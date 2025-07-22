A Mazda MX-5 with the top down is ahead of me in traffic tonight. Reminds of my brother. London long summer nights, driving across Hampstead Heath. I’m after that kind of peace right now. Those moments. I pull up Instagram in the car, as the pink sunset skims the window. A Virginia Woolf quote is posted on a page I don’t follow:

“In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.”

We all carry that weight. The weight of someone we want to reach. Someone gone, someone lost, someone elsewhere. It’s part of having an open heart.

My hands smell of chamomile and lavender and orange… I get esoteric in my words when I start doing yoga again. The yin instructor tonight had this hearty laugh when she poured essential oils on my palms and told me to rub furiously together then inhale. Breathe in. It will help. “Relax” she told the group. “What’s coming will come to you. Surrender.”

I can still smell it. It’s greasing up my keyboard. And yet it’s hard to feel anything other than bitterly happy at this smell.

I’ve been listening on repeat to this new Blood Orange single, ‘The Field’. Blood Orange is the project of Essex born Dev Hynes. If you don’t know, Hynes is the long-reigning prince of the hipsters. He was formerly in a punk band in the UK (Test Icicles) before he moved to New York and came to greater prominence when he began producing insatiable indie pop singles in the early 2010s, such as Solange’s (Beyonce’s wee sister) earworm of a track ‘Losing You’, and the impossibly cool ‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ by goth glam wallflower Sky Ferreira. Vintage drum machines were his thing. All of his songs sound romantic. They sound like a Sofia Coppola movie: The R&B Virgin Suicides.

I used to see Hynes at Hollywood parties, but I didn’t officially meet him until he was releasing his 2018 album Negro Swan. I think it was his best. He wanted to meet me in WholeFoods on the Lower East Side. I think it was the least helpful environment I’ve ever interviewed anyone in ever. There is no - what we call - ‘color’. We sat at a corner table in the foodhall after he grabbed himself something from the salad bar. I wrote it up for Q:

In Che Guevara colours (khaki green t-shirt, red-dyed dreadlocks), it's hard not to pick him out. That's a duality he's dealt with for 32 years. He likes to hide but he likes to show. He performs music but he's rarely front-and-centre. He's proudly Black, but he doesn't want to assert his Blackness 24/7. He's not straight, he's not gay. He's a light talker but his mind weighs heavy.

Eariler that year, Hynes had lost his prior Test Icicles bandmate, Sam Mehran, to suicide. In a statement, Hynes wrote: “Every time I was with you we were 17 again. The floor has gone and I don’t know where to stand.”

“He loved to joke around,” he recalls of their spark. Hynes last saw Mehran in 2017. Hynes was exposed to teen suicide as a kid. Rather than mourn Mehran's future, it's feels more optimistic to celebrate the years he survived. “It's wild to see all the people one life can affect. It's affected me. I've had suicidal thoughts in my life and I can say now that I would never do that.” It's affected his approach to success, too. “I'm only ever trying to please myself,” he says. “There's nothing else. I've been a 'best new thing' three times. I've been trashed a million times. All I'm trying to do is make myself feel good.”

So the new track ‘The Field’ is like J Dilla meets Arthur Russell, and it’s the truce that I’m looking for. I need it to plug the silence. Maybe it’s not a silence. Perhaps it’s just a quiet. A gap. I’m not sure yet. I’ve not been sure about that so many times since October 7. Are these all endings, or just pauses? Hynes himself has written that it’s a song “about deep breaths in country fields, and the ones we miss when we close our eyes.” It has a guestlist of collaborators as long as the song, including post-punk Manchester icons The Durutti Column and alt pop star Caroline Polachek.

Ah Caroline. Caroline sings like an alien. When she split up her Brooklyn band Chairlift and moved to LA to become a solo artist, her manager asked me if I could get her an interview in Playboy. Not like that. I was starting to interview fully clothed music artists for Playboy quite regularly. Times had changed. She met me at Chateau Marmont for lunch to talk about her forthcoming album Pang. I had never seen a more symmetrical face. She said she’d been waiting to meet me for years. “You’re my favorite”. I blushed. “My boyfriend is obsessed with you.” Oh nevermind.

She was a great conversation:

“My whole life, I'd been drawn to songs that had a private longing. Not a bombastic floral display. A private twisting on the inside.” She moves her hands down her abdomen as though tightening her oesophagus like it's a rope. “I knew in that moment that it was not only the album title but that I had to throw away all the music that didn't pang prior to that.”

Polachek’s vocals are devoted. On Pang, there’s a must-hear track titled ‘I Give Up’; it’s about apathy, which isn’t really an emotion we’re supposed to admit we have. Before she was one of the first artists to get on the bandwagon that shall not be named, I would often talk about Polachek as the most interesting person making music, period. She was quick off the mark when my voice started making noises, and unfollowed immediately. It’s a shame she wasn’t more apathetic about my views. I think we could have been friends.

Anyway, ‘The Field’. It’s about trying to make your way back, as Durutti Column provide the light guitars en route a magnificent little tear-stained road trip.

Hard to let you go

See you and I know why it's always grey

Hard to let you go

Healthy as we pray for a journey home

The video is also gorgeous. You want the sweet moments to last, even when you know they can’t. Even when it’s there, something isn’t. How do you get home when there’s such a huge piece missing? Isn’t that the price of vulnerability?

A friend reminded me today of when Miley Cyrus said during a stage performance once: “They tried to fucking kill me. I’m not going down without a motherfucking fight.” So Miley. I want to find peace. I want to be grace. I want to get home. I’m wondering if it’s possible with more songs and less weapons.