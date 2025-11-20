Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bless America's avatar
Bless America
1h

O, my.... what a fiery, inspiring article. It makes me physically ill to internalise that the formerly mighty NYPD can't take care of criminal rioting anymore. Are we really dependent on Nazi Islamic Mamdani now? Can't the federal government give us a hand?

Unlike the more careful, subdued , hopelessly peace and interfaith believers British Jews, NY Jews are sanguine. And Park East Synagogue is a central place. I had pre-school grandkids going there .

Will NY Jews wake up and do what they do best, which is, take responsible care of things ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
shaggybda555's avatar
shaggybda555
35m

Well, I think it’s pretty clear that no matter what you say, who you vote for, or how much you bend the knee, a Jew is still a Jew. To the left we are white supremacists. To the woke right we are dirty Jews responsible for most of the ills on the planet. They think we took down the towers and murdered Charlie Kirk among other atrocities. Stop trying to rationalize it or debate them or worst of all appease them. The fight is coming to all of our doorsteps. The blue cities are telling you loud and clear they don’t want you but most of you aren’t listening. If you decide to stay then dig in for a fight and prepare to defend yourselves. Be’hatslacha ve-Elohim it’chem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture