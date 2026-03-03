Breaking news today is that President Trump is cutting off all trade with Spain. “We no longer want anything to do with Spain. They have great people but they don’t have great leadership.” This comes a day after Pedro Sanchez refused to let America use bases in Spain because of the old canard: international law. International law is to anti-American antisemitic leftists what Islam is to Islamists. It is their own extreme religion. International law applies only when it suits their interests to protect Islamic psychopaths who are going to blow up their countries the second they get the opportunity.

Why is that a leader like Sanchez would send his country into third world status over this? Ayatollah Sanchez is a buffoon, hated by many people in Spain who wish a Mossad pager would land in his pocket already. He has been ripping out olive fields that grow for centuries to replace them with solar panels. This fanatical eco-Taliban of climate change will take generations to reverse. I wonder sometimes who would kill the planet faster: the communists or the Mullahs?

Countries like Spain (or, Al-Andalus) are going to be left without Israeli and American intelligence. It’s these countries that deserve to be BDS’d - not Israel. So let’s go easy on the Albarinos for a while, eh. Do the Spanish government have any idea what this will mean for the security of their civilian populations? “International law” has become one thing only – a noose by which these once great European nations are hanging themselves.

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, could not have been clearer in his no-frills, no-bullshit press conference yesterday. He set the terms for the Iran strikes:

"Our ambitions are not utopian, they are realistic… Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons."

NATO and Germany’s Chancellor back the US and Israel’s strikes, recognizing that Iran was on the cusp of having nuclear capabilities. It doesn’t take a genius to see what the Islamic regime of Iran has been doing to its surrounding states in the last 72 hours, to understand what the regime would do with a nuke. As previously stated, they have struck more countries in the Arab world in three days than Israel has ever struck.

But is that against international law? Are the banned cluster rockets that have been seen over the skies of Israel, coming from Iran, against international law? (The answer is yes, but the protectors of said “law” are silent on these actions). Are the retaliative strikes from Iran that target heavily populated areas in Israel, murdering innocents, against international law? Yes, and yet again, this doesn’t upset the international law set. Because the international law set want to see Jews die and terrorists remain in power.

I will repeat what I have written in the past. In 1942 at the Wannsee Conference in Nazi Germany – the meeting that determined the mass extermination of the Jewish people in the death camps – the people sitting around the table for Hitler were the top legal academic scholars in Germany. It was the legal sector who attended the Final Solution meeting and voted for it. Today, human rights lawyers are a Trojan Horse, upholding arbitrary rules that they are not applying in an integrity-driven way. They are instead protecting the new Nazi regime in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which currently holds 90 million Iranians hostage. They have instead taught you and coerced you to hate the freedom fighters, so they can get paid by the terrorist regimes, while they libel us truth-tellers. Truth-tellers who wish to enlighten everyone and end the totalitarian nightmare we’ve been living in for the last 20 years. They are the enemy of the state, protecting the tyrants who wish to end our lives for good.

“Stop killing kids!” they scream, the same meaningless screams for the last three years about Gaza. What about: stop radicalizing kids. How about that? Stop the Islamists from radicalizing their own children, and while we’re at stop progressives in the West from doing the same. (Need I be specific? You know what I mean.) A school is hit in Iran, and the details have yet to emerge about how it happened, and suddenly it’s all the international law crowd care about. Where were they when Iranian school girls were being beaten till they bled for not covering their hair properly? Where were they when Iranian school girls were having their eyes gouged out and their faces spoiled for life in acid attacks? WHERE WERE THEY?

Sorry ladies - international law says no. The bottom line is: it is - according to all these legal jackasses – in violation of international law to have peace in the Middle East. All to protect the egos of dumb ahistorical grifters like Cenk Uygur who posted this epic fail yesterday. He can’t even get his own followers to agree with him. That’s how collectively low the IQ level is of the antizionist human rights lawyer:

What many don’t realize is that World War III isn’t coming. We have been living it for years. It’s an information war. The casualties are all around us. Your friends. Your family members. These people are fallen victims of World War III. They have turned against their own loved ones, their own values and their own nations and given their thinking brains up to collectivism. You can’t give up on them. Keep trying to fight for their conscience. Big Brother has swallowed them and they have forgotten that 2+2=4.

