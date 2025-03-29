I made a reference to Clueless the other day, but I am going to do it again, because Clueless was perhaps the most important thing to happen to me in my childhood. It was a dream, and I lived that dream hundreds of hours of screening time over.

In 1995, in only 97 minutes I learned who Claude Monet and The Cranberries and Alaïa were; I learned that there was a jazz singer called Billie Holiday and that Billie Holiday was a woman who men listen to if they are secretly only interested in other men; I understood what it was to “roll” with your “homies”; I was exposed to Radiohead and Counting Crows and the 12 Step program; I saw a Jeep for the first time; I was socialized to believe that the worst thing you could be in the entire world was “a virgin who can’t drive” and that the most demure way to refer to menstruation was to reveal that you were “surfing the crimson wave”; and my nervous system was shocked into recognizing that Alicia Silverstone in a red satin dress would in fact be my gateway to my only future sexual orientation. All in 97 minutes. Astounding.

When I was nine-years-old, however, I don’t think I knew what an “herbal refreshment” was, which is how Brittany Murphy’s (RIP) character - Tai - referred to marijuana, and I hope I didn’t understand what Stacey Dash’s character - Dionne - meant when she said her best friend Cher was “hymen-ally challenged”. I don’t think the more ethnic oriented jokes about Lucy, the housekeeper, or the scene with Cher bemused watching television saying out loud “I thought they declared peace in the Middle East” while watching a report from Kosovo… really landed on me until I was somewhat older. (Yes, I can perform Clueless by heart.) I still had things to work out, and I would do so in time.

The point is, when I was a child, I was exposed to the adult world through the prism of pop culture, and the adult world trusted that children would figure it out by themselves. I don’t think we live in that world any more. When I was 13, and at a sleepover at my friend Julie’s house, I watched my first proper slasher movie – Scream 2 - which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar (my other seminal gateway crush as Buffy The Vampire Slayer) being butchered by Ghostface and thrown from the roof of her sorority house (Neve Campbell’s “Sydney Prescott” had graduated to college in the sequel, whereas in Scream the action takes place around a group of senior High Schoolers). Gellar’s character Cici runs up the stairs. So she gets it. Running up the stairs - big mistake.

I was terrified of Scream 2 in which the first murder happens in the bathroom stalls of a cinema where Jada Pinkett Smith’s boyfriend gets stabbed in the head, while pressing his ear to hear the strange sounds coming through the wall of the neighboring cubicle. I was scared to pee in a public toilet for years after that. Even at school (to be fair, the high school girls toilets were a horror scene of their own). But the movie led me in pursuit of more jump scares and slasher highs, which in the late ‘90s was easy, because slasher movies were a dime a dozen. Slasher movies were a healthy way for 90s/00s teens to exorcise their inner rage monsters. Slasher movies and Nintendo 64 (single person shooters were a level of controlled violence that would suffice for my adrenaline chasing at the age of 13).

I loved teen horror. Scream is likely still one of my all-time favorites, given its delicious balance of generational satire versus homage. Then there was I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Faculty - of the time but enduring. Better best forgotten were the likes of Urban Legend and Disturbing Behavior, but they provided careers for young upstarts, and kept the genre alive.

In the ‘90s and early ‘00s there was a rabbit hole and to enter it you had to have resources. A Blockbuster video card. Someone with a car who could drive you places. Some pocket money to buy CDs or second-hand cassettes. A library membership. Then the world got bigger and wider and more yours, but also ours. And while it wasn’t the same world as our parents inhabited, they were usually aware of what was going on in the next room, even if it gave them a headache. At 14, I was into a British punk band with a skin-headed Black front-woman called Skunk Anansie. “Turn that Skunk And The Aniseed Balls garbage down!” would come the calls from downstairs.

What we consumed as kids was largely out in the open, and it was all an EVENT. It was an anticipated action movie for the summer. It was an album that had been teased and previewed three to six months in advance. It was an unlikely radio smash that set everyone in a specific time and place (New Radicals “Get What You Give”, anyone?). It was communal. It was universal. It was generational. It was connective.

Our parents had access to most of it, and we had a reasonable amount of freedom given the trust that was negotiated. If I was going to the movies, my parents trusted that I was seeing something age appropriate even if I wasn’t. (I remember sneaking into 15 rating “Dante’s Peak” when I was barely 12 and confirming that I was born three years before 1986 flawlessly to the usher without taking a breath). If a CD had a Parental Advisory sticker on it, it’s not like it would be confiscated. Besides on Jagged Little Pill, it was just the one swear on “You Oughtta Know”, right? (“and are you thinking of me when you f*** her”). But we had rules in the house so I never used the “f” word, even though it was lathered in the pop culture I consumed. It lived reasonably in an adjacent world to me that I had access to. There was a boundary around reality and fantasy. Of course, I won’t deny the influence would blur the lines. As Sisqo’s “Thong Song” dominated the airwaves and MTV Base for what seemed like half a decade, the question did present itself: should I be wearing one? Again, however it was an exercise in figuring things out by ourselves. And when I did bring a thong home from H&M for the first time, I wanted to never have that cheap cotton sawing away at my butt crack again till absolutely necessary.

Kids are smart.

