On the day of the American election in 2016, I was in the sky for the unnatural length of time it takes a direct flight to go from LAX to Ben Gurion airport via Toronto airport on an Air Canada plane. I remember these details with surgeon-like precision because when Trump was elected in 2016 I was in a state of catatonic dismay. The plane was about to disembark, and a passenger had managed to get some signal on his phone before we dismounted, and said out loud in the cabin, “Trump won.” The entire cabin fell silent. I don’t remember anything other than a sombre moment of pause and dread. I remember feeling relieved that I was in Israel, and had a few days to escape whatever may mount in America in reaction to the news, and that I had the benefit of being able to indulge a country I adore with a view to reassuring myself that there was another place I could go if this incoming administration was to be as terrible as I feared.

At the time, I was very ensconced in the collective fury and hypervigilance of the progressive world; everyone I was a champion of, or friends with, was gay or Black or trans or Latino, or some hybrid of all, plus a feminist firebrand. I saw everything in black and white, us versus them. I was newly out of Europe, and while Jeremy Corbyn was looming on the sidelines I was still tricking myself that I could hold hands with all the people who loved him; that they were still my people, they just didn’t understand yet. I was naive but I was also wildly in love with my life, and I wasn’t ready to give up what I had; access to the only thing I cared about - art.

In fact, when Israel would call upon me as a music journalist, I felt a pang of shame, like an embarrassing uncle was asking me to do him a favor now I was a big shot rock journalist. And I knew the attitudes of the editorial teams I wrote for, who would never want to touch Israel. Of course, I no longer recognize this version of me, but I see echoes of it in so many Jews in the West and in the arts, and I feel sorry for them.

There was a festival in Israel called Tune In Tel Aviv that took place annually, and performed as a sort of SXSW style show-and-tell of up-and-coming and unsigned talent in Israel for prospective managers, labels and promoters to see in showcases and “discover”. The organizer at the time, an amazing, passionate, relentless dude called Jeremy Hulsh, was making perhaps his second or third yearly attempt to get me to go, and it was impossible to get my editors to take the bait. NME wouldn’t do it. Q wouldn’t do it. Pitchfork certainly wouldn’t do it. Spin wouldn’t do it. The broadsheet newspapers wouldn’t do it. But Billboard had a pro Israel editor named Shirley Halperin, and she said she’d take some extra pieces by me (she was attending too), so off I went to investigate whether Tel Aviv had any talent that could wield an international audience.

From my Billboard report, 2016:

The festival features over 100 acts who perform over four nights (November 9 to 12) in venues dotted throughout the convoluted bazaars, broken streets, and bottleneck lanes of Israel’s largest metropolis. This year Hulsh’s right arm — manager and publicist Boaz Sachs — informs that they’ve secured the city’s best upcoming venues. They’re not all around the corner from one another but jumping in and out of cabs to screech through TLV’s narrow streets allows for a pretty comprehensive crash course in the city’s heady nightlife. “In a minute there’s some new age Chassidic electro starting downstairs!” shouts Hulsh in a fascinating venue named Teder.Fm, a secret courtyard occupied by bustling restaurants, recording studios and practice spaces, live stages and bars. It reminds of New York’s Silent Barn, except with the Eastern mix of cumin and hashish wafting through the air. Over in the North by the Port is Hangar 11, an industrial square space, enormous enough for club nights and rock shows. This year it hosts the festival’s international headliners Moderat from Berlin. Other venue highlights include Papaito, a great-sounding low-ceiling’d bar, home to soul and funk nights. A club called Kuli Alma is by far the most unique, impressive and reflective of Israel’s restorative, patchwork architecture. It’s a subterranean outdoor Mecca off near the markets, disguised by foliage. One of its rooms is decorated by Pokemon cut-outs, the other dotted with arcade games, an art gallery and a bar that doubles up as a pizza joint, serving alcoholic slushies for cocktails. The extra kookiness of the city’s escapist rabbit-holes are an expression of pure necessity. These distractions are required in an often war-torn city. Tel Aviv itself continues to be a breeding ground for the young and eager, a graffiti’d melting pot of liberally minded expats from around the globe mixed with Israeli-born former army cadets, all trying to make the grade with the few tools they have. It’s only natural that it’s become a hubbub for self-realized musicians. People here live out bohemian existences like they’re in throwback Greenwich Village times, except instead of brown tenement buildings they occupy shacks. Talking to one of the festival’s volunteers, who moved to Tel Aviv from London’s East End six years ago, she describes the rental market as a permanent search for “a lovely shithole.” It reminds me of when I visited a friend who moved here a few years ago. She was making do with furniture she found on the street and a smattering of resourcefulness. Spraying the chair with a can of gold paint I remember her saying: “It was a garden chair, now it’s my golden throne.” Similarly the talent here is trying to make something out of nothing.

After four days and nights of non-stop showcases, I picked five artists to watch. Number one was a newly signed Noga Erez, who has gone on to become an international star. I remember the night I watched her perform onstage, just Erez rapping and dancing and doing her own tracks with only an outstanding live drummer onstage with her, it was clear I was seeing a different animal of Tel Avivian artist. Erez performed and it was clear to all watching her that she knew she was a cut above, and had what it took to break out of Israel. Eight years later, she is now touring her third and best yet album “The Vandalist” released this year - her first major label release on Atlantic records.

