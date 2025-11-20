Give it up for New York. The concrete jungle where dreams are made of voted in a Jihadist two weeks ago, and last night we witnessed Mamdani’s new empire in action.

At the historic Park East synagogue, an orthodox place of worship, a center for Jewish life, and a day school, a group of 200 keffiyeh-wearing, placard holding, blood-libel screaming ghouls turned up last night to intimidate and terrorize Jewish civilians attending an event inside. They showed up at a Jewish house of worship in 2025 to scream obscenities at attendants and heckle them. They promised to “take another settler out.” Urging to globalize the intifada, and pump up “resistance”, the violent mob of hundreds of “anti-Israel activists” (bitch, please) brought their Palestine flags and their tribal drums to warn the Jews not to gather. “We need to make them scared!!!” they repeated.

As a leader of the protest instructed his followers: “It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events.”

Them. Who is them? Them is us. Primarily, them is the Jewish people. But them is also the people who won’t tolerate this hate. For that is all it is. When I was watching this footage last night, looking at videos of Jewish women being escorted by police into a synagogue, watching the NYPD fail to move this crowd or get the situation under control at all, I just kept thinking about that historic photograph of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem – Hajj Amin al-Husayni of Muslim Brotherhood – sitting down with Adolf Hitler in Berlin, on November 28, 1941. They say toxic friendships are formed by mutual hatred. These two pals hated both the British and the Jews. Hitler cosigned the Mufti’s dream to rid the Middle East of Jews, with no return to a homeland for the Jewish people. He vowed that once the German army reached the Middle East, there would be no Jews left alive.

The Mufti lived in Berlin from 1941 to 1945 as an honored guest of Nazi Germany, receiving wads of cash. He collaborated with the Nazis on propaganda aimed at Arab speakers. He created Muslim divisions of the SS. The Mufti evaded trial after the war, and died in Lebanon in 1976. What do you think he was doing during his 20 years of post-WWII freedom?

The “Free Palestine” movement is nothing but the consequential brainchild of this unholy alliance. It is not a secret. “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free,” they scream, urging the removal of every Jew from Arab utopia, which doesn’t stop in the Arab world, because it has since been deported to the West. They are not protesting at a government building, or outside a UN meeting. They are hijacking a synagogue.

It’s modern Nazism, there’s no ifs, buts or maybes. There’s no “context”. It’s the dominant cult by which to bully, ostracize, erase, and commit acts of violence towards innocent Jewish civilians in cities around the world, including New York City, which has the largest population of Jews outside Israel. There is nothing intellectual, clever, elite, sophisticated, nuanced, rational or moral about bandying around the word “Palestine” as a performative virtue on social media and in social circles. It is pure vitriol towards Jews, erasure of Jews, and the Jewish homeland. A slither of a home for Jewish people in a world in which the oldest story is that the Jews are chased into exile from every country we have ever resided in and contributed to. Their positing about Palestine is nothing but waving the modern Swastika. Swastika 2.0.

Sidenote: the pedophilia claim in the above banner is not only abhorrent, but inversion. The only known pedo in this situation is Mohammed the prophet. But you know, that sort of blasphemous talk will get me arrested in the UK where the truth is now a fascist concept. These unemployed morons want to reward acts of mutilation, kidnapping, gang rape and murder with statehood for a terrorist organization. I am proud to no longer be associated with anyone who performs in this way or tolerates any individual who does. I am not belittling, disrespecting or endangering myself or the people around me by associating with and being adjacent to Nazis. As I wrote last week, I am in the right room. They are in the wrong one. They lie down with evil.

This was nothing short of a siege on a shul, the senior Rabbi of which is a Holocaust survivor. Community members noted that 95-year-old Rabbi Arthur Schneier witnessed similar scenes as a child in 1930s Europe.

