My life in the music press was all a facade, but it was one hell of a love story. It was a mirage that vanished as quickly as it appeared, yet I still lived in it. I believed the dream was real. It was a stage and the characters came and went, and then the stage collapsed. Exeunt. So a month or so ago I thought it was an idea to revisit some of those times and places and people in my life, to make sure it happened. To revisit some of the lessons. It began because I was sitting in the dark with my candles lit listening to ‘Missing’ by Everything But The Girl, and memories came in. And I thought, Wait a minute, remember how I used to have an exchange online with the singer from Everything But The Girl – Tracey Thorn? For those who don’t know, she’s a cult icon in the UK.

And my mind wandered. Oh wait a second, how about that time we wound up sat next to each other at the Hammersmith Apollo for the Kate Bush comeback tour in 2014? Tracey Thorn was on my right and we sat there completely awestruck and silent watching Kate Bush for hours. Bush had come out of her reclusive sojourn where she’d been dormant for eons, having not performed live for 35 years. She was taking on these shows, held as a residency at the iconic London venue. For all of my former life that was smoke and mirrors, I did manage to see Kate Bush perform in the flesh.

When I left the Apollo, I tweeted: “I disagree with all the Kate Bush reviews. It's not a ‘once in a lifetime experience’. I'd happily go again.”

It really was something beyond the world. Not a homecoming. More like an unshedding. A true gift. A reminder that there could always be more to come, no matter how sure you are that everything has already happened. She swore she wouldn’t do it. She committed to that for almost four decades. And then Kate Bush changed her mind.

In Thorn’s review for The New Statesman she writes:

I should probably write this somewhere more formal – my will, perhaps – but in case I forget, let me say here that I would be happy for you to play this song at my funeral. I weep as she sings it, partly because I’m imagining my own funeral, but also because we are witnessing a struggle between life and death, where a drowning woman yearns to be saved, to return to her beloved family.

I imagine there are people in the world who hear the name Kate Bush and think of ‘Wuthering Heights’. For crying out loud, who purposely listens to ‘Wuthering Heights’? That’s like putting on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with intent. I don’t listen to ‘Wuthering Heights’. I listen to Hounds Of Love. I listen to ‘Never Be Mine’ and ‘Babooshka’ and ‘Pull Out The Pin’ and ‘And So Is Love’. I listen to Aerial’s titular track. I was listening to that for the whole month of July. “I wanna be up, up on the roof!” she sings, ascending above the sun itself. Everything I’ve ever read about Aerial has ruined the album for me. Just a bunch of old men who fancied Bush in the 1970s pretentiously writing about birdsong and nature and motherhood. No thank you.

I don’t know that it’s the easiest album to write about. I do know she performed the title track on that stage at Hammersmith Apollo, and turned a theater into a rave at dawn. And everything became very clear to me. So clear in fact that the next day I went into my office and handed in my letter of resignation. I was on a plane to Los Angeles only weeks later with one suitcase. Goodbye London. Once the clouds clear, you don’t see the sky the same way. I got above everything, and I had to go. If I’d stayed, it would have killed me. London was already making a good go of taking the breath from me. I saw the exit and I chose peace and a new adventure.

The dawn has come

And the wine will run

And the song must be sung

And the flowers are melting

In the sun

Here’s a playlist of all the songs I spent the summer writing about. I hope you got to understand a little part of me you didn’t know about before.