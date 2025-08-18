Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
3h

Like drinking from a fire hose, but yes. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Waterstreet's avatar
Charles Waterstreet
4h

Dear Eve , the video for Missing was ahead of it’s time , the dancing couples represented the way in which relationships change , from one to another, it was such a metaphor that I use it to explain myself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture