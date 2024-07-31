According to the Iranian media, it was a “treacherous Zionist raid” that today took out Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard at his home in Tehran. The most prominent political leader of Hamas is now dead. Earlier on, Haniyeh met with Iranian Supreme-Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. It would be his final engagement. He is now in hell.

This follows a series of operations conducted by the IDF targeting senior leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah in Beirut and Tehran in the last 12 hours. Today the IDF also managed to take out top military strategist of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr. Slam dunk.

Whatever will the Washington Post front page be tomorrow? Praying for the editors currently.

And what of Sky News and the BBC? What will their angle be? Time to get spin doctor Seamus Milne on speed dial.

Major condolences to all who are mourning this terrible loss.

Jeremy, we know this will hit you hard.

Someone should really check on Rashida and the squad. They will likely be taking a mental health day tomorrow.

Thoughts and prayers to all the students at Columbia, etc. I’m sure the student grief counselors will be in high demand.

And to the pesky Zionists who conducted this treacherous raid, you can take Yom Kippur off this year.