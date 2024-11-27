There’s really nowhere to hide.

A Jewish start-up ran an ad campaign after October 7 that I absolutely despised, and they paid a lot of money for it: “Would you hide me?” That’s what it was called, intended to glean empathy from many non-Jews who didn’t possess that empathy, and it was not about to magically appear as a result of such weak and desperate victim-posturing. What we Jews don’t ever seem to grasp is that there is no hiding. There is only fighting. Which is why I don’t hide. Not in attics. Not beneath floorboards. And not with my Jewish identity. I wear it loud and proud, despite the dangers. There’s nowhere for me to hide because I fight. Because people know me now. My name. My face. And every day, some kind soul who I’ve never met before comes over to remind me that it is the only way to be.

I woke up on edge this morning because after I published my last piece titled “The Earth Is Flat” documenting the antisemitic fever that is steamrolling its way around the world currently; from Montreal to the Emirates, and everywhere in between, it was already old news. Within seconds of publishing that piece there was yet another horrendous incident in the last few days of an Israeli locksmith who was lured onto a job in Memphis, Tennessee and shot dead. Aviv Brook, an Israeli citizen, was murdered after he was called to a job in the night.

Then this morning, I woke up to another horrendous story: a group of 14-year-old school girls on the way to a school rehearsal together in London were attacked by a “male” who threw glass bottles at them from a window above, hospitalizing at least one girl who has injuries to the head and face. This was in Stamford Hill; one of the most populated Jewish areas in the UK. Was this on mainstream media? You know the answer to that.

I’m overwhelmed. It’s very strange to feel like you could be taken at any moment, and to know that the people in your life are too busy with paranoia that they’ve been fed by a lying media to understand what real threats to life in the West look like right now. It’s happening. Jews are being hunted in real time and once again we meet our slient dance partners; the bystanders who say nothing. Instead they scream at us or ghost us for not aligning with the same social justice utopia of theirs that led us back to the pre-Holocaust in the first place. Yes, ladies and gents. This is how it happened. You’re living through it now. Again. Promises broken.

So I went out this morning, feeling vexed, ready to run my run. And as I was running, with this pent-up suffocation that has been taking over my body for the last 72 hours or so, I started to feel stark naked. I was wary of the way the sun was exposing me. The threat of daylight. The width and the openness of wide open spaces. The other night I was walking around the block after dark, and I felt another threat; the threat of blackness, of sounds, of quiet. Day and night: like two different flavors of claustrophobia. And nowhere to hide. That is the feeling of being a Jew. Doors become barriers. Houses become prisons. Parks become killing fields. Train tracks become dead ends.

I was running around my neighborhood park, past all the usual signs that have pushed me further to the edge for years – daily reminders that this is not where I belong. The “BLACK LIVES MATTER” placards in the windows. The “Harris/Walz” lawn signs that my neighbors keep in front of their houses to deny the reality of the next four years. In fact, there’s one house around the perimeter of this park that for the last four years had a life-size cardboard cut-out of Joe Biden and another of Kamala Harris in the main window (I hate how little taste these people have. This is Silver Lake, dammnit. How about a Keith Haring in the window instead?). When Biden was out of the race, he was replaced by a cardboard cut-out of Tim Walz (impressively that very same day). However, the morning after the election, I noticed that the window was finally bare. No Don, no JD, just nobody home. In that house, we no longer have a President. We just have an at-long last vacant living room.

Anygay, there’s one sign that makes me the most uncomfortable. I hate this sign. I hate it more than those Jesus Saves signs outside churches in the middle of nowhere. In fact, I love those signs now because this sign is so soul offensive. It’s the sign that is meant to suggest a “safe space” for the many, not the Jew. (Did I say the Jew? I meant, the few). Here’s the sign. Available on Amazon for $22.

