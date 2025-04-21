To everyone that this concerns; the people at the top of the music industry, the bands, the bookers, the promoters, the publicists, the fans, and the festival goers.

A lot of people are under the illusion that Jews run things. Including the entertainment industry. That’s not quite true. Jews are very good at entertainment. We developed our own networks in the business after initially being denied entry, and turns out a history of making light of the fact that many tried to kill us again, failed, and we survived, has rendered us exceptionally good in realms of storytelling, be it in comedy, drama, or music. There are many Jews in the music industry who have power. Not Jewish power, or supremacy, or whatever choice words bigots want to use these days. Just power. And it is undeniable today that most of those who do have this power have something equally as potent: cowardice.

In the wake of October 7, and specifically a barbaric attack on a music festival in the south of Israel, called Nova, where over 350 young revelers were variously gang raped, tortured and murdered, the power players in the music industry were rather quiet. They remained quiet still while many of those who attended the Nova festival were alive but had been taken into captivity by Hamas. They remained mute when one of those hostages, named Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American, was shot in the head at point blank range, after surviving his captivity for almost one year.

So it comes as no surprise that this morning after a hair-raising event at Coachella this past weekend, where an Irish band called Kneecap, whose social media pages and whose past performances demonstrate an uncensored support of terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas, used their stage to project images that were met with loud applause from a full house of fans. These images featured the words “FUCK ISRAEL”, among various other slogans, including “Free Palestine”. Any person arguing in good faith for a safe place for Palestinian civilians to call home would not be advocating for the eradication of the Jewish state, and many more repeats of October 7. Anyone acting in good faith with an education in the West should understand how vile it is to platform a band at a music festival who would celebrate the perpetrators of a massacre at another music festival.

It is obscene that we even have to spell this out. There is no excuse for any festival booker who will vet hundreds of acts, perhaps more, for their festival to not take into account the every day social media messaging of specific acts. Frankly, there is no excuse for the organizers of Coachella. There is no excuse for the fact that during the last two years since October 7, ground staff at Coachella have been wearing the keffiyeh, the dress of Hamas terrorists on October 7, and waving the same Palestinian flags that Hamas adorned when they broke through the fence into Israel.

Kneecap, specifically, are renowned for leading their audiences in chants that promote terrorist groups. One of their chants goes: “Ooh-ah Hezbollah!” What kind of performing arts festival can argue that platforming such an obscene act promotes the tenets of all music festivals to create an enriched and universal space for people to dance, sing, enjoy life and promote joy and peace, safely and respectfully? No self-respecting, serious performing arts festival in this world can book an act that flagrantly supports gang rape, torture, kidnapping, murdering and psychological terrorism, without an explanation.

Coachella, what is your explanation? Glastonbury, what is your explanation? Primavera, what is your explanation? Way Out West, what is your explanation? Sziget, what is your explanation? Green Man, what is your explanation? Pukkelpop, what is your explanation? TRNSMT, what is your explanation?

My first Coachella was in the Spring of 2014. I went to support a group of friends in a band called HAIM. They were playing for the first time. At that moment, I was the Deputy Editor of the New Musical Express, and prior to that I worked as the Deputy Production Editor at Q and MOJO magazines. I worked in music journalism for almost 15 years. I reported from the grounds of Coachella countless times for mainstream media outlets. When I came out to California to live 11 years ago, I became a celebrated gun for hire, writing for every single music column; from Pitchfork to Complex, The Guardian to Billboard, SPIN to New York Magazine, the BBC to LA Times. I have both championed new bands and interviewed the greatest legacy artists on the planet. It was my dream job. I could provide an eye-watering list of cover stories and names but it’s not necessary, because anyone in the music industry remembers how successful and popular my work was, before I was publicly ejected from the business for stating my support for Israel, the Jewish nation. This was years before October 7, and years before the IDF went into Gaza to counteract the atrocities of October 7 and to rescue the 250 hostages who were stolen from their country.

After October 7, I went to the Gaza Envelope to bear witness to the horrors of the massacre. I have been to Re’im; the site of the Nova music festival. I went twice. I will never rid my memory of the smell of burned flesh encountered in a tiny bomb shelter off the 232 highway, used by victims and survivors to escape the attacks; a place where 30 civilians were burned beyond recognition by half a dozen RPG grenades. I have met with countless survivors of the Nova massacre, and have documented their stories. I remain close with several of them. Yesterday I was talking to my friend who survived by hiding in a shipping container under the body of her dead fiance for eight hours. She saw the footage of Kneecap, and she was completely bamboozled. "But how?” she kept asking me. “How is this real? It's where so much music was born. How?!"

What the hateful anti-Israel bigots don't understand is that the children of Nova, the Israeli youth, are dreamers, who are very idealistic about the diaspora. Their experience of antisemitism is daily rocket attacks from neighbors in the Middle East, not bourgeoisie elites thousands of miles away going onstage at mainstream festivals and calling for their deaths. How?! is right. How did this happen? Why did this happen? And how is it that there is not a single person coming forward from the festival to explain this?

And where is the pressure from the Jewish moguls who have been at the apex of the music business for decades? Where are your voices? Where are the voices of the non-Jews? If you are a Jew and/or a person of peace in the music industry and you have not used your platform of power and responsibility to call for a statement from Coachella and AEG for mainstreaming terrorism this weekend, you are a disgrace. The true colors are bleeding brightly everywhere. I am so ashamed of each and every one of you.

The Nova survivors are the most courageous people I have ever had the honor of meeting, and when you meet them, which all of you should, you will feel like only in your wildest dreams would you be cool enough to party with them. Something that always strikes me when I hear Nova festival survivors speak is how they appeal to audiences by explaining what a music festival is and why people shouldn't be raped and murdered at music festivals, as if the people they are appealing to don't know.

You all know a lot better than this. I am writing this letter to every person who considers themselves part of the worldwide community of music. I am writing it five years after I had my career stripped from me for forewarning about the harms of the BDS movement, about the treachery of promoting terrorism veiled as “criticism of Israel”. I am writing this to say that if you do not act now, and you do not take responsibility for your failures (and those failures are many), then what are you going to tell your kids the day they ask you why and how another Nova happened? Next time, it will happen at your own festival.

To more peaceful times.

Eve