Do you know what Amalek means in Hebrew? Doubt. Baseless irrational doubt, cynicism, and disbelief is the enemy of the Jews. Etymology gives me chills.

Tonight, I took a deep breath in on my spin bike, and I gave myself a good talking to. I straightened myself out in a world that is forcing me to cast seeds of self-doubt into my own veins. In a world in which Amalek is trying to jump into my body. I said to myself: I am the person who will be the first to take the bullet. I am the person who will speak before I'm permitted and who will take the brunt of the storm so that others can take shelter. I am the person who stands in the depths of hell when nobody else will; who stands up for what’s right. I know who I am. They try to make me forget.

Someone sent me this from a Reddit thread tonight.

I have a lot of enemies because I’m not like them. I don’t care if they get me or understand why I do what I do and say what I say. I’m pretty used to being disliked by this point. I’ve never sought popularity. I’ve never pandered to bullying mobs. Bullies don’t like being exposed. And people don’t do what I do. Not these days. Not in the hyper-sensitive age of the fragile egos of the internet. They follow the herd and pretend to be the saviors. To go against that takes guts. It takes integrity.

I have a shit ton of enemies. The weak are envious of me. I am hated because I am a woman and I am a Jew. They don’t like what I say because it’s the truth. I don’t hold back. If I feel something, you’ll hear about it. I don’t pretend I’m fine when I’m sad. I don’t pretend I’m oppressed when I’m happy. I am not hiding anything. I am unfiltered. I am a human being. I am a human being. And through being in my rawest form, I have been able to give a voice to the collective experience we are in. The way in which the bigger picture has mirrored my own private realm over the last half a decade has - at times - spooked me, but it makes a lot of sense to me. I live it. I write it. You relate to it. That’s how this works.

If you go on social media for thirty seconds and look me up, you will find some of the most imaginative dehumanizing nonsense about me. It is the opposite of fan fiction. It’s hate fiction. Because I live rent free in people’s heads. People I have never met, and don’t have any interest in meeting are obsessed with me, and have been for many years. They stalk me. I’m The Jew. Jews are being cancelled left, right and center now. It’s normal now. You don’t need to be a public figure even. You could be working at a checkout and have a Facebook post about Israel, and you’ll be fired. It wasn’t the norm when I was cancelled. When I was cancelled, Jews didn’t want to hear about it. They wanted to pretend it wasn’t happening, or that I was being mad or hysterical. “She’s crazy.” Do I seem crazy now? The internet spent a lot of hours painting me as a crazy person. Yet, I am the sane person in the mental asylum that is social media.

If you spend time in real life with me, you will meet a different person. If you need a moment of my time I will drop what I’m doing for you. If you are sick, I will not leave your side. If you call me past midnight, I will pick up the phone. I will move you into your new home. If your house burns down, I will recover your belongings. I will never miss a birthday. I rarely miss a text or an email and have an inbox of zero unread. I will never leave you wondering. If you DM me looking for support or advice, I will try my best to respond. If you need a paragraph I will write one for you. If you need me to listen to your song, I will find a moment. If you need recommendations for places to stay or eat, I gotchu. If you need a shirt, I will give you mine. I will send soup. Flowers. I will give everything I have, because I don’t need it all. I will go to a warzone. I will put myself in direct line of fire. I will tell the world it was real. I will be a witness to anyone who needs. I will go to the hospital with you if nobody else will. The only place I will not go for someone else is a Taylor Swift concert.

I fight for my own survival, on behalf of me and all of us who want to live in a civilized world. That I do it on social media is not ideal. Social media is worse than No Man’s Land, actually. At least in No Man’s Land there is clear terrain that you can see with the naked eye, with a sky above it, and ground below. But social media is not like that. Technology is not like that. I’ve read some pieces recently about people who are having psychotic episodes because of an overuse of AI. People who rely too much on Chat GPT and Grok are finding themselves in some kind of mental torture chamber, where the people-pleasing of the AI has produced too many mixed messages, and actual human beings are buckling in the dark alone talking to a robot that constantly bends and warps reality to suit what it thinks the human wants to hear and see. I don’t think human progress is aided by technology at all. The machine is destroying us. It is feeding enemies globally and it is fuelling hatred, mistrust and conspiracy. It makes it treacherous to be a human being with an open heart, and a soul, and something to say.