“In this house we believe!” Welcome to church, apparently. And what exactly do “we” believe in this house? Let’s see. 1/ That Black Lives Matter - so the three words we use to gain entry to any Jeni’s ice cream parlor post 2020. 2/ That “women’s rights are human rights” - cool, but what is a woman these days? Oh pardon me, JK Rowling; we’re not allowed to ask that question any more. 3/ “No human is illegal”. Yeh no, some human beings are in many circumstances illegal. 4/ “Science is real” but is it? Because I thought gender was a social construct now and there are no longer two sexes? I mean, what is a woman? Oops, sorry, I remember I’m not allowed to ask that question. This one is clearly about the ice caps melting. FACTS. 5/ “Love is love”. Gosh it’s neon pink that bit. Like a super camp blow-up flamingo in a swimming pool. That’s not “love”, by the way, honey. That’s just a weekend in Palm Springs. 6/ And last but not least, the creme de la creme: “kindness is everything”. Don’t we all aspire to be kind? Well, no. I don’t. I aspire to be honest, which can be very unkind. Not sorry.

This sign’s terrible six commandments are not fixed truths. These are like tickets in a raffle that you pick out when you’re in your high school creative writing class as prompts for an assignment. “Write about what this statement means to you.” (I hated these assignments). All jokes aside, this sign is serious because it captures the very essence of progressiveness (and by essence, I mean DOGMA). As the Judeo-Christian religions disappeared from our Western cultures, only to be replaced by the nihilism and atheism of new school thinkers such as Hitchens and Dawkins, something remained in human beings that wasn’t resolved by science: the search for meaning. You see, the search for meaning never goes away, even when religions become passé, and militants insist that there is no higher power or spirituality to life. It’s not human to cease questioning the things we have no real explanation for. In spite of the growing trend towards believing nothing, people without faith have begun to believe in something, and they don’t even realize that their social behavior around those beliefs has become evangelical in spirt, as they shun all those who don’t carry their same mantras. Fall short of these commands and suddenly that sign on the lawn becomes a refusal to grant you entry.

Let me ask you: how is that sign above any different from some good old fashioned Catholicism, hmm?

Bit wordy, right? You gotta have more time for Catholicism. What about some Islam? Bit snippier.

If I wanted to post a little Judaism, I’d just repeat the Ten Commandments. That is what these are after all. Rules to live by. Kindness is everything. Love is love. Call me old-fashioned but these are not good clear commandments. These are very wishy-washy. “Thou shall not kill.” See, that’s very clear. And I don’t think the majority of us are in disagreement, save the psychopath community, who aren’t identifying themselves as such in public because they know killing people is bad. Let’s face it. The sign I posted above and its new rules are shit. “Black lives matter”. What does that even mean? Why does it even need to be said? What is the action for that? We DO NOT know. We have never known.

This is why I wrote in my last piece that the ideology of human rights group-think has created chaos, not order, because it presupposes truisms out of highly contested issues of identity that we could spend lifetimes debating. And instead of debating them, we are punished for any attempt at figuring out the nuance of how these identities interact with one another. We are just ordered to know that they do “intersect”, and lord help you if you don’t have satellite navigation for that. What is at the crossing of “no human is illegal” and “science is real”? Cue your Waze app crashing from re-routing infinitely while trying to get to a destination unknown.

Back to my morning run. I ran past all the usual suspects and I saw a new sign. (By the way all the hostage posters in this neighborhood were ripped down immediately, because apparenty “no human is illegal” does not apply to Israeli kidnapees). I stopped in horror at this new arrival. It was a WANTED sign, with two pictures: one of Benjamin Netanyahu, and the other of Yoav Gallant, and the text read that following the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (a court that has no jurisdiction in America, where we live here), these two men are wanted for arrest on grounds of “genocide” in Gaza “since October 7” (strange date, given the IDF operation began weeks after 10/7), and the sign inferred that all and any Jews who defend Israel’s war are also as a result of the ICC decision “wanted”. Hilariously at the bottom of the sign it says that the people wanted are “armed and extremely dangerous”. My horns must be showing.

Finally! All my dreams had come true! Or what I mean to say is that finally here was a cold hard piece of evidence that I had been right all along; that the years of virtue-signalling in this holier-than-thou social justice religion was inevitably going to arrive at its obvious terminal: Jews are the reason, and Jews are no longer welcome here. Kindness is everything, but not when it comes to Jews. Love is love, but oh boy not the Jews. No, no Jew lovers here. No human is illegal, except the Jew. Jew very illegal. Shylock. Remember him? And these guys. Netanyahu. Gallant. And any Jew who stands by this “genocide”. All illegal humans. Arrest them. Hunt them. Kill them.

