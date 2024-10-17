I’m writing this to while away my evening hours tonight because I have to stay up to go on BBC Breakfast in the UK morning to discuss the death of Liam Payne (I did Sky News here this evening). The singer from One Direction threw himself off the roof of a hotel in Buenos Aires at the age of 31 this evening. And while I am contemplating what to say about this, I am thinking about how stupid people are, how many people are wasting their time on the planet and how tragedy is constantly within our midst. We all need to level up.

My dad has always said that a friend is a pest. Sometimes that is true. And at this current moment in time I think it’s helpful to think of friends as pests, actually.

I don’t mean to minimize the many of you who have been through it in the last 12 months. I posted this video below the other night and couldn’t believe the responses in my DMs. Dozens of people told me that in the last year they lost their bestest friends of 10, 15, 20, 30, in one case FIFTY years. And not only that, but the people they’ve lost have become fixated on talking about Palestine and specifically become very fixated on championing and cheering on mentally unwell Jewish people who agree with them that Israel is a terrorist state that needs to be dismantled. It’s a pandemic. A pandemic of Jews losing friends to other Jews they had never met before who hate being Jewish. These people were pests – not friends.

Further to my bleetings in the video, I would like to say that I know that sometimes it can feel as though antisemitism has destroyed your life. Let me put it to you this way. Antisemitism has destroyed THEIR lives. Every single person who has let you go has lost their best person, their most talented collaborator, their most trustworthy confidant, their greatest light and inspiration, and their most loyal friend. All they have left are hateful thoughts, fake followers and their own pests who will slowly but surely nibble holes into their favorite sweaters, ruin all of their upcoming plans and projects, and drag them into a life of misery and ennui.

On the other hand, there is absolutely nothing boring about being friends with us.

You may be like me. You may be a Jew who talked about antisemitism too much. You may be a Jew who said - actually could you not graffiti the synagogue as part of your BLM freakout? You may be a Jew who rightfully demanded recognition for the atrocities of October 7. You may be a Jew who talked about the ongoing pursuit of releasing the hostages from Hamas clutches. You may be a Jew who voiced concern about the ongoing full-scale daily onslaughts of missile and rockets attacks against the Jewish state by 1… 2… 3… 4… at least 5 fronts. Like me you may be a Jew who has noticed that your former pals have gone on to become bonkers not just about Palestine but about antizionist Jews against Israel.

Your former friends may - like mine - be taking a daily action, not just to scream about a war they don't understand, but to qualify that they are NOT antisemitic by weaponizing a small minority of Jewish Uncle Toms as their protectors. And they are posting constantly at length. Word stir-fries of garbage sensationalized meaningless language, supported by Holocaust inversion and unabashed explicit blood libel and antisemitic tropes. It is astonishing. They're obsessed with us. Some of them half a decade after the last conversation.

We would like to be left alone to win a war we didn't start, thanks.

Dear antisemitic losers: to stop this war there is a very quick call to action that will end your anguish. Tell the Islamic Republic of Iran to release the 101 hostages in Hamas captivity and to disarm its terrorist proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Iran. Then it all stops, and you can go back to never having met a Jewish person before in your life and/or not realizing that Seinfeld was better than Friends.

These old acquaintances have a kink. The kink is antizionist Jews. They love self-hating Jews who have decided to put their life in the hands of people who for centuries expelled and drove them out of every society, eventually. Even after they’d stripped themselves of more and more of their identity. It always ends the same way. You’re never non-Jewish enough for these types of goyim. They never met a challah before they met you. Then they began to nitpick the challah like they invented it. They decided that it was normal to eat challah on a weekday. They suddenly really, really care about Palestinians, but they’d never heard of Palestinians before, or Israelis, or intifada, or Islam, or anything at all really. A few years ago all they cared about was bleaching their eyebrows, synthesizers, Miu Miu loafers and kinda sorta maybe the idea of some sort of BDSM.

So by way of my own example. Many moons ago during the spring of 2021 (remember that mini ruckus between Hamas and Israel?), my once closest friend sent me a message to tell me that her heart was in pain for me. She felt like she was drowning in her heart (full of never acknowledged complex feelings for me), because of the ways in which I was using my voice and who I was choosing to align with online, all of which she vehemently disagreed with and felt personally harmed by. Sidenote: this person was from one of the richest white suburbs of Chicago. She was aggrieved by and at risk due to my insistence that Jews stay alive. (My former therapist diagnosed me as a magnet for narcissistic personalities). She texted me to tell me that I “still have a choice”, and could turn from my path of self-expression and prideful identity to resume being told by her how to continue my existence as first and foremost her personal doormat.

I have never in my life ghosted anyone, but she is yet to receive a response from me. It’s been three and a half years. And yet, it has been brought to my attention recently that all she does is platform antizionist Jews with captions like “go off, sis”.

Girl, this is you: