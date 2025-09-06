Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Ack's avatar
Andrew Ack
6h

I just can’t Eve. I know I have to but I’m not mentally ready.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MAG's avatar
MAG
6h

A terminal sickness has infected western civilization whereby the love of Jew hatred outweighs any rational thought. Those cheering for the demise of the Jews will meet the same fate as all the useful idiots that supported Stalin, Mao, Fidel, Pol Pot, the Ayatollah, and the litany of murderous despots as before. The new Jihadi murderers will do the same with the Palestinians. They will never allow them control over their own state. History repeats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture