state solution” garbage today? Where are the CNN journalists or the New York Times op-eds here to remind us that there are two sides? Where oh where are all those masked tall lions who took to the streets after October 7, and painted swastikas on the posters of Kfir and Ariel Bibas before they ripped those posters off the walls of our democracies?

They cannot put two and two together. They think it makes five. I’m going to leave you with this. It’s four minutes of my indignation. Sometimes I write it, sometimes I scream it. They played party music out on the loudspeakres. They put a “date of arrest” on Shiri Bibas’s coffin, as though a mother of two babies committed a crime by being a Jew. They brought their cameras. They said that the Jews are the Nazis while they displayed the only Nazism that exists this side of 1945. Yet while Hamas are the Nazis, the Nazi sympathizers have multiplied all over the world. This is for them:

Palestine doesn’t exist. Palestine will never exist. But that is no comfort for the devastation of a day like today; October the 502nd.