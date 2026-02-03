Blacklisted on The Erin Molan Show

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of recording an episode of Erin Molan’s show. Many of you will be familiar with Erin, whose work has been highlighted here on Blacklisted for the last two years. Erin boldly broke away from mainstream media narratives after October 7, when she found herself as a unique truth-oriented voice in her capacity as a news broadcaster in Australia. We discuss our mutual experiences, as well as exploring our hopes for the future.

A note to my loyal readers, I have been a little behind on a few stories these last few days. I put this statement up on my Instagram last night:

As you know I’m a proud public advocate for the Jewish people, Israel and Western values. In our service to that, we must exhibit extra vigilance, diligence and discernment. In the wee hours of Sunday morning, a stalker showed up at my home. I have no interest in naming the person or detailing events. I want to say that stalking and harassment - online and off, by both haters and the obsessed - will never derail my commitment to what I do. I will not be discouraged by acts of attempted intimidation. I am not afraid. I am more determined than ever. I want to extend huge respect and admiration to Magen Am and my friends in Jewish security. The work you all do is unparalleled. And many thanks to the LAPD for handling this with the speed and severity required. Rockstars all of you. Business as usual.

In the interests of safety, please always trust your gut about online comments both negative and seemingly positive, even amid the sea of white noise. Never feel remorse about the block button. Harassment is never OK. You don’t have to be a public figure like me to be the target.

With that said, I feel it important to share that NBC’s own Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy has been missing for two days. The White House is urgently asking anyone who has seen her to call 911.

Back with more soon.

If you’d like to support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year