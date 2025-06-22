Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
2d

YES EVE!!!! I am so happy right now. Everything was worth it. It's not over, and I'll continue writing in support of Israel and my worldwide Jewish family. I never would have made it without you Eve. Before you I was so alone, crying in my little apartment while no one I knew cared about Israel at all. Now I have more friends between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv than I do in Philadelphia where I live, and tons of Substack readers, many of whom came from reading you too. We are all so grateful to you. Israel is the light of the world, and you are a light of the world too. Keep shining!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
2d

Israel & the United States have saved a free world that is both spineless & anti-Semitic & which has lost the will to save itself from radical Islam. Time for the rest of us to move on. Blessings to Jerusalem & Washington, their people & leaders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture