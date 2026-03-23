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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
11hEdited

Once again, Eve, your brilliance outshines us all. What you wrote about PM Starmer could be equally applied to the politicians here in the United States, or in Canada, Australia, and pretty much every other Western country, of course.

As for the glitterati in the entertainment world? I have no use for them, especially the "As a Jew" Jews.

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Gordon Bodzin's avatar
Gordon Bodzin
11h

I know you’re a journalist, but you write all of these things so well, I have no choice but to subscribe. Thank you for speaking truth. May Hashem bless you and protect you.

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