I tore down almost a dozen of these signs. These signs are provided for by terrorists that live in America. Terror cells pay morons to hang these up, in a coordinated fashion, around specific targeted areas, like the most “liberal” parts of LA.

To my darling friends, who no longer speak to me because I didn’t want Kamala Harris and her terrorism-pandering cronies to win this election, do you think I’m going to declare lifelong silence towards you for voting against my security and my life? No. I’m not. I believe in democracy and polarity of opinion. And I know you’re all too braindead and mindwashed by years of repeating your shitty nonsense commandments to understand what these posters, and this behavior, and this radicalisation actually is. Embarrassing. If only I was friends with Justine Bateman instead. I read her book “Fame” many years ago. She is a filmmaker and a writer and no stranger to cancellation, and she’s just about the best thing on Twitter since the election.

This is what she tweeted that day.

“I have found the last four years to be an almost intolerable period. A very un-American period in that any questioning, any opinions, any likes or dislikes were held up to a very limited list of “permitted positions” in order to assess acceptability. I’ve never in my life known that to be an American environment. It’s an environment I have encountered in smaller groupings (a church, a private club, a clique), but never before as a national blanket. It has been suffocating. Common sense was discarded, intellectual discussion was demonized. Only “permitted position” behavior and speech was “allowed.” Complete intolerance became almost a religion and one’s professional and social life was threatened almost constantly. Those that spoke otherwise were ruined as a warning to others. Their destruction was displayed in the “town square” of social media for all to see. This was the #MeMeMeMeToo moment, where every effort was made to divert attention to oneself, instead of recognizing how one contributes to the whole. This was the era of trying to exercise control over those who did not want to follow the crowd and has their own ideas about what they needed to do. This dampened our culture and innovation, bringing people to even think that generative #AI, a regurgitation of the past, was actually our cultural future. When you starve a society of those called to be independent thinkers and cultural and intellectual innovators, you rob that society of any forward movement. Those that tried to impose that control maintained a kind of “hall monitor” position by threatening others with damning labels like “sexist,” “racist,” “homophobic,” etc, when the free-thinking and questioning was nothing of the sort. However, the mob mentality that followed caused these social convictions when there was often no evidence to support them. I am neither one extreme or the other, but am one of the millions of people who believe in common sense, and that everyone should be free to live their lives however they want, unless that freedom interferes with someone else’s freedom to live their own life. That’s it.”

Standing ovation.

I am currently reading “The Madness of Crowds” by Douglas Murray and will soon be sharing a list of books to help those of you who are struggling with de-programming from all this identity politics claptrap. Gad Saad’s “The Parisitic Mind” should be your gateway drug. Proceed from there.

Yesterday was the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Since The UN did not acknowledge the most pressing issue, it was up to the illegal Jews to do it. Yesterday I reminded everyone that on October 7, hundreds of Israeli women and children were murdered, gang raped and beaten. That former Israeli hostages had testified about the sexual violence they experienced by Hamas during their capitivity, including in the halls of the UN. And that to this day, 13 Israeli women remain hostage in Gaza, held captive by their torturers and rapists.

The world:

If human rights activists truly believed the words that came out of their mouths and they wanted to call on an end to silence and an end to violence against women, they should still be screaming - SCREAMING - about our thirteen women held by Hamas. And they are not, and they never have been, because it was never about women, it was about them. Indeed all the “love is love” people who claim to care about women and children spend every single one of their days living and breathing on planet Earth (where climate change is real) failing to acknowledge the women and children held captive by Hamas. They don’t care at all about any women or children, unless perhaps they identify as trees or endangered Australian fauna. These activists are obsolete and they want to stay relevant by pandering to terrorists.

