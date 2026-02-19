I could never have stayed in Europe. And yet I understand why Jews stayed. I understand why they stayed in the 1930s and I understand why they stay now. We are alive so of course we are complicated, and life is a teacher with lessons in love and belonging and survival.

I tried to go back to Europe for periods of time since emigrating to America, but I was not welcome because I am a Jew. Being a Jew in Europe is like being a curiosity at the circus. You are a myth. So many Europeans have never encountered one of you before, and yet they are fixated on their ideas of you, and so invested in this imaginary land called Palestine, which they have favored over a land that exists, called Israel. They paint murals for Palestine everywhere, but they have never met a Jew.

They’ve heard stories about the Jews. They take great personal offense at your dietary requirements, finding themselves engaged in the antiquated routine of coercing conversion upon the Jew while dangling a piece of pig over your plate. They will offer invitations to engage in all sorts of historical festivities and strange customs, but if you invite a ceremonial Shabbat candle-lighting and let the exotic Hebrew words flow off your tongue, their eyes will dart and their cheeks will grow red.

They try to be polite about it – your presence makes them feel “uncomfortable”. You are itchy to them, like an allergy. It won’t do then. The lepers we are.

No, I could no longer live in Europe, because Europe is intolerable for Jews once again. If you are a feminist in France, hating the Jews is part of your identity. If you are a queer in Spain, hating the Jews is part of your identity. If you are a Labour-voting upwardly mobile liberal in the UK, hating the Jews is part of your identity. Europe has taken its own life, while convincing itself that the Jews are the disease.

For millennia, the non-Jewish world charged the Jews with crimes and accusations without evidence so they could justify their hatred. Now they do the same with Israel and pretend it's not about Jews, but somehow Jews are always in the firing line. Earlier this week, I wrote about some stories emerging from Europe: Athens, Madrid, Berlin Film Festival, but that’s really the tip of the iceberg. In Brighton in the UK, “progressives” are going door-to-door canvassing for the boycotting of Jews. They’re dishonest about that part. They claim that they are just sanctioning Israel, knocking on every door in the seaside city. Decades ago I would go there to visit my cousins.

The directors and staff of the art museum in Madrid that is since being sued for discrimination also practice moral deception. Throwing out three elderly Jewish women was not its first act of blatant antisemitism. It hung the Palestinian flag on its facade during the war against Hamas. It promoted an exhibition titled “From the River to the Sea, International Solidarity with Palestine.” It hosted the seminar “Gaza and the Aesthecide,” which attributed all blame for the war to Israel. It allowed activists to occupy museum spaces with banners of “Stop Genocide.” This isn’t about a minority of visitors to a museum in Madrid, it is rather a nationwide normalization of treating Jews as second-class citizens, endorsed by the government of Spain.

I reckon the most honest antisemites in Europe live in Andorra. I know little about Andorra, other than that it dances between France and Spain, it’s good for skiing and employs Catalan as its language. This week, they had a carnival. During the carnival, the people of Andorra hanged, shot, and burned a mannequin they had made of a Jew, while the crowd applauded. They set fire to an effigy of - they argue – “Israel” after subjecting her to a mock trial. What a fun medieval game!

My gosh, bravo Andorra. Thank you for being honest about your passion. More brazenness like this please. A demonstration in what “critics of Israel” are all about.

When I consider that dear 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who was chucked out of the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid last weekend, I remember all of the faces and words of the people I have met in these cities; cities I have tried to love, containing people I have given a fair shake to. All of the ignorance they’ve spouted I listened to with open ears – even tolerated at points for the sake of keeping a peace that neither honored nor protected me.

All the luvvie Europeans who said their problem with me was about Palestinians. It was about free speech. It was about human rights. It was about queer spaces, and their safety from my treacherous words. It was about equality. It was about children in Gaza: they were suddenly so invested in them! It was about criticism of Israel and they were so determined to provide it – their all-important intellectual criticism rooted in their own “lived experience” that happens thousands of miles away from Hebron or Afula.

