It has taken until 700 days for Israel to get permissions from families and friends to freely distribute 22 minutes of the 47 minutes of footage that was initially shown to journalists in private screenings following the October 7 massacre. I was one of those journalists. I endured the entire 47 minute screening. I averted my eyes a few times, and just listened to sounds. For the most part, I kept my eyes open, no matter how horrifying, because I needed to bear witness to the atrocities to know that I understand October 7 and that I know why the IDF is in Gaza. I needed to see it all to strengthen my resolve in the face of a two-year-long media onslaught that has since taken place to frame Israel as the aggressor “genocidal” force, when in fact it was Gaza who intended to commit a genocide on that black Shabbat, 700 days ago.

It must be noted that there is vastly more than 22 - or even 47 - minutes of bodycam and CCTV and cellphone footage. This is a snapshot of what Israel had to face on the day that would never end. On the day that still has yet to end. For us, it is still October 7, 700 days later. We are yet to wake up from the nightmare. If you’re still here reading, thank you. You are one person yet to cave to public pressure, yet to be so gaslit by the narrative that you no longer can see right from wrong and good from evil, yet to vote with your feet and leave the Jews in the darkness alone once more.

700 days. The last 700 days has shown us the truth of the world both outward and inward. A gargantuan test. We are still standing and we keep fighting for the truth and for the 48 hostages - dead and alive - who remain in captivity.

Our adversaries have stopped at nothing, aiding Hamas’s strategy to seduce the world and usher in a feverish call to banish the Jews from public life. The other week I was at coffee with a friend. He said that he heard a one word definition of antisemitism. Impossible, I thought. “Libel”, he said. Wow. That’s it. The world has bathed in it for almost two years following the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Bathed in it like it was a vintage bottle of Dom Perignon. Champagne socialists have turned the word Zionist into a slur and made Jew hatred the socially acceptable form of racism among every class. They have picked their own self-hating Jews to speak to their agenda, turning our own brothers and sisters against us. They have made Israel stand trial for defending her right to exist in the face of a regime that would wipe her off the map and replace her with yet another Arab colonized state: Palestine.

In my place of birth this week - Scotland - the Palestinian flag was flown over the headquarters of the Scottish Parliament. Scotland, yet another victim of this colonial DARVO. The First Minister John Swinney adopted BDS as a Scottish state sanctioned policy, thereby entering Jewish boycotts into Scottish law. He called on the UK to end free trade with Israel and to recognize a Palestinian state and asserted that children from Gaza will be brought to Scotland for medical treatment, in order to feed their libel that Israel is committing a “genocide” in Gaza. Mr Swinney, my family sought refuge in the country you govern at the beginning of the 20th century. Now, three generations later, I am desperate for the day upon which I can apply for American citizenship to protect myself against ever having to return to Scotland again.

Behold the flag carried by Hamas into Israel on October 7 in front of St Andrews House in Edinburgh:

The below footage, which I would urge John Swinney to watch in the wake of his deplorable betrayal of not merely the few Jews who remain in Scotland - but of Scotland itself, is now open source, and I am publishing it here. I will caveat this by saying that the 47 minute footage is the worst filmed content I have ever exposed myself to. I do not want to watch any of it again. It lives under my skin. I cannot reveal what is included in these 22 minutes, and what is not, because I have not reviewed it. But if you are brave enough to watch it, you will understand that the reason Greta Thunberg et al refuse to watch this is because when they see, they can only accept their fate as liars. To avert their gaze is to make living the lies easier for them. And for those who did watch it, including Owen Jones, I cannot put it better than Andrew Fox, who wrote this:

The world has to drown out 7th October by heaping opprobrium on Israel as a behemoth of evil. If it didn’t, these people would have to face what happened on 7th October. Even worse, they would have to face their own complicity. Of course the UN is colluding and lying about Gaza, because through UNRWA and other agencies, it helped 7th October happen by at least turning a blind eye, at worst actively enabling it. Owen Jones is the template; this phenomenon in microcosm. Something in him broke when he saw that video: not just his prejudice about Israel and Palestine but his own belief in humanity. He came out having looked at the Medusa and not having an answer. He has spent nearly two years deflecting 7th October with a mirror of confected outrage, because that video challenged every belief he held about “Palestine”. Accepting the truth would have turned his foolishly-held conviction to stone. Now he spends his days trolling from oCcUpPieD pALesTiNe.

This footage is the stark truth about the Middle East, about Islamic Jihad, about the terrorism that is being co-signed and adopted by the West, about the threat faced by the Jewish state - the first line of defence against this death cult who have their eyes set on the democratic world. It is the truth about the Arab nations’ psychotic hatred of Jews, and of Western values. This footage represents the definition of “Free Palestine”. Share it for the sake of our futures.

And please do take care.