Case in point; the United Nonces. I mean, Nations. United Nations. Yesterday, it was reported that Genocide Prevention Advisor Alice Nderitu, a global expert on “genocide” who once said that genocide is manipulated by politicians and by people with other interests (she’s smart), was let go by the United Nations, because she inconveniently (but correctly) surmised – with her expertise – that Israel is not committing a genocide against Palestinians. Not allowed at the UN. At the UN you can’t actually know the difference between a genocide and a war; you have to accept that the Jewish nation does genocide, because “in this house we believe…”

Depressing isn’t it? Or not. Actually, I’m excited for Trump and his aide Elise Stefanik to go at the UN, and to hopefully cut some of its funding. That building in New York City is prime real estate and could be put to good use, namely the progress of civilization, not the undoing of it all.

"No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth" said Plato. It’s true. I’m sorry I offended you all. I’m not the first to do it.

Besides there’s an actual problem going on, and it’s that the Jews are being hunted. You see, since the ICC warrants were issued last week, Jews all over the globe are being lynched, kidnapped, murdered and violently assaulted. In Canada, in Tennesseee, in New York City, in Australia, in London, and in Israel, where ahead of a proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah, which has since been passed today by Netanyahu’s cabinet, the terror army operating out of Lebanon fired almost 300 rockets at Israel.

Yes the Jews are being hunted at large. Here is the last week:

There is only one place at the bottom of Hilell’s list here, and you guessed it, it’s… Iceland. Lol, imagine. Israel, d’oh.

And by whom are we being hunted? Muslims and their assailant willing victims of the West; the socialists. In a discovery that shocks nobody who has been reading Blacklisted for the last 14 months…

You can bet there are stashes in America, too.

Here’s a story buried on the Daily Mail today. This story is not unbelievable. It’s very believable. What’s unbelievable is that nobody is talking about it. Headline:

Muslim schoolgirl admits lying that her teacher was Islamophobic - which led to him being decapitated by a jihadist - because she was suspended for two days and worried her parents would be angry

Samuel Paty was 47. He taught history and geography and was beheaded in the streets of Paris in 2020.

There’s a whole lot of lawfare, media inversion, and moral fraud going on. I know conclusively that it is due to the decision by the ICC to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant for “genocide” (a case paid for and brought as an act of lawfare by Islamic Jihadists, and overseen by a Muslim QC Karim Khan who is under investigation for sexual assault) that there are now WANTED posters all over east Hollywood, bought and paid for by terror cells inside America. I know conclusively that a group of 14-year-old Jewish girls being attacked with glass bottles will not appear on mainstream news. This is a pattern of abuse and it is nothing if not consistent.

This was the obsolete mainstream media yesterday, on a day when the New York Times should have been highlighting the female hostages in Gaza.

As a direct result of “human rights law” and a worldwide media smear against Israel, Jews are being lynched, kidnapped, murdered, attacked with glass and with fists in the street and having their buildings vandalized. International lawyers and human rights lawyers are not participating in justice, just as journalists are not reporting the news with integrity. They are participating in lawfare and biased agendas, and we will bring every last one of them to justice. I wonder if these “lawyers” have ever heard of the Dreyfuss affair? A word to the wise: be careful who you align with and what promises are made to you. Many people working in social justice, human rights advocacy and leftist media are about to receive karmic retribution and you won’t want to be dragged down with them.

Jews are being hunted. The hunt is being covered up. And the song remains the same. Multiple stories this weekend of Jewish men lured and murdered. One a locksmith in Memphis, TN. One a chabad Rabbi kidnapped in UAE. Jihad supporters setting fire to Montreal. Controlled bomb explosions in London and Glasgow. Antisemitism driving out Jews in Australia’s major cities where Jewish businesses are graffiti’d with images of hook-nosed Jews. I was going to send this essay to a friend. To several friends who have sworn they’ll never speak to me again. Because I’m trying to live. No point. No time.

We are being hunted. At any moment any of us could be compromised. The world’s institutions have been bought – in the literal sense of the word – by Islamists and the weak leadership of Western democracies has allowed them to infect what was once liberal about our societies. Either you’re with me, or not. I can’t carry anyone forward who doesn’t understand this. I’m scared and I’m prepared. And no I’m not going to stop talking to you because you voted to keep an Administration that created this extremist disaster. We’ve got real problems. And love is love. And science is real. And you’re the ones who will die first in the apocalypse.