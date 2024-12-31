Tough one, huh.

Mine started with a bang. At midnight. In my hotel in Tel Aviv, I awoke startled at 12.01am, my hotel room shaking, and I was surprised because it was my understanding that Israelis don’t do fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Well I was right, and it wasn’t fireworks. It was a rocket attack, and moments later I was in the stairwell of my hotel waiting for it to pass. A few hours earlier I was in the lounge, having a bite with an older gentleman that I’d befriended during my first - and longest - war delegation to Israel. We were trying to console each other in matters of the heart. Funny how there was a war going on, but it’s always about the heart at the end of the day, isn’t it, however young or old you are?

I have yet to experience a year that tested my limits to the extent of this one. I learned things about what I can survive. I can survive physical threats, whether that’s rocket attacks or being accosted in the streets of America. I can survive endless verbal slurs, and acts of intimidation. I can survive severe social ostracisation and physical separation from those I love the most. I can survive continuous smear campaigns against my character by strangers and former friends alike. I can survive a lack of physical comfort; nobody’s limbs on the couch but mine. I can survive loss. I grieved this year. The grief was so bad that I read Joan Didion.

My friends all teetered on the brink of combustion; either from mental health crises or physical health crises all from our post October 7 world, and one of my mentors passed away. I also grieved the people who still were here, but not with me. Maybe I became difficult to love. I was a digital soldier at war. I was on a war-torn beach at 1am in Israel, staring at my phone, aching for a familiar comfort. I was alone even though my voice was reaching the millions. In an existential survival mode one makes mistakes. I came to understand that trauma really is That Bitch.

If it weren’t for Viktor Frankl, I wouldn’t have understood the power in my suffering. I remember so little about the agonizing June and July and August, besides the hammering into my walls, as I covered them in art so I felt a constant stimulus of distraction. That’s when I started listening to music again - loud - every hour. Wire and JJ Cale and Eartha Kitt and Cream. I'll wait in this place where the sun never shines/Wait in this place where the shadows run from themselves. Oh yeah, a lot of it was spent on the wood floor, wondering: have I lost myself? I didn’t. I just didn’t know at the time that when you’re in the wilderness you are in it alone. Nobody holds your hand. You’re in the wilderness. You are a wolf. A-woo!

I did have spirit guides in the wilderness. I made friends in unexpected places. One kind soul in Brazil who kept the light in me persisting. And there was Noam. A Nova survivor. An earth angel whose smile in her video messages often came through her own prism of severe struggle – every time that dumb sweet gorgeous smile told me to try to smile too. And then Frankl. In a matter of hours I read a book that did the trick. “Man’s Search For Meaning”. Auschwitz will give you perspective. Suffering is just pressure; like the pressure a diamond must feel to develop the rarity it requires to reach its full value in the world. That’s why I got MALKA tattooed on my wrist. Cos I’m a queen. Nobody could have held my hand in the wilderness. If they did, I wouldn’t be who I am now. I am ready now. For anything.

I had one dirty secret and it was this. I read a kind of book. I watched a kind of movie. I listened to a kind of music. Like I wasn’t me. Or not all of me. Just part of me. The me I was in the before of the war. I forgot for seconds what the world sees. (The devil horns and my Jewish hands pulling the strings on the world.) I remembered the person I know inside; the soul the crowds have erased. I read and listened to and watched things that don’t like the loud refusenik in me, but perhaps they could have a glass or two with the essential me. And I liked them. It does feel dirty.

I was in WholeFoods at sunset yesterday evening, and I spotted a French memoirist in the aisle. Tall lanky tattoos skinhead crooked teeth bootleg jeans. She was the escape of my year. I hoovered her books up in afternoons; one each. So I said bonjour merci beaucoup for the work; pages I have never read anything like; paragraphs that made everything I have ever felt in love make sense. She was gracious and she smiled. Cool. But then I had the thought - No, don’t tell me, I do not want to know what you think of the Jews. Please don’t let me find out. Keep it from me. I confess that new punk albums accompany me in these cooler months when I need a hook to match the bite of the air. And I confess further that these punks won’t like me. I know it. I don’t need to Google. They definitely hate me. But I like them. I need the artists who don’t like me. I liked their art but I still struggle with how much I loathe their life choices.

Idiocy. I can’t abide it any more. I don’t share the values of many who I could swear at one point I did. Antisemitism isn’t a no-brainer for many people, but it is for me. I can’t have someone in my home who proudly declares “Free Palestine”, or who doesn’t want a Jew in the room. I can’t. But so many people can break bread with those air-heads. Fuck me, it hurts.

If they only knew about the day a terrorist was neutralized only several yards in front of us in the West Bank.

