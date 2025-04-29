Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
12h

I love this. Lately, I have been thinking about the Jewish people being like honeybees. We have a collective soul, like the hive. We bring sweetness from pure Light and give it abundantly. We are fiercely protective of our own, but prefer to be left to our Holy industriousness. And, we are endangered by the fear and hate of those who do not understand us. I think there's a connection between the threats to Am Israel and the collapse of global honeybee populations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
11h

“They thought they wanted to be free, but what they really wanted was to be told”

Just. Wow. Fucking A, B, and C.

I can’t believe I’m actually in this moment, reading this stuff as soon as you write it, because your words should someday be as famous as they are true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture