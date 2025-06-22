When Israel and America are best friends, the world is free.

Thanks to President Donald J Trump, Iran is waking up this morning with no nuclear capacity. It’s not a vibe. It’s not a paper. It’s not an essay. It’s a “full payload of BOMBS”. And a phenomenal military success.

The White House just tweeted:

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." –President Donald J. Trump

Reportedly, Trump told Netanyahu hours before striking Fordow about the successful operation. Israel was preparing for action with or without America’s help. But in the end, Israel’s bestie came through. Israel no longer stands alone against the greatest evil of the Middle East. Sean Hannity says US Air Force B-2 bombers dropped six bunker buster bombs on Fordow, while two other nuclear sites - Isfahan and Natanz - were targeted with Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.

Operation Rising Lion is just over a week in the process and is making strong headway. While our brothers and sisters in Israel have been courageously weathering the incessant attacks and sheltering in place in their safe rooms for more than a week, the IAF (including 16 female pilots) have been making swift work of military targets in Iran.

Key senior commanders have been eliminated, including Army Chief of Staff, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, IRGC Air Force commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Commander of the IRGC, Hassein Salami. Senior scientists have also been eliminated, in addition to Khameini’s senior advisor. The aerial defense system of Western Iran has been heavily targeted with one third of Iran’s missile launchers destroyed. Also damaged are Iran’s largest uranium enrichment site, key military bases, and weapons production sites, including Anti-Tank Missile sites that provide weapons to Iran’s terrorist proxies. The IDF have struck the internal security headquarters of the Iranian Regime in Tehran, too.

In Israel, there has been some damage, with seven impact sites on Wednesday, including Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva. Predictably there has been no hysteria from those who were so opposed to the bombing of military targets in Gaza that so happened to be hospitals where Hamas keep munitions. Apparently it’s fine to bomb hospitals, if the hospitals are Israeli.

I was going to write about our girl Israel today and what it’s taken for her to survive. Everybody is accusing her of controlling the world. Of lying. Everyone has confused her care for civilization with a need to exert some all-encompassing power that would deprive everyone else of their agency. (Sure). Everyone is pretending to somehow be Israel’s victim, when she’s not doing anything to harm them.

Babes, Israel doesn’t even know your name.

Israel is to blame for all of their made-up problems. They cry and obsess over Israel even though she’s never even met them. (Who dis?) Israel lives rent free in their brains. Israel doesn’t even follow them on Instagram (*that makes them real mad*). And even when granted the opportunity they all refuse to sit in a room with Israel. They won’t even let her over the door to hear what she has to say. But when the world makes the wrong decisions by her, Israel gives zero fucks. She continues to go ahead and do what’s best for everyone anyway. Even when nobody chooses her, she chooses herself. She knows her worth. She’s the eshet chayil. The woman of valor. Maybe she’s trying to save the world because she genuinely loves humanity. Water meets its own level, and guess what? Israel is just vibing on a higher plain, y’all.

Israel is the leader and the light. The strongest lights are able to venture into the darkness where there is nothing but shadow and their own courage. They enter the place between the two. They are led there by a unique kind of compassion; an empathy that glows like the sun but bleeds from invisible wounds.

Being the light is tough work. Often it is unrecognized work. It’s work that requires a choice. Light is so valuable. So pure and contagious. Light is something that manipulative people take advantage of. Light is something saboteurs will steal in broad daylight, behind a zen facade. Light is not supposed to lie dormant in the corner engulfed by encroaching shadows. Light is supposed to break free.

Israel’s war for her own safety is one that will inspire the people of Iran to pursue their own freedom once and for all. It’s happening imminently. History in the making.