I was 14 when dial-up internet was installed in our home, and there was one PC for communal use. I had a Nokia 3310 as my first phone after 9/11. I had £10 credit every week, and sent texts to a few friends and my parents. The game Snake was the only additional feature of that phone. Communal cultural events always felt bigger than whatever could take me out of reality on the computer (and with slow connection, it took patience to want to be sat at a desktop). Whether it was the MTV Video Music Awards, or a new season of Channel 4’s Big Brother, or the comeback of Star Wars and Anakin Skywalker (the less said about Jar Jar Binks the better) or the millennial launch of The OC, or the epic arrival of Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings, we were all unified by our collective experience. The girls in school either had a crush on Elijah Wood as Frodo, or Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, or Orlando Bloom as Legolas, or (ahem) Liv Tyler as Arwen, and we had permission to objectify them. There was nothing wrong with that. It was safe.

Just as when we were younger children, it was safe for us to learn about love and loss and friendship watching classic Disney tales. I cried at a film for the first time when Mufasa died at the start of The Lion King. The scene where Simba is guided by Rafiki to seek his father’s spirit in the night sky among the stars helped me process the deaths of my grandparents. I watched Aladdin and realized that you could be a princess and fall in love with a pauper. Little Mermaid taught me that being pretty doesn’t cut it if you don’t have your voice. I figured out a lot of stuff watching Disney movies. And Sebastian the crab didn’t make me racist towards Jamaicans. Nor did I watch Beauty And The Beast wondering why there were no Jews or Muslims or Black people in it. I watched it and thought about how cool it was that Belle really saved the Beast from himself by not being the sort of basic bitch who would be impressed by Gaston and his guns in the village. (Also Celine Dion, forever).

Adults trusted us as kids to figure things out and in turn we (for the most part) trusted them. But has all of that broken?

When I hoovered up the Netflix show Adolescence last night (it’s a four-parter, British series which follows a boy convicted of murdering his 13-year-old female classmate), I was largely struck by the broken trust between adults and our kids. Three decades ago the hope for the world wide web was that it would provide a democratic “information superhighway”. The truth is that it has broken down communications in our close-knit families and networks, isolated most of us, and created a private autonomy that has not been earned for young people while the adult world is distracted by its own bombardment. Where everything was once shared, now it is all restricted behind the screens of personal devices. In today’s age, a shut bedroom door is the least of anyone’s problems if they’re worried about how to reach their own children.

Adolescence takes in so much of today’s conversation. The great divide between boys and girls. The hyper-sexualization of under-aged kids. The premature obsession with valuing physical appearance and potential. The gulf in understanding between adults and children. The lack of healthy outlets for pre-teen anger resulting in more male violence and bullying. The loss of authority and discipline that adults command. The culture of fear that exists around the children we don’t really feel we know…

In Adolescence, we see a boy and we also see a man. Jamie, the 13-year-old accused of murder, wets his pants when the police come in to arrest him. “He’s had an accident”, says the policeman who cuffs him, a boy, and tells his father to go and help him change. But then in an interrogation room, we see Jamie, the adult man trapped in a boy’s body, talking without thought about his hatred for women. He wants the vindication for what he’s done from a female independent case worker, who he tries to garner sympathy from while talking about how he was bullied by the murdered girl: “See? You think she’s a bitch too,” he says. Before she has to remind him that the girl in question is dead. “Do you know what death is, Jamie?” she asks, to make sure that the boy understands the severity of the crime.

Jamie is obsessed with what is right and wrong, but he has killed another child and he feels it is justified because of how he was treated; because he was bullied. Jamie, a 13-year-old, has been the judge of his own behavior, and that has led him to murder another child. He forgot his place in the society as a child governed by rules, by adults, by systems. He thought he was above it. He does not defer to authority.

Many critics have focused worthy analysis of the show on the role that technology and social media plays in teenagers now. But during the four hours of drama all I could think about was this: the assumed innocence of children. What have children done to ensure our assumed innocence? How innocent are the children of 2025? And whose fault is it that they may not be as innocent as we once were?

In order for children to be innocent, we have to believe that they are innocent. We have to trust it. This generation of parents have not. Instead, they have assumed that their children will not be clever enough to judge and assess things in the same way they once did. They have policed children’s storytelling, projected their own fears and disappointments about a sexist/racist/homophobic (insert claim) world onto them and their fairy tales. They have told children that they do not trust them to come to their own conclusions. Is it so bad to tell little girls the story of Rapunzel? A girl will one day discover that she shouldn’t spend her life waiting to be rescued from a tower. But what is the intrinsic harm in the stories of kings and queens? Of little mermaids and captains of ships? Of lions and lionesses. Of Arabian street rats and princess Jasmines?

There is a tried and tested formula for the happiness of children, and fairy tales are a part of it. Whether it was Disney, or MTV, Clueless, or Sugar magazine, I grew up excited to live in a big wide world; a world that I imagined was ripe with opportunities and freedoms. It never crossed my mind that my experience would be lesser because I’m Jewish,because I’m a woman. I wasn’t thinking about that. I was thinking of one day driving my own soft top white Jeep through 90210, blasting “Kids In America” by the Muffs (I would never drive a white Jeep now, make it a green Bronco please). I wasn’t anxious, because the world I was presented with was one in which there were limitless possibilities for happy endings and a vision in which I could win.

Of course, the bubble bursts for all of us eventually. But when I close my eyes at night, I still have the capacity to dream.