And I’d think to myself quietly, smirking on the inside: do you have criticisms of Kuwait, as you… you… oh please forgive me your highness, however should I address you? However would you define yourself, while you, oh lofty time-travelling gender-traversing puritan, so freely and pretentiously define me, the Zionist?

In their own “liberated” brains, they are a cat today and a dog tomorrow, but their view on Jews is as rigid and fixed as a statue. Such inconsistencies in philosophy, however, matter not to selfish manipulators of fact. So manipulative they are, one day they may well convince themselves to eat their own shit. Luckily I no longer have to breathe in the noxious fumes of cowardly toerags. And I am vastly easier for it. But I have had an epiphany now. Yesterday, in fact.

A book showed up at my doorstep. Unexpected. I opened the box, with trepidation, as I do all unexpected mail. And beneath the scrunched-up balls of brown paper, was a heavy statement bible titled “October 7: Bearing Witness” by Chen G Schimmel. I quickly learn that Schimmel is a photojournalist with Jerusalem Post, who published this outstanding collection of her work with a foreword by President Isaac Herzog. I could not ignore the book. It demanded my attention instantly. In a ceremonial fashion, I abandoned all my devices, and I sat with the pages until I had taken in every one, every shot, every story. And I realized something. Schimmel and I had walked the same walk for the last three years. I have seen what her eyes have seen and felt what her bones have felt. It seems we used our own respective tools to pursue the same goal - to ensure that the world understands what happened on October 7, and what has happened every day since. That it cannot be ignored.

From the Gaza envelope, to Gaza itself, to the communities along the Northern borders, to the epicenter of Tel Aviv and Diasporic cities around the world, the book of photos is a journey into the soul of the matter. To be a witness is the greatest honor. And via Schimmel’s witnessing, everyone else can and must witness. You can buy a copy of this book here. All proceeds go to wounded soldiers.

It took ingesting Schimmel’s work to understand my own. To see the work I have done through a different medium, reflected back at me, helped me understand the last three years, the importance of my role, the significance of my voice, and the historic value of my contributions. I had an epiphany. I did. I could never have resided among the Western elite after October 7. I could never have continued to converse with Western artists after October 7. I could never have returned to the romance of Europe after October 7. Pontificating about “progress” in a vacuum devoid of reality is a self-aggrandizing luxury I did not have after bearing witness to October 7.

Who was I before October 7? Someone who did not yet fully embody that I am the agent of change, and thereby acting in isolation of every comfort I previously had. There is nobody brutish enough to have weathered that storm with me. It is nobody’s fault that I had to walk the path alone for I am the communicator of a terrible truth. I am the mirror of a nightmare reality. I am the leader of an earth-shattering progress. I am the artist of challenging depths. I am the soul of a dying integrity. I am the light-bearer in the longest night of darkness. I am myself, both selfless and selfish for there was nothing more important than surrendering my life, and everything in it, for this.

Before October 7, I was already on an open road here.

After October 7, there was no turning back.

So goodbye to Europe. And what of America, you always ask? Well at the moment, it is a bit more tolerable to be Jewish in America. Unless you’re living in New York City, where two teenage girls were harassed and physically assaulted in a Starbucks yesterday. Or you’re on campus at Yale where students woke up to this yesterday.

Or you’re living in Dallas, Texas, and two men posing as window cleaners showed up to target your local Jewish Life Center at the weekend by shouting antisemitic slurs (“Fake Jews”, “Free Palestine”) at the Rabbi before spitting on the property and leaving. Or you’re studying in Arizona where the local Hillel woke up to this site on Valentine’s Day/Shabbat morning.

Or you’re traveling out of LAX where an ElAl flight was delayed earlier this week because 140 suitcases for the flight had been plastered with the words "FREE PALESTINE". The flight took off to Israel without the cases.

My answer has been honest and consistent. Keep a bag packed, and prepare to leave at any moment, with or without it.

To support Blacklisted sign up for $10/week or $100/year.