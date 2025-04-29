To be a Jew is to survive, and to outshine them all. Unlike the antisemite, the Jewish survivor builds their own castle and their own moat and we do not lock anyone in a tower. We do not assert our value by trapping broken birds like prey, but by setting butterflies free.

I wrote this in my last post, and the line was picked up, and re-posted many, many, many times over, and I was wondering why. I guess I was wondering what I meant when I wrote it. Why it came out the way it did. What it’s really about. Then I realized that it’s about butterflies. It’s about the solo journey of a colorful emancipated caterpillar, fluttering its patterns all over the sky on its own. That’s how butterflies should be. Independent, spectacular, and completely sovereign.

We marvel at butterflies, don’t we? One of my youngest memories is of going to the local butterfly kingdom when I was a wee lass. My poor parents must have thought a young girl would enjoy such a thing. I probably did too. But once I got inside I was absolutely frightened. One butterfly is such a lucky catch. But a whole kingdom of butterflies swatting about all around me was suffocating, and I couldn’t see the butterflies any more. I could only see chaos. I ran out crying. I didn’t want to go back inside the butterfly kingdom ever again. There is something antithetical to the marvel of nature about the idea of butterflies in a cage, especially lots and lots of butterflies.

There was a girl I thought I loved once, and she adored butterflies. She had a tattoo of one. She didn’t want to be in anyone’s hands. She wanted to flutter free for always. But she couldn’t be a real butterfly. She followed the herd. She insisted she wanted to be independent, to think for herself, to be her own person and not be owned by anyone, and yet all she knew was control. Publicly, she was part of the group think. Privately, she was in and out of familiar toxic chains. There was nothing autonomous about her.

The social contagion we are battling is a butterfly kingdom. It’s an enclosed glasshouse full of butterflies that once were in the wild, and are now trapped together. They thought they wanted to be free, but what they really wanted was to be told. Tell them what to do. Tell them what to read. Tell them where to travel. Tell them how to eat and what to drink. Tell them your ideas and a butterfly who has inadequately cocooned will adopt them. Go on and catch me, it says. Keep me as your pet! (Shhh don’t tell anyone. For I am still a butterfly. Aren’t I glorious?)

If you want to be a butterfly you have to move like one; alone. You have to wrestle in your cocoon, come to your own fearsome conclusions, stare down your demons, pick your battle with defiance, understand that it’s the courage to do what’s right and not what’s popular that breaks you from your ordinary shell. If you want to be a butterfly you have to emancipate yourself from the pack in full technicolor to perch on garden walls by yourself and remind ordinary people that there’s extraordinary beauty and grace in the world if you keep your eyes open.

A thousand butterflies in a butterfly kingdom is not special. But on their own, butterflies can be the most wondrous creatures of all.

