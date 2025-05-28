The red carpet is the apex of access. It is where the world bows to worship the gods and goddesses of the moment. It is where the masses learn what’s fashionable. It’s where the uneducated are told what to think and how to speak. It is where the famous address their public. The power of the red carpet cannot be understated. Once you make it there, you can make it anywhere.

Cannes Film festival has a luminous reputation for platforming male abusers over the years. In 2016, Woody Allen opened the festival. Convicted rapist Gerard Depardieu has been a festival stalwart for a long time. In 2023, wifebeater Johnny Depp made his desperate plea for a “comeback” on la montée des marches. Roman Polanski, need I say more? And this year was no exception. No white man on the planet better encapsulates the idea of “one person’s terrorist is another person’s freedom fighter” quite like alleged rapist and glorified hacker Julian Assange.

You know what I really didn’t want to see at breakfast this morning. Crusty creep Assange doing his public rehab tour while performing an under-my-shirt reveal on the Cannes red carpet. But I guess he felt compelled. Thank god, there was a t-shirt under there, but what was on the t-shirt? Let it be know that when Assange made his first public return to the world, he did so in a t-shirt that had the words “Stop Israel” on it and the names of “4,986 Palestinian children under 5 killed in Gaza”.

Smirk away, Julian. It’s not the most flattering t-shirt you could have worn, just saying. Does nothing for your bloat or complexion.

Meanwhile Mia Schem, a former hostage in Gaza and a sexual assault survivor, was not allowed to wear a yellow pin on the red carpet at Cannes, but Julian Assange, a terrorist who threatened the national security of the United States, and a man who was protected by his legal team from accusations of rape, was allowed to wear a t-shirt promoting a blood libel against Israel and the Jewish people.

Two Israeli embassy workers were shot less than a week ago and have been murdered. It’s because of men (and women) with powerful platforms, considered authoritative, elite and eduacted, that they were murdered by an empowered extremist like the gunman who murdered Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky. It’s because of people like Julian Assange and his legal team. It’s not merely “men” who are the problem. It’s liars. It’s predators. It’s narcissists. It’s sociopaths. It’s all people abusing their position of power.

Today is the 600th day of Hamas captivity for the remaining literally starving hostages in Gaza. The Red Cross has not visited them once. The aid never reaches them. And nobody in the realm of human rights ever says their names. But Assange’s morally decrepit legal team are obsessed with peddling the “genocide” lie. It’s part of their daily Instagram action. More than anything else actually. It’s part of the job of being a human rights warrior now. You have to hate Jews and spread antisemitism to be righteous. Major brownie points. These lawyers have no loyalty towards victims at all. They will go wherever there are flashing lightbulbs.

Yesterday through today, and ongoing right now, myself and many other Jews online are being trolled worse than we have been in years. For no reason, other than that Israel is sending aid into Gaza and humanitarian lawyers must must invert the truth, or else they’re out of a grift. Apparently Gazan civilians finally receiving food packets from Israel in a manner that guarantees that Hamas won’t be able to steal the aid for themselves and sell it on the black market is (brace yourselves) akin to the Nazis in Auschwitz forcing Jews to line up for rations of soup every day in the camps. This was the gauche comparison I received in my feed all day yesterday. “The Nazis fed the Jews at Auschwitz, too” they said.

Meanwhile in Gaza today, Israel is intentionally distributing free food to Gazans. They are deliberately doing this, the Israelis. Can you believe? And the Gazans have to go and get the food from the IDF. And all of the produce is Israeli. What a terrible genocide. The worst one ever.

Yesterday several people who regard themselves as “human rights lawyers”, including a fellow at the LSE, plus hoards of Al Jazeera media types, and the transactivist army courtsey of one of its deranged generals Chelsea Hart, all jumped on my social media unprovoked, because their lies have a sell-by date, they know it, and they must up the ante even more every time Israel goes above and beyond to be in compliance with international law during an ongoing war that they insist on labelling a “genocide”.

This is the standard typical profile of the people who send me death threats. Meet KubbySlash:

The humanitarians have for years been accustomed to forcing people to accept whatever they say as truth, when it is not truth. It’s just how they feel on a whim. They promote a culture in which you can call yourself anything you want and demand other people accept it, but that doesn’t make it real. I am no more a cat just because I like the taste of tuna, than the war in Gaza is a genocide just because human rights lawyers like the sound of that, just because they want to blame Israel for the world’s problems.

I went to an event for Jews last night in the middle of Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held. There was no red carpet. And there was no getting into the event without experiencing a circus of hate outside, organized by the Great Unemployed, flying Palestinian and Irish flags, screaming in our faces. Scenes that reminded me of circuses and witch hunts I have witnessed and attended before.

Places for lunatics to gather because they don’t know how to get a job, or do anything besides blame other people for their own sorry pathetic existence. But they are emboldened by people who do have jobs. They are given permission to behave in this way by authoritative figures including academics, lawyers, doctors, politicians and the media. None of whom ever look at their depravity or the sometimes murderous results of their actions and say: “Not in my name”. Last week they emboldened Elias Rodriguez to murder a young couple going to a similar event to the one I attended last night. Not a single one of these people said a word.

Not one.