Erez and I kept in contact on Instagram, and we have rarely exchanged messages, but I do remember some back and forth when she was making that album in Madrid, and my travels to the Spanish city missed hers by a hair. Noga lived in Madrid for five months while making the record with her life partner and creative collaborator Ori Rousso (they have always worked together). You can hear the Madrileño reggaeton inspiration on album standout “Ayayay” which features Argentine rapper DILLOM. Elsewhere, lyrically, Erez is showing a mirror to her fellow leftist liberals, with tracks such as “PC People” in which she’s poking fun at the liberati’s inability to have real discourse (“peace and love is an alibi/Kiss and hug, give a smile for the public eye”). She also kept a song written pre October 7 about relationships and love, titled “Come Back Home”. The Billie Eilish-style chorus now has a far different resonance after the deadly massacre attacks.

“Come with your flowers, take off your shoes (Take off your shoes)

They stopped the fire, I read the news (I read the news)

My love is timeless, I wait by the phone

Don't leave me hanging, please just come back home”

Anyway see for yourself, and check out the title track from “The Vandalist”, in which she delivers in sprechgesang, “My hitlist won’t be getting long, as long as I can sing this song…”

So yeh, Noga Erez is wildly talented, socially and politically relevant (check out all of her albums in all of their complexities), and fucking cool. Erez weaves all of her thoughts on the world and the conflict into a patchwork of sound and speech and dance, and has been a critic of the Israeli government and a hopeful advocate for peace. Support her work. Champion her. Be proud of her. I am.

Yesterday Erez posted this video on her Instagram, from a break in one of her recent performances, in which she tells the crowd that her management called her to inform her that festival slots have decided to take her off the bill, and she’s had several publicity opportunities taken from her, simply due to the accidental geography of where she was born. Watch. (And yes, she’s performing pregnant af with her belly exposed, because she’s a badass).

She says: “It’s not for anything I said, it’s simply because I was born where I was born”. She says that boycotting artists won’t bring a solution and that banning songs and plays and books “is not gonna fix the world’s problems”. Hear that Sally Rooney? I was heartbroken and disgusted to see an author I considered a friend who writes about trauma and sexual violence – Lucia Osborne Crowley – recently gloat about signing a boycott letter against Israeli authors alongside Rooney. I wouldn’t usually call it out so specifically but after several failed attempts to invite a discussion around what I deem to be expressions of anti-Jewish racism, and all of my requests going repeatedly unanswered, I am left with no choice. It’s racist. Cancelling Noga Erez is racist. Boycotting Israeli authors is racist. Preventing Jewish writers from getting publishing deals in Western societies is racist. Blacklisting Jews is racist.

Erez did speak out initially after 10/7, but I haven’t noticed her say much outside of her art and performance since. It doesn’t matter whether she said anything or not. As she told the crowd above - she’s being punished simply for being who she is. It has nothing to do with the reported Gaza death toll, or Zionism, or Bibi Netanyahu, or the '67 borders, or what happens in Sheikh Jarrah. It is because we're Jews. Whether we're loud or quiet, it's because we're Jews. How many times can we explain it? If the decent people of the world don't speak about it, then how can they expect their world, their politics, their concerns to not descend into the same rancid pitfalls as every single society that has turned its backs on Jews? This is on them, not just us. It is on their doorsteps. It is international. It is everywhere.

Who would boycott an artist such as Noga Erez? Someone who only brings the possibility of peace and common ground to music lovers all over the world.

I was on a flight back from the UK the other day, and I watched the highlights from this year’s Glastonbury music festival on the in-flight entertainment system. It was an hour program, with an array of artists from across all the stages at one of the world’s biggest music and arts festivals; a place I’ve been to 15 or so times, and once considered my ultimate spiritual homeland. Whether I was watching Dua Lipa, or Disclosure, or Cyndi Lauper, or Shania Twain, or Little Simz, at every single stage, in every single crowd, giant Palestinian flags were being flown over the seas of people. And my heart sunk. I couldn’t enjoy what I was watching because all I could see was a message: Jews are no longer welcome here.

To all the Jewish musicians, actors, writers, authors, journalists, visual artists, etc, who are affected right now, I am sorry. I know your frustration, your anger, your fear. Never stop talking about this. Scream it. Fight it. Do not let them get away with it. Seek the support of your fellow brothers and sisters. We are one family, and we must weather this together.

Yesterday, mass graves were found in Syria; the humanitarian crimes of the now fallen Assad regime. The former US War Crimes Ambassador said about the mass graves, where corpses of upwards of 100,000 victims of Assad are thought to be buried: “We really haven’t seen anything quite like this since the Nazis.” I’d like to bring this to the attention of the white lady international human rights lawyers who are currently making it their life mission to destroy the state of Israel via lawfare at the International Criminal Court. Gaze upon this. What you are doing to Israel and to the Jewish people is racist. You are the racists. We will survive you.