Iran doesn’t care who it attacks. It has the capacity to reach Europe, and has already struck Cyprus (or Cyrpus, according to the BBC, see below). Do they think that if we just ask the regime nicely, and sit them down for a cup of Tetley tea and some Jammy Dodgers that they’ll just stop bombing British military bases? The regime of Iran is attacking any Arab state going unprovoked. That should tell the Pedro Sanchez’s of the world something about the regime’s approach to building relationships.

A missile struck a British base in Cyprus, and Ayatollah Starmer decided he doesn’t want to respond because of “international law”. Britain is abandoning its own military, and Greece (!) is sending a warship to help instead. This is your war, Britain. How many terrorist plots have you had to foil for the last few decades? How many terrorist Islamists have been sent over to your country on dinghy boats to wage war on your people? Do you remember 7/7? Do you remember Manchester Arena? What happened to:

“We shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

On Keir Starmer, Trump said today: “This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with.” No shit, Sherlock.

Meanwhile, in non-upside-down land, Iran has actually struck Qatar. And Qatar is striking back. It’s like watching Freddie Kruger kill Michael Meyers.

In Lebanon, as previously reported, the IDF has begun a campaign to hit Hezbollah hard. Hussein Makled, the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters was eliminated in a precise strike in Beirut. The President of Lebanon has condemned Hezbollah’s attacks, distancing himself from the Iranian terror militia after they have dragged Lebanon into another war with Israel.

But back to Iran this morning. As the regime continues to seek its replacement(s, multiple) for Supreme Leader, Israel majestically bombed the meeting. In one fell swoop, 88 members of the council were eliminated while casting votes to choose the next Ayatollah. Perhaps they should move the next one to Zoom?

Today, Trump shut down all the standard clickbaiting antisemitic conspiracy spread by the likes of Tucker Qatar-lson, Megyn Khataib Kelly and - now disappointingly –Matt Mullah Walsh who are all fuming about Israel forcing America into an unnecessary war. Trump set the record straight, saying that, in fact, the opposite is true.

“We were having negotiations with these lunatics (Iran) and they were going to attack first if we didn’t do it. So if anything I forced Israel’s hand.” - Trump

Jaw-dropping details are emerging about how the Mossad managed to track Ali Khameini’s bodyguards in order to eliminate the Supreme Leader. The Israeli intelligence hacked into Iran’s traffic cameras for years to monitor daily routines and movements. Next time you look up at your CVS security camera, blow us a kiss, eh?

Back in the Holy Land, the scenes in the bunkers of Israel are classic Israel; the opposite of a victim-oriented nation. I have seen videos of babies taking their first steps. I saw a video of a wedding party (below). Last night, during the festival of Purim, the club popped off underground. Check out this live performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”. Israel: the mortal enemy of Western leftists, in fact the envy of all who have forgotten why we fight to stay alive.

I spot a Maduro on the mic there. However, the prize for best Purim costume has unanimously gone to this IDF soldier, who dressed up as Greta Thunberg on her base.

See these women? With humor, with a future, with the right to free speech and free religion and free HAIR? That’s Jewish women in Israel; the country the Western progressives have been taught to despise. You think that the other guy - the one who will murder women and gays for singing and dancing – would think twice about using their nuke to end your civilization?

Below are the Iranian women’s national football team, who refused to sing the anthem of the Islamic Regime two nights ago at the opening match of the Asian Cup. This is feminism. I don’t condone violence so I won’t say that Western liberal women deserve a slap in the face. But they should be forced to watch and explain this, over clutching onto each other’s seething irrational hatred of Donald Trump and the Jews like they’re all in some toxic codependent sisterhood with one another:

Of all of it, however, nothing in the world makes me more emotional than seeing the 30 some female IDF pilots and navigators up there obliterating the Islamic Regime. We your Jewish sisters have always been your eternal ride or dies. If they fuck with you, we make sure they find out. It is always a reckless mistake to forget that.

Finally, every child in the United States should know this woman’s heroism. A US fighter jet was struck down over Kuwait, only to be met by friendly civilians making sure she was OK. The US Army and the Israeli Defense Forces are met with open arms among the Arab nations who are experiencing ecstasy with the thought of a regime-less Iran.

Thank yourself for being here. It means you’re not a casualty of this war. It means you’re smart. And smart people will survive.

To support Blacklisted please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year. Every subscription counts.