I wrote. I wrote and wrote. I wrote probably 300 articles here. Perhaps even more. I have never written more nakedly and honestly in my life. So then I also cracked. In an urgent care. The government asked me to publish a video during my last trip to Israel in the Spring and that video caused an earthquake in my brain, the damage probably permanent. It was the bodycam footage by Hamas of the five young teenage women being taken hostage at the Nahal Oz IDF base on October 7. And then I had a front row seat to the world’s gaslighting of our rape survivors who are still hostages in Gaza. When I got home from Israel, I was apoplectic. I wound up in the day hospital, where I was told after hours of prodding and tests that I had complex trauma. No shit. I fired my therapist of eight years immediately. Sorry Doc, project over.

I got up onstage weeks after that despite being agoraphobic and in a state of constant panic. Now I remember the running. Running fifteen kilometres per session through blind panic, screaming at the sky. I was like a beardless Forrest Gump. I went to London and joined a cast of actors for a night at a sold-out West End theater and I performed letters about our people, and everyone cried. Some of my friends were brave enough to come. They were in the front row singing Hatikvah. Stage lights really do make you sweat, by the way.

I wept oceans of tears in 2024 both in private and in public, because I wasn’t always in private and I couldn’t stop crying. I thought I was never going to stop. When Israel blew up 3000 dicks I cried too. But those were the same tears I cried when Oasis announced a reunion tour for 2025 and I bagged tickets. When the IDF found Noa Argamani, I cried the happiest. Not like when I cried because of all the dental work that caught up to me. It wasn’t so much the weeks on end of injections in my gums, and induced migraines, but more the price of that torture.

I was fearless because I didn’t have anything left to lose, so in February I got in a car with a crazy Israeli driver, a soldier/videographer and another journalist and went to evacuated zones in Israel’s north to make a documentary about the Hezbollah threats, while Hezbollah seemed to be chasing our every location, and we narrowly missed rockets everywhere we appeared. I was so prepared to know it all that I stood within visible range of Hezbollah - in a civilian’s back garden. I wanted to understand what it feels like to be a Jew, in every way. In 2024, the full Jewish experience came to life. “Wow, those fuckers could rocket me right now,” I thought. Makes you even more angry any time an ignoramus tells you that you’re a white colonizer oppressing the Black and brown children. The ones who are learning how to fire grenades at the age of three.

For this particular exercise in The Jewish Experience, I wore a helmet and a flat jacket. The helmet was from the Yom Kippur War – 1972. My friends run a charity called Bulletproof Israel. Please send them all your money. The boys and girls need new helmets, preferably not from 50+ years ago. This is my other half in the next lifetime when I’m not gay. His name is Remi. He does all the things at Bulletproof.

We’re winning though. It’s slow but it’s happening. Today I tweeted about a list of antisemites, led by Irish bigot Sally Rooney, who all signed a letter months ago boycotting Jews. 1000 of these non-entities signed it. Including an author named Claire Dederer, whose book Monsters I read in 2023; a thesis dedicated to untangling the question of whether or not we can still enjoy the art of problematic men. She wrote hundreds of pages justifying why she can still watch Rosemary's Baby, but when it comes to Jews she is prepared to immediately boycott all of us from making art because Israel. Does she know Polanski’s a Jew as well as a pedophile? My point is the tweet I made about this received over 5,000 likes and a quarter of a million views. So five times the amount of terror apologists who signed the bloody thing. Shove it up your arse, Rooney.

In other author news, however: Douglas Murray, a god among mortals. I read all of this books in one month and it was like Advil for a sore soul.

I found lots to make me happy, don’t worry. Many of them superficial. I matched every bad feeling with an overwhelming need to indulge myself in sublime things. Whether that was a quest for my foodie friend and I to find the best prime rib in LA, or a revitalized addiction to clothes that abandoned me when I left Europe and moved to a city that encourages the criminal use of athleisure wear 24/7. Make America Hot Again. (Requires never abandoning the art of hiking. But also cooking.)

But I also found happiness in renewed spiritual faith. Basically I started to talk to G-d again. I needed that. Because otherwise I’m just talking to myself.

I am most proud of Echoes Of Light. My friends and I raised close to $80,000 for Nova survivors at an event held on the anniversary of our modern Holocaust - October 7. And on that night in the garden outside where we all sang and spoke and bore witness, the sky turned purple. I’m not sure what that means, but it happened, and it wasn’t because ET phoned home. It was something else.

The truth is: the biggest thing that happened in 2024 is that I gave up caffeine. I haven’t had a Celsius in three months. But really, in 2024 I pushed the boulder up the hill no matter how many times it rolled over me, and every time I got better at doing it, and the boulder got heavier. The good news is: I think I’ve nearly got the boulder over the edge. When I look back, life is absurd, but I am not sad. I think it’s relief?