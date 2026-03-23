When I lived in Golders Green, it was safe. It was safe because it was so Jewish. Jewish areas are often the most desirable for Jews and non-Jews alike to live, because they are the safest places. Jews are the safest people to live next to. Jews give, they don’t take. Jews are providers. Jews are builders. Jews are safe houses.

Hatzolah is an ambulance service that cares for everyone, no matter religion, or race. It’s a service funded for and provided by Jews and volunteers. Last night, in Golders Green, outside a synagogue, a gang torched a fleet of Hatzolah ambulances. An act of unremitting evil. “We are shocked” came the crowd. Well, we are not shocked.

This torrid act targeted Jews, but it affects the entire area. Everyone needs ambulances in an emergency. And is there going to be an imminent emergency? Doesn’t it beg the question? A reminder for the mentally challenged. Ambulances are not political. They save lives. Jewish and non-Jewish. Hatzolla don’t discriminate. Jews might save your life some day - remember that.

Oh but the bombed hospitals of Gaza! come the cries of justification. You mean like Al-Shifa hospital? Where Dr Death injected 19-year-old Noa Marciano’s veins with oxygen, thereby murdering her? I know whose ambulances I’d rather use.

And while we’re on justifying torching life-saving vehicles: does it feel good to set fire to Jewish ambulances? I’d love to know. Does it make your hate-fueled heart happier? Did it feel good blaming all of your problems on Jews who only ever tried to help you? We only ever tried to build you up, be your rock, champion your goals. What is it about destroying Jewish contributions and Jewish life that feels so good, huh? What is it about spreading Jew hate then pretending it wasn’t your fault gives your little demented soul such a kick? Why is abusing Jews so addictive to you, so irresistible?

Fuck this all to hell and back. I am sick of it.

Jew hatred is like domestic violence. You never feel safe at home. Not in the shops. Not in the gym. Not in the office. You’re waiting every day for another door to shut. For someone to reject your presence in a public place. For another friend to inexplicably disappear in private, without a word. The iMessage turns green. Exeunt.

Every day you are provoked and prodded away from the sense of peace you are battling to preserve. You’re gas-lit without respite; blamed for your own excessive unrelenting abuse. If you speak, everyone abandons you. If you confide in someone, you risk betrayal. The town square is rewarded for spreading lies about you. They all say you are crazy and unhinged, but you’re the only person speaking the truth. Why don’t you leave? ask other Jews. Go to Israel. You don’t leave because you’re invested. Every season of this hate that you’ve survived is another notch on your belt. Besides it’s familiar, this fucked-up home of ours. It’s in our bones, living among those who will turn their backs on us, waiting for the next excuse to scapegoat. The terrible giving Jews who gave and gave until each and every one of you hated us for it.

Every single thing we Jews have experienced in public and in private for years has been building to this. Repeated sinister acts. It begins with slogans, with lies, with social expulsion, and it ends with pogroms, burning everything down and taking lives.

The bystander effect will destroy your societies. You can’t stand by and watch Jews be abused on a daily basis and expect to have a healthy society. Every generation fails this test to its own detriment.

Today is one of these unbearable days. Today I am writing to reach you. Where are you? Where did you go? Why is it so hard for you to do the right thing? The Jewish people have done nothing wrong to you. On the contrary, we did everything right. There’s a plastic bag over my head and I’ve run out of air. The abuse has not relented for how many years. You all blew away like origami in the wind, folding one by one.

And I warned you - all of you - that antisemites ruin everything; nothing gets better for anyone after they’ve torched what we built. Antizionism only destroys the beautiful things cultivated by those they are jealous of. Antizionists don’t want Jews to have what we earned. They want to steal it from us, because they feel resentment. They misplace their anger on the Jew, who they force a pale impression of and never match. Not with 100 years of catch-up could they be half of what we excelled to be. You traded us in for what?

Why is it so empowering to join these sour losers in abusing the Jew who would have poured light into your every hour? How do you feel watching this devil worship in the open knowing you thought we were the cancer? Is your mind ill? Have you treated us Jews with such disdain because you hate yourselves? While you’re hating yourselves, people who do not care about you at all are taking full advantage. They don’t care about you – at all. You are a pawn in their ideology. They abandoned individualism a long time ago. If all you have in common with your friends is a hatred of the Jewish state, I have something to tell you about said ideology…

Did it become easier to laugh with them when they made bad jokes about us? Was it a relief when you could surrender to it? Did you really think we were the cause of your misalignment? You believed conspiracy theory about us instead of challenging it. You believed I was the rot. You believe I was the root. You know me better than that, or at least – you did.

Here’s a text to send to the Jew you once knew: “I am so sorry I was made to believe that you were bad. Now it’s very clear that I was wrong. What can I do?”

A friend in London texted me today: “This is the beginning of a Holocaust.” Personally, I feel like I’m on season four.

The platitudes came from Westminster’s czars of progress (read: Caliphate). “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack,” said Keir Starmer; the man who recognized a state of Palestine after October 7. Did he know what was shown over the weekend in the luvvie seaside town of Margate? There was an art exhibition (I use the term “art” loosely). My neighbor’s cat produces better art in the courtyard fountain. Depictions of Jews eating babies. Of famous Jewish activists and journalists as blood-drinking demons. Hang it in the Louvre, yes?

Everyone you’ve been taught to hate are the only people with a spine when it comes to Jew hatred. Republicans. Tories. Trump. Farage. You created the vacuum by running away. I thought you hated cowards. You all read everything I wrote up until the point you stopped. Why did you stop? Why did you un-follow? Why did you block my voice out? Was it too hard to hear me while you pretend that they’re safe? That they’re good. When did the truth become unsafe?