Whether it’s a simple photoshopped tweet, or a social media mob, or one rogue fake Instagram account, or an AI-generated image or video, the technology is a weapon, and it is being used against the Jews. This is the season of the anti-Jewish smear. The oldest trope in the most ancient text is that the Jew is the virus. Say what you want about a Jew, and people will believe it. Social media has smeared us in every direction. To those doing the smearing: what do you see when you look in the mirror? What is your motivation? What are you trying to achieve by constantly smearing the Jew? Why are you so upset that we exist, that we live among you, that we are in places you’re not? You may think your smears are righteous. They’re not. You’re not. You're Satanic.

It’s not just the progressives, but in my experience it’s by and large them, and they are – as socialists have been in every generation – Satanic. They believe in nothing. They believe in destroying everything in sight. They believe that every truth can be rewritten as their own narrative to suit their own ends which are ever shifting. Like Marx himself, they believe in nothing moral. They worship power and money. They defy goodness. They contort it. They hate good, actually. They will murder it. I’m so sick of it. Not my most eloquent sentence but precisely how I feel. Like a walking pawn in their twisted game.

Here is something that’s the opposite of them, and a figure for their venomous hatred. Precisely because it is absolutely everything they are not and will never be. This is Gal Gadot meeting with hostage families in Tel Aviv this weekend.

This is a human being. This is not the person who is vilified online every day simply for breathing. Gadot is true grit. A brilliant actor and humanitarian, who defies Jew hatred in Hollywood every single day by the mere fact of her staying power. Last weekend, she was the center of a controversy - again. While interviewed in Israel, she felt the need to explain the lack of success of Snow White and the pressure on the movie to speak out against the war in Gaza. Why is this on the Jewish actor? It is on the Jewish actor because nobody else is brave enough to take accountability for what happened, and because the Jewish actor was the one who was smeared.

She said during an interview.

“I really enjoyed filming that movie, I really had fun. Even working alongside Rachel Zegler. We laughed and we talked, we had fun. I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit. And then October 7 happened, and what happened all over in different industries, not just Hollywood, there was a lot of pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel. And it happened. I can always explain and try to give people in the world context about the situation and the reality in Israel, and I always do that. But at the end, people make up their own minds. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But it is what it is, you win some, you lose some.”

After it blew up, Gadot walked back the comments a mere 24 hours later with an Instagram story:

“I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers, whose questions go straight to the heart. Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way. They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That’s the perspective I spoke from when I answered the question. Of course, the film didn’t fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed …”

Gadot has nothing to excuse or explain or apologize for. Listen here Gal. The flop of Snow White is not on you. It’s on your co-star Rachel Zegler, a spiritual and moral zero, who has taken advantage of her Jewish-sounding name since she entered Hollywood and who broke her contractual obligations and didn’t maintain a professional line when she actively smeared you in the midst of the film’s promotion because she wanted the world to know that she sided with terrorists and not the Jewish people.

But you don’t have to take my word for the events surrounding that movie’s promotion. Take it from Jonah Platt, son of the Disney producer who had to fly to Zegler to scold her for tanking the film she was the titular star of.

The anti-Jewish smear in the digital age is at an all time high. Nobody is immune. Not even Wonder Woman. And yet, I warned all of you a decade ago when you didn’t want to hear about it. I was one of the first. I beat the door down at the ADL who slammed the door back in my face. Blacklisted exists because I was blacklisted. I don’t want a prize for being cancelled. However, the very least the Jewish establishment world could do is honor the reality so that there’s some authoritative collective power behind it. Are any of these cowards ever going to stand up for those of us who were first? Are they ever going to say: she’s not crazy. Well?

Antisemites are addicted to the drama of hating Jews. It's a mental sickness. They spend years creating conspiracy fantasy about us. They think that the Jew is the source of evil. But when we are removed from the equation, the problems don't just persist; they get worse. Let’s look at Gaza, for instance. After 2005 there wasn't a single Jew left in Gaza. Not one (except for a few hostages, dead and alive). In fact, there were no Jews in Gaza till October 7, when Hamas invaded Israel and brought Jews back over the border as hostages. So after 2005, no Jew remained. Did Palestine get free? Did Gaza become a better place? Did things improve? No. They got worse.

It’s curious, isn’t it?

Jew hatred doesn’t say anything about us Jews. It does, however, say everything about the people buying and selling it. I have a lot of enemies because I’m not like them. But every day, I am also approached by people who are just like us, who are not afraid to say hello, and who also offer a thank you.

I have to believe there are more of us than there are of them.