This will get worse. Mark my words. I read some stats this morning about the UK, where this has been the norm for longer. In London, a rape is reported every hour now. Almost 12,000 people a year are arrested for social media posts. The UK’s economy has significantly fallen behind its peers, only growing 3.5% in the last five years. London is now the phone theft capital of the world, rendering it worse than a third world city. The UK is set to lose more millionaires to emigration than any other country in the world in 2025. The Metropolitan Police can’t control the thousands of demonstrators for Palestine in the capital city. It seems that while they’re screaming for Palestine, what’s actually happening is that the Middle East is moving forward with the Abraham Accords, and Europe is moving backwards into the Dark ages. America needs to – for want of another phrase – get its shit together.

Yesterday morning, before this all happened, I was in a Target in Hollywood, and I was laughing with Jewish friends in the UK about how preposterous its Hanukkah display is. They sell “plush latkes” and dreidl-shaped catnip for your pets. But this is not what the Maccabees fought for. Hanukkah is not the Jewish Christmas. Hannukah is a festival about how the people of Israel survived the occupying Greeks at the time (2nd century BCE, for what it’s worth). It’s about as “Zionist” a holiday as they come. I’m not interested in having so-called visibility in Target. I don’t want to see my culture, my religion, or our peoplehood become some evangelized commercial entity. Our people pre-date Target, by a long shot. All this kitsch bullshit is just that. And it doubles down as a shield for antisemites, and the Jews of shame, to hide behind. I don’t need dreidl catnip, I will arm myself simply with a bright shining menorah in my window.

This Hanukkah we should reject the over-assimilation loudly, and we should live as the sons and daughters of Judah the Maccabee. What does that mean? It means we should know who we are and we should be damn well prepared to fight for it. Perhaps you caught a story from Mexico this past week. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is a Jew. She’s an antizionist Jew, who has also screamed to Free Palestine. She disgraced herself by libeling the Gaza war a “genocide”. And yet she has not been immune from attacks by Mexico’s Gen Z who are protesting against her administration due to domestic matters relating to crime. They graffiti’d the door of the Supreme Court building with the words “Puta Judía”. That translates to “Jewish whore” in English. You see, it matters not how much you bend and break your own Jewish spine to kosher the trend of antizionism, you’re still a Jew when they hate you.

This week, I am proud to share that I was on the cover of Jerusalem Report with Montana Tucker, Emily Austin, and others. The interview is here. As I was reading this brief description of my story below, I was reminded once more that as far as attacks on synagogues by “progressive” mobs go, I called it out years ago, and was punished by the same individuals participating in this hate-mongering now:

Few stories capture the cost of public Jewish advocacy like that of Eve Barlow. Once a top Los Angeles-based music journalist – deputy editor of NME and contributor to The Guardian, Pitchfork, GQ, New York Magazine, Vulture, LA Times, Vice, and more – Barlow saw her career implode after a single post. Following the 2020 riots in the US after George Floyd’s death, she posted: “How dare you bring the Jewish nation and community into the killing of Black American lives.” She woke up the next morning to images of vandalized synagogues bearing graffiti like “FREE PALESTINE” and “F–- ISRAEL,” and she commented about pop star Dua Lipa’s “antisemitic posts.” The backlash was immediate. Barlow was dropped by nearly every publication she had written for. “My only source of income right now is [the online publishing platform] Substack,” she said. “I am grateful for the paid subscribers I have, and I am trying to build there and make people want to pay. My content is free, and it’s important to me to get it out far and wide. And those who can pay $10 a month, that’s great. I don’t get paid by any organization to post online, which is why I don’t relate to being an influencer. I am a public intellectual.”

Additionally, our LGBTQ conference for Israel got a wonderful write-up in Times of Israel this week. They have hailed it a loud and proud event to counter the Queers for Palestine. You can read that report here.

This is precisely what we must continue to do. First we protect our own. Then we continue to build. And for those who want to stand with the bigots, leave them to rot with them, as they march and scream their way towards a downward spiral.

They have forgotten the old mantra that nobody wins a prize for being the last to enter the gas chambers.