Did the truth become unsafe when they killed Jews on Yom Kippur in a Manchester synagogue? Did the truth become unsafe when they killed 8-year-old Mathilda at Bondi beach during a Chanukah party? Did the truth become unsafe when your pals publicly defended chants of “globalize the intifada”? Did the truth become unsafe when one in five UK students said they wouldn’t live with a Jewish student? Did the truth become unsafe when feminists said the rapes of October 7 didn’t happen?

When did our existence become unsafe? Is it because the cult called you names too? Did they make you ashamed of us? I’m not your dirty Jew.

Why doesn’t it matter to the Democrats that Mamdani’s wife has been using the N word and calling gay people fag***s, came everyone’s puzzlement this weekend.

Further to my piece Rama’s Politically Correct Nazism, more of her fascistic hits dropped last week. They’re still dropping. This morning, some of Rama’s “art” for the DSA anti-Israel campaigns was found. Rama’s history online is like an endless stream of anti-Jew, anti-gay, anti-Black diarrhea. She deactivated her X account to prevent further digging. Her defenders said how cruel it was to go through a “teenager’s” online activity. Pardon me, since when does being a teenager act as an excuse to spread hate speech?

The outlets that do report on it won’t even print the things Rama said, so foul are they. The reason the New York Times won’t cover it, the reason the Democrats won’t reject it, is clear. Rama gives them permission to abuse Jews. She’s on their team. So what if she’s giving KKK? So what if she’s a screaming homophobe? Protect her at all costs.

I believe all women, and I believe Rama Duwaji when she says she’s a terrorist-loving rotten narcissist.

I also believe that Kneecap – who together with Hasan Piker and a bunch of other low-lives went to Cuba of all places to free “Palestine” – are a band of dense cosplaying Jihadists. While they all stayed in a 5-star hotel, the communist Cuba was in a blackout. As Kneecap used rationed electricity to put on their Palestine gig, dozens of people died in hospitals because there was no electricity to power their ventilators.

If you’re wondering, Piker’s glasses are Cartier. It costs $1,380 to look that bad. All 600 CodePink activists flew into Havana with first class tickets.

Celebrities, you don’t have to go all the way to a third world country on a private jet and stay at the Kempinski to prove your morality. You just have to condemn terrorists setting fire to Jewish ambulances. Takes a few seconds. No scheduling required.

The deep rot of the “liberals” is fatal. They are killing people to look good. They went so far pushing Jews out of their world, they are all the way back to 1939. While Javier Bardem stood on the Oscars stage and campaigned against the war, a 19-year-old Iranian Olympic wrestler was publicly hanged by the Islamic Regime. And as Sam Altman - a Jew - was verbally assaulted at the Vanity Fair after party – and told he was the “Goebbels of the Trump Administration” – Sky News was attending a party at the Iranian regime’s embassy.

Karma is doing her rounds. She’s beginning with prior watermelon-bearing boycotter, Pedro Pascal. Pascal is being BDS’d by his own fans all over Instagram. Why? He is in a relationship with – dios mío – a Zionist! He also ate! at! an! Israeli! restaurant! I'm sure his fans are clobbering together lies about his boyfriend and building the pressure on Pedro as we speak. These deranged fandoms don't want their subjects to be in relationships with, friends with, or working with Jews. They also don’t have jobs and spend their lives conspiring to coerce their idols. I'll bet money Pascal's hot Zio boyfriend is the best thing that ever happened to him.

Are tables turning? Can the tide be stopped? Are the skies clearing? The difference between East and West (literally) is hard to ignore…

In Iran, thousands of young men and women took to the streets in the biggest fight for freedom our generation has seen. Their brightest stars - Olympic athletes, talented musicians, artists who created despite the risk it carried to their survival - have been slaughtered by political Islam.

In Israel, thousands of young men and women survived the most brutal massacre against Jews in modern history. The Islamists targeted a music festival; to kill freedom, art, expression. These young men and women went to fight for their country’s protection in an army comprised of unparalleled intelligence and capacity.

In the West, all of these formidable young men and women and everyone who supports them is bullied, harassed, assaulted and abused by the less talented, less curious, less original, less individual young men and women of supposed progressive societies. The asymmetry could not be more glaring or insulting to our collective intelligence. These young Western men and women have inflated themselves by pushing others out. By theft. By meager impersonations of those they replaced and cancelled. Their abuse hides in plain sight, but it is becoming too hideous to see.

The woman in Gracie Mansion with her homophobic and racist slurs, and a history of supporting plane hijackers and terrorists. The bullying of Jews at industry parties, mocking our trauma by calling us “Nazis”. The Australian humanitarians who cannot even hear their own chanting for death and destruction while spitting on the meaning of being an advocate against abuse. The hatred they spew has no place in civil society.

In Israel, in Iran, young men and women, gay, lesbian, trans Black, brown, Christian, Jewish, Muslim and otherwise are the targets of political Islam and fight on to secure their freedom. In the West, talent-less clowns spread homophobia, racism and hate, taking all their freedoms for granted. What is their artistic contribution in this process? What is their sporting excellence? What is the idea they put out that will be talked about decades from now? Soon they will be broke and irrelevant. To cancel them would require reminding everyone who they even are, and still most would scratch their heads. Who? Who?

Have they donated an ambulance yet?

The age of the West’s bullying narcissist is coming to a screeching halt. We see who you are. We always did. Water seeks its own level. But many of us are above it and we want to evolve, not regress. Your Uber is almost here.

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