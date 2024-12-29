There are 100 desperate pleas in Gaza right now. All night, I have laid awake bamboozled and incensed, despite what I know and have lived through since October 7. I am still awake with the absolute horror of it. I am sick from reading the report that Israel has just prepared for the United Nations on torture; a report compiled from testimony given by hostages who returned from Gaza after 55 days in captivity in December of 2023. A report compiled to compel the UN to take action about the hostages who remain in Gaza. Where is our common humanity? The report details how they tortured children. Hamas made children perform sexual acts. These depraved lunatics are playing with the West as putty in their hands. People among us in the West side with this terrorist organization; one that is perpetuating this war and are squarely responsible for all of the ongoing suffering. People among us in the West are enjoying their Christmas vacation believing themselves to be the righteous while echoes of the Holocaust are being recreated in the dungeons of Gaza against the Jewish people.

Our hostages are being treated like Nazi prisoners of war and they’re claiming that the Jews are committing the genocide while remaining silent about our hostages. Well done to them. They did it again. They didn’t just stay silent. They loudly cheered for our erasure. The Nazis had allies in World War Two, and we are again seeing that those allies are alive and well. It is the most absurd joke. The most excessive example of DARVO in our lifetimes, executed by so-called progressive experts in victim-blaming and abuse. Lawyers and trauma experts and writers. Humanitarians. Fuck the Red Cross forever. Fuck human rights law forever. These people. While they’re all having a lovely Christmas posting antisemitic bullshit about Jesus being a Palestinian, 100 Jewish innocents are being tortured by Hamas terrorists in the land where a Jew called Jesus once roamed. How’s that?

I have been awake all night in horror so forgive me if I am unable to soften my rage or my terror. Anyone with a conscience should be horrified by the report that has been released for the United Nations, detailing the conditions that returned hostages from Gaza report experiencing in captivity. Not for a second longer can we afford to have our remaining hostages in the hands of Hamas.

I read the report out on an Instagram Live on Saturday night (here it is translated into English), because it is our duty to bear witness to the terrifying facts of our times. It is our duty to do everything we can to proliferate these facts, to force people to consume them, to get them to act. Why won’t they act?

Here are some of the harrowing details of the report.

Hostages including children were purposely branded with a hot object

Child hostages were forced to perform acts of a sexual nature on each other and were tied and beaten daily

One hostage described being sexually assaulted at gunpoint, others also reported sexual assault

Women were forced to undress in front of captors and tied to beds as captors stared at them. They were whipped and stripped naked.

One female hostage was held and bound in dark isolation for a month

Hostages were forced to defecate on themselves

Hostages were denied medical treatment for injuries from October 7, including fractures, shrapnel wounds, and burns. Any treatment was without anesthesia.

Half of returned hostages described deliberate starvation, with average weight loss of 10-17%. Hostages were then deliberately “fattened up” for the cameras.

Hostages were psychologically tortured after acute trauma, returning with major emotional issues, including fear of foods that remind them of captivity, fear of drinking a full glass of water in case they can’t receive more, and a desire to return to captivity until all other hostages are released.

Hostages were released to discover news of dead loved ones, and many returned without a home to go back to.

Where is UNICEF? Where is Amnesty? Where is ICRC? Where is Save The Children? There is a baby named Kfir Bibas and a toddler named Ariel Bibas trapped in Gaza right now.

Why isn’t everyone - EVERYONE - I know wearing a hostage pin? Why isn’t everyone I know posting a statement, at least one, about freeing the hostages? A yellow ribbon. Just one. What would it cost a person to wear one?

This is all happening with full knowledge, funding, and consent of the United Nations, and the rest of the UN’s leadership team. The UN must be prosecuted for this, and the public deserves a full discovery process to know the extent of their involvement. It’s been 450 days for the remaining 100. That is more than eight times the amount of time the hostages providing testimony for this report survived. The UN is complicit. Here is a video of Hamas using UNRWA food bags as rocket launchers.

Over 500,000 UNRWA students have joined Hamas military summer camps over the past decade. A picture from an UNRWA school in Rafah:

A video - one of many - of an UNRWA student. A 14-year-old Palestinian boy: "Inshallah, Jews will be wiped out from all of Palestine, by the grace of Allah. The solution for Jerusalem? We kill the Jews."

An UNRWA teacher on October 7.

UNRWA school playground activities.

You get the picture.

And where is Sky News? Where is the BBC? Where is the coverage? It is nowhere. Instead the world’s media is reporting the latest smorgasbord of bullshit issued by Hamas about Israel attacking doctors and hospitals in Gaza. Sorry, but if you’re a terrorist, it doesn’t matter that you’re a doctor. And if a building is a war bunker, a weapons storage unit and a rocket launchpad, it no longer qualifies as a hospital.

The UN is overlooking the biggest crime against humanity in our lifetimes and is instead doling out rewards to the terrorists who are keeping them and keeping this war going. And then prosecuting Israel in court at the ICC for defending itself against the bastards who did this. There isn’t a day I don’t think about our women, children and men, nor the world that has left them there. We live in a demented reality. Do not let people overlook this. They promised us never again, and they have utterly failed.